iOS and Android Apps and Games That Are Free this Week

As the week winds down, it makes sense for nextpit's biweekly selection of free apps and games from the Apple App Store and Google Play Store for your iPhone or Android smartphone to be updated. Check out our list of applications that normally come with a price tag but are free for a limited time only.

We do our level best to seek out games that do not have scams or privacy traps in them but do understand that this biweekly article that, unlike our weekly Top 5 Apps selection, we have not reviewed these apps one by one. In other words, some of them will most probably feature ads and in-app purchases.

Tip: If you come across an interesting app on our list but don't need it now, install it first and delete it afterward. This will cause the app to be saved to your library, allowing you to install it later for free, even after the promotion ends.

Android apps available for free for a limited time

Android apps for productivity and lifestyle

Magic Slate Pro ( $0.99) : Want to keep your kids occupied at the dining table? Forget about games, why not let them explore their creativity with this app?

Equalizer & Bass Booster Pro ( $2.49) : Boost your audio experience on your smartphone's speaker with this app by controlling the equalizer and bass levels.

Shortcut Maker ( $0.99) : Forget the usual way of making shortcuts, use an app to get the job done.

Bookmark Manager ( $1.49) : Manage your bookmarks in a totally different way with this app

Android Games

Bricks Breaker Pro ( $3.99 ) : Remember Arkanoid? Yes, this follows in a similar spirit but with new gameplay elements.

: Remember Arkanoid? Yes, this follows in a similar spirit but with new gameplay elements. Merge City Premium ( $4.99 ) : Design and own this huge city like a boss. It will take time and effort, but keep at it and you'll be well rewarded.

: Design and own this huge city like a boss. It will take time and effort, but keep at it and you'll be well rewarded. SPHAZE ( $0.99 ) : A sci-fi puzzle game with gorgeous graphics that features mazes to escape from.

: A sci-fi puzzle game with gorgeous graphics that features mazes to escape from. Neo Monsters ( $0.99 ) : Are you the best monster trainer around? Perhaps it is time you step up and train your monster to be the best team out there.

: Are you the best monster trainer around? Perhaps it is time you step up and train your monster to be the best team out there. Balloons Pop Pro ( $1.99 ): What looks like a simple puzzle game can actually get quite complex, so put on your thinking caps.

iOS apps available for free for a limited time

iOS apps for productivity and lifestyle

Food Sense Guide ( $4.99 ): Take charge of your health by making sure you avoid any kind of allergens or compounds that might create health issues.

List Ninja ( $3.99 ): Everybody will be able to live a better life with a list. Here's an app that makes it a snap to come up with useful lists.

cRate Pro ( $0.99 ): Here's your personal conversion rate wherever you decide to go on your holiday next.

Safety Photo+Video Pro ( $3.99 ): Keep your personal videos and photos, well, personal, with this app that acts like a security vault for your most precious memories.

Hurricane Tracker ( $3.99 ): Some countries do experience hurricanes, so make sure you download this just to make sure you are safe wherever you travel.

iOS games

Hydropuzzle ( $0.99 ) : A short text puzzle adventure that will surely get you thinking as you proceed deeper into the story.

: A short text puzzle adventure that will surely get you thinking as you proceed deeper into the story. Neo Monsters ( $0.99 ): With over 2,000 monsters to capture and duel with, you're spoilt for choice in finding the perfect team.

Drop Flop! ( $2.99 ): This is a game about timing. Can you get it right?

This is a game about timing. Can you get it right? Wind Wings ( $1.99 ) : A shoot 'em up that is set in space where you attempt to save civilization from total and utter destruction...

Eschery ( $0.99 ): You will certainly find this puzzle game one that stretches your imagination and mind.

We do hope you found our selection to kick off this weekend entertaining. Did you catch something interesting or is there an app or game on the Google Play Store or Apple App Store that you think the world should know about? Share your recommendations with us in the comments!