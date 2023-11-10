Apple's Watch Series 9 is a Phenomenal Buy Now That It's $50 Off

If you skipped buying the Watch Series 9 when it was launched back in September, today's a great chance to reconsider your plan as the Apple-brand watch is on sale for $349 on Amazon. The deal is part of the early Black Friday sale and puts the wearable at its record low price, translating to a $50 reduction (13 percent).

What's offered here is the 41 mm case size with GPS-only connectivity. You can pick from most colors of the Watch Series 9 with a silicone sports band. There are also a few options with sports loop. But regardless of the strap or band you're getting, you can always swap it with another band.

Affiliate offer Apple Watch Series 9 You can save $50 on the new Apple Watch Series 9 GPS model on Amazon.

Why it is worth it to buy the Apple Watch Series 9

The Apple Watch Series 9 is very little change from the outside coming from previous Apple smartwatches. However, there are other significant upgrades that still make the new Watch Series 9 a phenomenal purchase over the Watch Series 8 or older models, especially that it's discounted.

For starters, it gets a Double Tap that enables upgraded gesture controls, which is proved to be handy in numerous instances. And similar with premium Watch Ultra 2 (review), the Watch Series 9 also ships with on-board AI capabilities brought by the new S9 chip with dual-core processor. It allows the advantage of some Siri voice commands without needing to connect to the internet.

Meanwhile, the new 2nd gen UWB (ultra-wideband) chip improves Find My tracking with precise navigation when locating your lost iPhone. In iOS 17, the Find My feature works vice versa, and you can have your iPhone find your lost Apple Watch Series 9 as well.

Apple's Watch Series 9 and Watch Utlra 2 sport a new Double Tap feature for gesture controls. This is enabled by the new S9 chipset. / © Apple

Beyond these new features, Apple's Watch Series 9 boots on watchOS 10 that debuts with new Smart Stack widgets. The watch also ports a very bright and responsive 1.6-inch OLED screen protected by a sapphire crystal. The aluminum enclosure is complemented by an IP6X dust resistance and waterproofing equivalent to 50 meters of depth.

Plus, the device keeps the accurate and reliable health and fitness functions of the Series 8, including ECG, temperature reading, AFib history, and automatic running track detection, among others. There is also Apple's safety feature Crash Detection. Lastly, the modest battery life is unchanged from the predecessor while refilling its juice is done wirelessly and quickly.

Which major features do you think are the reason that you will buy the Watch Series 9? Shoot us with your answers in the comments. Likewise, let us know if you want to see more Apple deals in the future.