Samsung's Galaxy Fit 3 First Leaked Pictures Show a Giant Display

The last time Samsung updated its fitness trackers lineup was when it launched the Galaxy Fit 2 (review) back in 2020. And since today, the Koreans haven't launched a successor to the wearable. However, a new leak suggests that we might be seeing the upgrade to it, which is in the form of the Galaxy Fit 3 sporting significant improvements, at least on its exterior.

Samsung Galaxy Fit 3 pictures

Courtesy of WindowsReport, a set of pictures of the alleged Galaxy Fit 3 has been published. Samsung die-hard fans would easily notice that the new tracker sports a rectangular form factor with a much larger screen than its predecessor. It's unclear what is the screen estate is in terms of size and ratio, though. But for reference, the Galaxy Fit 2 features a 1.1-inch AMOLED screen. Hence, the Fit 3 may also stick with the same panel type.

Alleged Samsung Galaxy Fit 3 features a new design and larger display / © WindowsReports

In addition to the bigger display, the strap seems to use a detachable mechanism similar to Fitbit's trackers and smartwatches rather than utilizing the custom band attachment on the Galaxy Watch 6 (review). It is also evident of a physical button positioned on the right side alongside a microphone hole. The latter may indicate of support for voice assistant and possibly Bluetooth on-calls.

Samsung Galaxy Fit 3 features

Going the underside of the tracker, there appears to be a new array of biomarker sensors. It's unknown what are the monitoring capabilities the component is going to have. But it is safe to say there will be continuous heart rate, blood oxygen level, and sleep tracking. Whether a temperature sensor or thermometer is included is yet to be confirmed, though.

Samsung's unannounced Galaxy Fit 3 tracker may bring improved health tracking sensors / © WindowsReports

Beyond the design, we might also see better connectivity such as Bluetooth 5.3 and faster processor. Perhaps the Galaxy Fit 3 will also get a bigger battery capacity and built-in GPS sensor.

There are no details as to how much the Galaxy Fit 3 will cost. But with what we know, the Galaxy Fit 2 was priced for $60 when it debuted, so it would be only logical for Samsung to list the Fit 3 somewhere above the price of the Fit 2. At the same time, it's unknown when Samsung will launch or release the wearable, but it might not be too far given the discovery of the device.

What else do you want to see from the upcoming Samsung Galaxy Fit 3? Should Samsung add smart features comparable to its Galaxy Watch? Shoot us with your best suggestions in the comment section.