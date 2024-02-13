Galaxy A55 and Galaxy A35 are Cheaper and Easier to Be Fixed

Apart from making phenomenal flagship smartphones like the new Galaxy S24 , Samsung's mid-range smartphones remain fairly more popular due to their affordability. The South Koreans are set to refresh the Galaxy A series with the Galaxy A55 and Galaxy A35. Now, the two entries continue to pop in our radar, with the latest coming from Samsung France itself that hint of improved repairability scores for both models.

Samsung Galaxy A55 and Galaxy A35 are easier to fix

Based on the official listings of Samsung (via Galaxy Club), the Galaxy A55, which is labeled as SM-A556B will feature a slightly better repairability rating of 8.5/10. This translates to a midge 0.2 increase from the Galaxy A54 (review) at 8.3/10.

As for the Galaxy A35 with a model number of SM-A356B, the more affordable mid-range gets an 8.4/10 score or a much lower increase of 0.1 point over the Galaxy A34 (review). But it should be noted that the Galaxy A35's new design makes the disassembly a more challenging.

The higher scores on the two can be attributed to the wider and longer availability of the replacement components and spare parts for these devices. In addition, these parts are said to cost lower compared to the previous models, while accessibility of repair tools is also improved for self-repair and third-party services.

Samsung Galaxy A55 and Galaxy A35 specs and prices

Rounding up the known specs of the Galaxy A55, it is touted to feature a 6.5-inch AMOLED screen, which is a slight increase from the 6.4-inch panel of the Galaxy A54. It should keep the same camera modules while its chipset is planned to enlist the Exynos 1480 with improved processor and graphics units. A more notable change is the utilization of an aluminum frame, ditching the plastic on its predecessor.

Samsung's Galaxy A55 gets a Key Island and new colorways / © Android Headlines

Regarding the Galaxy A35, rumors and leaks point to the same 6.6-inch AMOLED screen but in a classier punch hole design. The device's processor is planned to be upgraded as well to Exynos 1380 and paired to a bigger RAM at 6 GB. The cameras are largely unchanged, too, with the familiar 50 MP taking the helm.

There are no official launch date for the Galaxy A55 and Galaxy A35. But with the usual yearly cadence, Samsung might announce the new mid-rangers this month or by March, which will be aligned to last year's unveiling of their predecessors.

There is also no word how much the Galaxy A55 and Galaxy A35 will cost and if the better hardware specs will result in higher price tags. We don't need to wait for too long to find out.