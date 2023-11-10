Hot topics

Samsung's Galaxy Fit 3 First Leaked Pictures Show a Giant Display

3 min read 3 min No comments 0
NextPit Samsung Galaxy Fit 2 Ladekabel
© nextpit
Jade Bryan
Jade Bryan Junior Editor

The last time Samsung updated its fitness trackers lineup was when it launched the Galaxy Fit 2 (review) back in 2020. And since today, the Koreans haven't launched a successor to the wearable. However, a new leak suggests that we might be seeing the upgrade to it, which is in the form of the Galaxy Fit 3 sporting significant improvements, at least on its exterior.

Samsung Galaxy Fit 3 pictures

Courtesy of WindowsReport, a set of pictures of the alleged Galaxy Fit 3 has been published. Samsung die-hard fans would easily notice that the new tracker sports a rectangular form factor with a much larger screen than its predecessor. It's unclear what is the screen estate is in terms of size and ratio, though. But for reference, the Galaxy Fit 2 features a 1.1-inch AMOLED screen. Hence, the Fit 3 may also stick with the same panel type.

Samsung Galaxy Fit 3 fitness tracker
Alleged Samsung Galaxy Fit 3 features a new design and larger display / © WindowsReports

In addition to the bigger display, the strap seems to use a detachable mechanism similar to Fitbit's trackers and smartwatches rather than utilizing the custom band attachment on the Galaxy Watch 6 (review). It is also evident of a physical button positioned on the right side alongside a microphone hole. The latter may indicate of support for voice assistant and possibly Bluetooth on-calls.

Samsung Galaxy Fit 3 features

Going the underside of the tracker, there appears to be a new array of biomarker sensors. It's unknown what are the monitoring capabilities the component is going to have. But it is safe to say there will be continuous heart rate, blood oxygen level, and sleep tracking. Whether a temperature sensor or thermometer is included is yet to be confirmed, though.

Samsung Galaxy Fit 3 fitness tracker
Samsung's unannounced Galaxy Fit 3 tracker may bring improved health tracking sensors / © WindowsReports

Beyond the design, we might also see better connectivity such as Bluetooth 5.3 and faster processor. Perhaps the Galaxy Fit 3 will also get a bigger battery capacity and built-in GPS sensor.

There are no details as to how much the Galaxy Fit 3 will cost. But with what we know, the Galaxy Fit 2 was priced for $60 when it debuted, so it would be only logical for Samsung to list the Fit 3 somewhere above the price of the Fit 2. At the same time, it's unknown when Samsung will launch or release the wearable, but it might not be too far given the discovery of the device.

What else do you want to see from the upcoming Samsung Galaxy Fit 3? Should Samsung add smart features comparable to its Galaxy Watch? Shoot us with your best suggestions in the comment section.

Via: 9to5Google Source: Windows Reports

 The best gaming monitors at a glance

  Best gaming monitor up to $400 Best gaming monitor up to $600 Best gaming monitor up to $800 Best gaming monitor up to $1,000 Best gaming monitor for consoles
Model
LG UltraGear 27GP850P-B
ASUS ROG Strix XG27AQ
BenQ MOBIUZ EX3210U
Asus ROG Swift PG27AQDM
Gigabyte M32U
Image LG Ultragear 27GP850P - product image Asus ROG Strix XG27AQ - product image BenQ MOBIUZ EX3210U - product image Asus ROG Swift PG27AQDM - product image Gigabyte M32U - product image
Offers
nextpit receives a commission for purchases made via the marked links. This has no influence on the editorial content and there are no costs for you. You can find out more about how we make money on our transparency page.
Go to comment (0)
Jade Bryan

Jade Bryan
Junior Editor

I still remember how amazed I was when I first got hold of the Nokia 3210 back when I was a kid, and it was during that time I developed my love for technology, particularly for mobile phones. I started sharing my knowledge through writing in different blogs and forums back in Nokia Nseries era. I even make videos before where I put different phones side-by-side. Today, I'm still an avid enthusiast of smartphones, but my interests have evolved into smart devices and electric vehicles.

View all articles
Liked this article? Share now!
Recommended articles
Latest articles
Next article
No comments
Write new comment:
All changes will be saved. No drafts are saved when editing
Write new comment:
All changes will be saved. No drafts are saved when editing