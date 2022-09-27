Free apps for Android & iOS: Get these paid apps for free!

Do you like to check out new apps all the time? The gods are smiling on you then. Just like clockwork each week, we have come up with a broad selection of apps and games for both Android phones and iPhones that are free for a limited time only! We will share with you how you can get your hands on these precious downloads without having to fork out a single cent.

If you've been following NextPit for a while, you will know what to expect here in this article: The Google Play Store and Apple's App Store offer discounts and promotions on a regular basis where you can obtain paid apps for free for a limited time only.

We have rounded up these free apps and listed them for you, unlike our list of the five best apps of the week, we will not test every single temporarily free app. Hence, be a little bit cautious, so you do not end up in a money pit as some apps may still include microtransactions.

Tip: Do you want to keep some interesting free apps for the future? Just download them once and uninstall them if you need the space. This way, those now free apps will still be added to and kept in your list of purchased apps, and you can download them again in the future for free once you need them.

Free apps for your Android phone

These apps are currently free in the Google Play Store

Folder Server ( $1.99 ): With this app, you can select a folder and access it via HTTP from any device. Security is paramount, since the app only provides access to the selected folder and subdirectories. Pause/Rewind/FF as you know it from your dictation machine.

): With this app, you can select a folder and access it via HTTP from any device. Security is paramount, since the app only provides access to the selected folder and subdirectories. Pause/Rewind/FF as you know it from your dictation machine. Spirits Wave EVP Scanner ( $2.49 ): There's something weird in the neighborhood, who you're gonna call? Someone with the Spirits Wave app, of course. This app claims to be a powerful all-in-one system for spirit communication. Next stop, the asylum!

): There's something weird in the neighborhood, who you're gonna call? Someone with the Spirits Wave app, of course. This app claims to be a powerful all-in-one system for spirit communication. Next stop, the asylum! Reminder Pro ( $2.99 ): This is a reminder app that simply works, as there are no annoying advertisements to cramp your style. What's that again you forgot? What am I doing here? Hello?

These mobile games are currently free in the Google Play Store

Riddles Guessing Game Pro ( $1.99 ): You do not need to be an insane Batman villain who escaped from Arkham Asylum to tickle your brain.

): You do not need to be an insane Batman villain who escaped from Arkham Asylum to tickle your brain. Let The Pharaoh Free ( $0.99 ): Your goal in this game is extremely simple: Move the various sarcophagi in order to free Pharaoh!

): Your goal in this game is extremely simple: Move the various sarcophagi in order to free Pharaoh! Infinity Highway ( $0.99 ): A car racing game with fancy graphics, where you attempt to live out your fantasies minus the risks of experiencing road rash.

): A car racing game with fancy graphics, where you attempt to live out your fantasies minus the risks of experiencing road rash. Bulbs: A Game of Lights ( $0.99 ): Boost your brain's power by remembering which order these bulbs light up and re-enacting them.

): Boost your brain's power by remembering which order these bulbs light up and re-enacting them. Speed Math ( $1.49 ): Here is a game that ensures you will be able to think quickly on your feet by solving math equations within the fastest time possible.

): Here is a game that ensures you will be able to think quickly on your feet by solving math equations within the fastest time possible. Empire Defender ( $0.99 ): Do you think you have the strategic acumen to be able to handle wave after wave of enemy attacks? Try your hand at this game to find out!

): Do you think you have the strategic acumen to be able to handle wave after wave of enemy attacks? Try your hand at this game to find out! Peppa Pig: Theme Park ( $3.99 ): The little ones will definitely love this game, as they join Peppa Pig at a theme park and enjoy all the attractions the theme park provides.

): The little ones will definitely love this game, as they join Peppa Pig at a theme park and enjoy all the attractions the theme park provides. Balloons Pop ( $1.99 ): A variation of Candy Crush, this game wants you to release stress to pop all the balloons of different colors!

): A variation of Candy Crush, this game wants you to release stress to pop all the balloons of different colors! Cooking Kawaii ( $0.99 ): Love cooking? Then this is the perfect game for you without getting greasy all over! See how fast you are able to serve your guests with incoming orders!

Free apps for your iPhone

These apps are currently free for iOS

Big Clock ( $0.99 ): Considering how large the iPhone's display can get if you pick up the Pro Max version, you can enjoy a nice, large alarm clock by your bedside with this app.

): Considering how large the iPhone's display can get if you pick up the Pro Max version, you can enjoy a nice, large alarm clock by your bedside with this app. GoTV - M3U IPTV Player ( $1.99 ): GoTV lets you watch live TV channels on your iPhone or iPad. It is as simple as adding a link to a M3U playlist or pasting it to the app to watch online TV.

): GoTV lets you watch live TV channels on your iPhone or iPad. It is as simple as adding a link to a M3U playlist or pasting it to the app to watch online TV. Countdown ( $1.99 ): Your iPhone is a powerhouse that can perform plenty of calculations, but what about trying to tell the difference between two dates? The Countdown app does so in an intuitive and simple manner.

): Your iPhone is a powerhouse that can perform plenty of calculations, but what about trying to tell the difference between two dates? The Countdown app does so in an intuitive and simple manner. PDF Max Pro ( $9.99 ): This is the all-new PDF Max app that lets you enjoy all of its premium features, right on the comfort of your smartphone.

These mobile games are currently free for iOS

Sliding Puzzle ( $0.99 ): Pick your brains by arranging the tiles in ascending numerical order.

): Pick your brains by arranging the tiles in ascending numerical order. Wild Horse Riding Simulator 3D ( $9.99 ): Ever wondered how it would feel like trying to tame a horse? You can now do so with this app, without running the risk of breaking a bone after being thrown off.

): Ever wondered how it would feel like trying to tame a horse? You can now do so with this app, without running the risk of breaking a bone after being thrown off. Peppa Pig: Fun Fair ( $3.99 ): The little ones will definitely love this game, as they join Peppa Pig at a fun fair and enjoy all the rides and games there.

): The little ones will definitely love this game, as they join Peppa Pig at a fun fair and enjoy all the rides and games there. Invading Horde ( $0.99 ): Keep your kingdom safe from invading marauders who want to do nothing apart from pillaging and running around violently. Make sure your tower defense skills are up to par!

): Keep your kingdom safe from invading marauders who want to do nothing apart from pillaging and running around violently. Make sure your tower defense skills are up to par! Mage Mania ( $0.99 ): In a world where dragons once ruled but are now sleeping in the dungeon. Of course, accompanying them is their wealth, and you need money. Time to face some terrible lizards and emerge rich—and alive!

We keep our fingers crossed that you have found some interesting new apps. If not, we'll be back early next week with more suggestions—and we're sure you'll find something suitable then! Have you spotted a paid app on the list? Then we would be happy for you to drop a hint to us in the comments!