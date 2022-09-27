The Vivo X Fold+ is official with almost no changes at all

It is done! The Vivo X Fold+ has been officially presented in its home country, China. Our article explains why the company's second foldable smartphone is a disappointment to us.

Vivo unveiled the X Fold+.

The foldable showed only a few changes compared to its predecessor.

Sports the latest Snapdragon SoC, a minimally larger battery, and a new shade of red.

Minor disappointment with the Vivo X Fold+

Admittedly, the frustration at the Vivo Fold X+ presentation welled up from within. After all, based on direct image comparisons between the Vivo X Fold and the Vivo X Fold+ which was presented last night, there was a chance that the new contender would have the form factor of an Oppo Find N. What we're saying is, we hoped that it would be significantly smaller. But we were rather disappointed as the second foldable from the former BBK subsidiary Vivo is exactly as big as its predecessor. In addition, the differences between the two candidates can be counted on just one hand, and even then, without having to exhaust all the digits there. First, there is the upgrade to the fastest Qualcomm processor at the moment, the Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1. Furthermore, the foldable now has a 4,730 mAh power source instead of the 4,600 mAh battery. Fast charging continues to stand at 80 watts just like in the predecessor. Last but not least, there is a new color, red. Fire the hole!

Unfortunately, the comparison is incorrect. Both smartphones are the same size in real life. / © Vivo

Vivo wants 9,999 yuan (about $1,450) for the device in China with 12 GB of RAM and 256 GB of internal storage. Those who want to increase the storage to 512 GB will have to fork out $1,600 based on the prevailing exchange rate. And we are talking about prices in China here. Normally, the same China handset that is released outside of its home market will be more expensive. Hence, it is not so much a bargain for the average Joe, who has more important things to think about in terms of disposable income considering the rising prices of electricity, gas, and oil. For all those who do not have the foldable on their radar, here are the most important technical specifications you might want to know.

Vivo X Fold+: Technical specifications

There is a 6.53-inch E5 AMOLED display with a resolution of 2,560 x 1,080 pixels on the outside. The entire screen is protected by Corning Gorilla Glass 7 (Victus). Inside, a 8.03-inch Xensation Flex LTPO panel unfolds. The resolution stands at 2,160 x 1,916 pixels in a 4:3 ratio with a smooth 1 to 120 hertz refresh rate. In terms of camera technology, Vivo delivers the quite a punch due to its cooperation with Zeiss. The 50-megapixel main camera is based on an ISOCELL-GN5 image sensor from Samsung while the 48-megapixel ultra wide-angle camera gets its digital photography chops from an IMX598 sensor from Sony.

Vivo has released its X Fold+, which brings little that is new. / © Vivo

Rounding out the lineup are two telephoto cameras. One relies on a 12-megapixel IMX663 sensor, while the second is an 8-megapixel periscope camera that offers 5x lossless zoom. Selfies are taken with two different 16-megapixel cameras. One is based on a Hynix HI1634Q, with the other based on a Samsung ISOCELL 3P9 image sensor.

