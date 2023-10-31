Trick or Treat With Free iOS and Android Apps and Games this Week

How are you going to celebrate Halloween tonight? Is it trick or treat? Regardless, there are bound to be those who could not give two hoots about such celebrations, preferring to spend their time at home with their smartphones. nextpit continues to work hard behind the scenes, looking for a selection of free apps and games from the Apple App Store and Google Play Store for your iPhone or Android device to keep you occupied tonight.

Check out what we have discovered for you this week, where a comprehensive list of applications and games that are normally priced are now available for free for a limited time.

We always try to seek games that do not have scams or privacy traps in them but bear in mind that, unlike our weekly Top 5 Apps selection, we have not individually reviewed these apps. This means some of them might feature an insane number of ads and in-app purchases.

Tip: If you come across an interesting app on our list but don't need it now, install it first and delete it afterward. This will cause the app to be saved to your library, allowing you to install it later for free, even after the promotion ends.

Android apps available for free for a limited time

Android apps for productivity and lifestyle

QR Code Scanner Pro ( $2.49) : Looking for something different when it comes to QR and barcode scanners? This app might just be what you are looking for.

Market Pro: Sentiment Analysis ( $3.99) : While I would not bet the entire farm [editor's note: or any farm, in my case] on this app, it might just help you catch a break on Wall Street.

Decimal to Fraction Pro ( $1.49) : Do you have trouble converting decimals to fractions mentally? If so, there is an app that might be able to help you out.

Bass Booster & Equalizer Pro ( $1.49) : Balance out the audio on your smartphone, be it for movies or songs, with this app. While it is not going to revolutionize your listening experience, it will help somewhat.

Android Games

RUSTY: Island Survival Pro ( $0.99 ) : Thoughts of Tom Hanks in Castaway will definitely cross your mind as you step into the shoes of a person who is marooned on an island and is willing to do anything to survive.

Evertale ( $0.99 ) : Touted as a monster-catching RPG masterpiece, the graphics are simply amazing with riveting gameplay to boot.

Word Mania ( $6.49 ) : With seven mini-word games to choose from, you are certainly spoilt for choice.

Bigfoot Quest ( $3.99 ): A puzzle adventure game where you might end up being the one who manages to discover the elusive Bigfoot.

Demon Hunter Premium ( $0.99 ): You have plenty of enemies to slay, and you certainly are built for the task. See how many of these dark demons you can banish to the abyss!

iOS apps available for free for a limited time

iOS apps for productivity and lifestyle

Water Tracker: iHydrate ( $1.99 ): Are you getting enough water each day? It is vital to remain healthy, so use this app as a reminder!

Stock Signals Pro ( $0.99 ): Perfect to help you keep track of your stock portfolio whenever the prices change so that you are better positioned to make a decision.

Sheiko - Workout Routines ( $0.99 ): If you want to be the best version of yourself, then this app might just help for fitness buffs. This is a strength training app for athletes.

Anchor Pointer Compass GPS ( $3.99 ): Do not have an Internet connection and still need to navigate your way through the jungle or in an unfamiliar place? This app gets the job done.

bProgress ( $0.99 ): This is a productivity tool that will help you maximize your time and make you more efficient when it comes to organizing your day and tasks.

iOS games

Trippy Escape: Mindeater ( $3.99 ): An escape adventure game that will surely appeal to those who want a horror slant to it.

Word Search Daily Pro ( $2.99 ) : Every day will bring with it a new word search puzzle, helping keep your mind sharp at all times.

Bigfoot Quest ( $3.99 ): Let other people find Nessie, you should be focused on hunting down Bigfoot in this puzzle adventure game.

Rain Drop Catcher ( $0.99 ): Just how fast are your reflexes? Are they fast enough to help you collect all the falling drops?

Puzzling Peaks EXE ( $1.99 ): Is it a pinball game? Is it a platformer? Is it a golf game? All these aspects are combined in a truly unique physics puzzle game that requires both grey matter and skill!

Hopefully, you would have found our selections to kick off this week entertaining. Did something interesting catch your eye, or is there an app or game on the Google Play Store or Apple App Store that you would like to recommend? Share your recommendations with us in the comments!