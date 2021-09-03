Free Pro versions: Don't miss these mobile games and apps!

For the second time this week, we at NextPit have picked out free apps and games for iOS and Android. These pro apps are only free for a short time, so you should grab them quickly.

We present free apps and mobile games for iOS and Android to the NextPit community on Tuesdays and Fridayys! So here comes this week's second slide, including AppsFree and App Sliced.

Tip: As every week, we want to point out that you should download the apps you are interested in, even if you don't need them at the moment. Because even if you delete them again right after downloading them, they stay in the list of your 'purchased apps'. This means that you can always install them again later for free.

Free mobile games and apps for Android

Free Android apps

4K Camera: ( 4,99 $ ): [Ends on Sunday] This well-rated camera app is aimed at us wannabe smartphone filmmakers. You can use different recording modes, choose frame rates, create time-lapse and slow-motion videos, and more.

): [Ends on Sunday] This well-rated camera app is aimed at us wannabe smartphone filmmakers. You can use different recording modes, choose frame rates, create time-lapse and slow-motion videos, and more. Visual Math 4D ( 3,99 $ ): [Ends on Sunday] If you like (or need, sigh) maths, don't miss this graphical calculator.

): [Ends on Sunday] If you like (or need, sigh) maths, don't miss this graphical calculator. Reminder Pro ( 2,29 $ ): With this app you can create lightning-fast reminders to check our free apps on Tuesdays and Fridays, for example.

): With this app you can create lightning-fast reminders to check our free apps on Tuesdays and Fridays, for example. My Sheet Music ( 2,99 $ ): This music score viewer is perfect for learning songs by measures. So I think it's perfectly suited – I'm a disaster at reading music!

): This music score viewer is perfect for learning songs by measures. So I think it's perfectly suited – I'm a disaster at reading music! SnagBricks ( 5,49 $ ): [Ends Sunday] Are you a civil engineer or have another job in the construction industry? Then this app might be just the thing to help you with your technical drawings.

Free Mobile Games for Android

Rogue Hearts ( 0,99 $ ): Nice dungeon crawler that likes to force you into in-app purchases, though. You can also farm weapons etc. in the game.

): Nice dungeon crawler that likes to force you into in-app purchases, though. You can also farm weapons etc. in the game. Hero Z ( 0,99 $ ): Do you like shooting zombies? Of course – EVERYONE likes to shoot zombies. In this game with a 4.5 star rating and a crisp difficulty level you can indulge this passion.

): Do you like shooting zombies? Of course – EVERYONE likes to shoot zombies. In this game with a 4.5 star rating and a crisp difficulty level you can indulge this passion. Requence ( 3,49 $ ): I have no clue if this game is any good yet. But it mentions a cat robot from the past. You'd have to be crazy not to install something like that.

): I have no clue if this game is any good yet. But it mentions a cat robot from the past. You'd have to be crazy not to install something like that. Zombie Avengers: (Dreamsky) Stickman War Z ( 0,99 $ ): Zombies? Love 'em, as we've already established above. Stickman we like too – this action side-scroller gives you both!

): Zombies? Love 'em, as we've already established above. Stickman we like too – this action side-scroller gives you both! Puzzle Game for Relax and Chill ( 0,99 $ ): Puzzle game where you have to lump figures together from three-dimensional polygons.

): Puzzle game where you have to lump figures together from three-dimensional polygons. Sudoku Pro ( 2,99 $ ): Sudoku apps can never be recommended enough, right? Here you have a successful implementation that probably does exactly what the name promises.

): Sudoku apps can never be recommended enough, right? Here you have a successful implementation that probably does exactly what the name promises. Cat Simulator Kitty Craft Pro Edition ( 0,99 $ ): [Ends Sunday] Catching mice, scratching chairs, and knocking down vases – you'll be doing typical cat stuff with this cat simulator.

Free iOS Apps & Games

Free Apps for iOS

Free games for iOS

So, that's all, folks! We're done with our free app and game tips for this week and hope you found what you were looking for. Of course, I left some of Tuesday's recommendations back in, so that even those who missed the post can benefit from the downloads.

If you stumble across apps that are now paid again, please let us know in the comments. The NextPit team wishes you a great weekend and you know: Next week we will continue with new free recommendations!