Our top 5 Android and iOS apps of the week

Are you ready to check out our weekly Top 5 apps for Android and/or iOS that you should try out? Unlike our current selection of temporarily free apps , we have tried the apps out for ourselves and will inform you if there are any in-app purchases or other additional costs. So sit back, relax, and download the app that you find exciting!

From mobile games to productivity apps, here are the five free and paid Android/iOS apps from NextPit this week. We publish this selection every week, you can also check the Top 5 apps of last week. Of course, the main star this week is none other than Geralt of Rivia's trusty steed, Roach, who has his very own game at last!

Fast 60 (Android)

Do you think that you are a fast thinker? Are you confident that you have the quickest brain on the block? If so, then you might be interested in picking up Fast 60, a game that pits you against time. In this game, both speed and concentration are required to complete it.

The premise of the game is this: You will be shown a grid of squares that list down the numbers 1 to 60 randomly each time, and your task is to click on the numbers in the corresponding order based on the selected Game Mode. There are four different game modes to choose from: Normal (in ascending order), Reverse (in descending order), Odds (jut the odd numbers), and Evens (even numbers only, obviously). The catch? You only have 60 seconds to complete the task.

It is basically a race against yourself on how fast your cognitive functions are. Basically, here are some tips to help you in your quest—choosing five correct numbers in three seconds will stop the countdown timer for three seconds. The flip side is, choosing multiple wrong numbers in a short time will see a message pop up for three seconds as the clock continues to tick. Not recommended playing this while you are not sober!

Price: Free / Advertising: None / In-app purchases: None / Account: Not required

Fast 60 is a race against yourself to beat your personal best...all within 60 seconds. / © NextPit

Download Fast 60 from the Google Play Store.

Invitation Maker (iOS & Android)

There is a number of apps these days that make life a whole lot easier in terms of design even if you have no inkling of the golden ratio or other design rules to save your life. Invitation Maker is one of them. With the Covid-19 pandemic now becoming endemic worldwide, social engagements begin to return to normal, which means churning out invitation cards to various events. Why not get them done on your smartphone itself?

Invitation Maker is a digital vehicle to produce amazing e-cards without having to break a sweat. You have a slew of existing templates to choose from, including anniversaries, birthdays, special holidays like Halloween and Christmas, and events such as baby showers and engagement parties. Basically, your imagination's the limit as you can even draw from your current photo gallery for inspiration!

The presence of apps in this app can get really annoying at times though, with some of them requiring you to wait for a whole half minute before you are able to proceed to the next screen. It is best to pay the $14.99 annual fee to remove all ads and watermarks, not to mention letting you save in high-resolution mode.

Price: Free / Advertising: Yes / In-app purchases: Yes ($3.99-$29.99) / Account: Not required (but recommended)

Never run out of ideas again with Invitation Maker the next time you want to throw a birthday bash. / © NextPit

Download Invitation Maker from the Google Play Store and Apple App Store.

Trotteo (iOS & Android)

Now that borders between countries have opened up, it is time to let the wanderlust bug bite you! When was the last time you traveled to a different country to experience a different culture? Rather than get bogged down by the details, why not make sure your travel details are always at the tip of your fingertips! Trotteo is a travel organizer app that helps you keep track of your travel plans.

Once you have forwarded the necessary information to Trotteo, the app itself is smart enough to generate an itinerary timeline of your travel plans. You will have access on how you can arrive at your intended holiday destination, have relevant contact numbers and check-in times always. It did not take me more than a couple of minutes for my forwarded flight information to be reflected in the app. From there, clicking on the airport itself will launch your default navigation app. How neat is that!

This app is even capable of scanning QR codes for information to be transferred, so much so that it can get quite unnerving at how much our digital selves have been revealed to others without us knowing it. Gone are the days when you print out itineraries and bookings, referring to them separately when required, when Trotteo does it for you from a single source.

Price: Free / Advertising : None / In-app purchases: None / Account: Required

Trotteo keeps a tight rein on your travel information to make life easier when you go on a holiday. / © NextPit

Download Trotteo from the Google Play Store and Apple App Store.

StockPixels (Android)

Did you ever find yourself in an awkward situation when you needed some stock photos for your presentation but somehow do not want to go through the trouble of downloading it from different online sources? Here is a nifty app that does the 'dirty' work for you—StockPixels. Taking advantage of the Pexels repository, StockPixels is directly linked to it for easy navigation and use of their resources.

It is pretty much a no-brainer - just key in the relevant search phrases into the search bar, and you will be presented by a variety of results that will most probably suit your needs and requirements. Of course, it is not limited to just photos, but it also offers short videos as well of varying quality.

Basically, this app helps you save a lot of time if you would want to be productive from your Android-powered tablet or smartphone. Those who tend to work while they are on the move might want to check this app out for convenience's sake.

Price: Free / Advertising : None / In-app purchases: None / Account: Not required

You will not run dry on ideas when selecting a photo next time with StockPixels. / © NextPit

Download StockPixels from the Google Play Store.

Roach Race (iOS & Android)

One of the most memorable quests in The Witcher 3 for me was the one where Roach could talk to Geralt while chasing a phantom horse. Now that was a hoot of a quest, and it provided plenty of light-hearted moments in the relationship between mutant and steed. Roach Race was developed in collaboration with Crunching Koalas, where it is a free-to-play side-scrolling platformer from CD PROJEKT RED that stars—who else, but Geralt’s trusty steed. While Geralt has had many other horses before, this is the one and only Roach where he rides freely sans his master.

You embark on a never-ending journey across the Continent while discovering magical landscapes from The Witcher series of games (Kaer Morhen, Novigrad, Flotsam, Skellige, and the Isle of Mists in 2D glory), and you do so while collecting points and working your way up the global leaderboard. If you have ever played seemingly endless runner games like Flappy Bird and Temple run, then Roach Race is right up your alley. Incidentally, this mini-game is also available in Cyberpunk 2077 on an in-game arcade machine.

Roach will eat his favorites like apples and carrots to power up, all the while maintaining careful control by dodging deadly monsters and dangerous traps. Basically, the further you go, the more points you are able to collect. Just how quick are your reflexes as you attempt to gain a spot in the top 10 list?

Price: Free (iOS and Android) / Advertising: None / In-app purchases: None / Account: Not required

It is a (Roach) Race to the finish! / © NextPit

Download Roach Race from the Google Play Store and Apple App Store.

There you have it—our top 5 apps of the week. It is a rather interesting mix, correct? If you have something to criticize or want to share your own suggestions, leave a comment section right below this article!