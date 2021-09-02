WhatsApp vs Threema: Who is the winner?

WhatsApp continues to be the most popular messenger on this planet, while Threema, with its focus mainly on security, serves a niche in the instant messaging market. NextPit pits these two services against each other in a direct instant messenger comparison.

Which instant messenger is actually the best in the whole world? You'll probably receive different answers to that question depending on who you ask. If we were to ask which is the most popular, the answer is undoubtedly WhatsApp. More than two billion people use this service daily (it is owned by Facebook), and you can read our article that summarizes everything you need to know about WhatsApp.

Compared to this, Threema with a mere 10 million users at this moment looks like it doesn't stand a chance. The second instant messenger in our comparison, however, gains brownie points with users who are concerned primarily about data privacy, security, and anonymity. In other words, the exact area in which many are disappointed with the top dog that is WhatsApp.

We have therefore compared these two unequal opponents with each other and expound further below on how Threema and WhatsApp stack up against each other in this duel.

Summary:

Design & Customization Options

Let's jump in with what first catches our eye when we use both apps: The design and user interface! I'm greeted by both in dark mode - both Threema and WhatsApp can be used in either light or dark modes. Another identical feature available on both platforms: upon startup, you're greeted by an overview that lists your recent chats with the most recent one right at the top.

The chat overview is almost identical for both messengers / © NextPit

If you want to add a dash of personalization, you can probably do so via background images. Threema is quite spartan in this respect. Apart from your own photos of which you can use, there is only the choice between a Threema wallpaper or a blank background.

To be honest, customization options in both apps are rather spartan / © NextPit

WhatsApp has more to offer - slightly. You can decide to have either your own images, a monochrome background, or select from "Light" or "Dark" categories. Over there, you can find some very nice wallpapers that match the theme.

The wallpaper selection is much more colorful and extensive in WhatsApp / © NextPit

Emojis, stickers, and GIFs

Apart from the fact that you can choose three different font sizes and the choice of having the system's very own emojis and Threema emojis, although the Swiss instant messenger does not offer too many customization options.

WhatsApp also lets you choose between three font sizes, but of course WhatsApp shines in the chat department. Here, you can install countless sticker packs, and with a little know-how, even create your own stickers. You can also use animated GIFs and include them in your chats.

If we were to compare all known instant messengers with one another, neither WhatsApp nor Threema would end up on the winner's podium in terms of personalization and design. In the duel between these two, however, WhatsApp offers you more possibilities.

Platform support

You can get both WhatsApp and Threema for Android and iOS, which should probably surprise few people here.

You can also install WhatsApp as a desktop app for both Mac and Windows, and use WhatsApp Web in the browser. For business users, there is also WhatsApp Business which is perfect for small businesses. For larger businesses, WhatsApp also provides the WhatsApp Business API.

Threema can also be used as a web application, but there is no desktop application. Rather, Threema is available in various enterprise versions:

Threema Work for business customers

Threema Education for educational institutions

Threema OnPrem as a self-hosted variant for companies

Companies can even host Threema on their own servers if they wish / © Threema

WhatsApp used to charge users in the early days, although that was a token amount. Since then, it has been free to use and does not even show any form of advertising. As for Threema, there is a one-time fee of $1.99. Heck, it might be slightly cheaper if you were to buy it directly in the Threema store.

Multi-device support for WhatsApp is currently only available with a workaround, but it is totally missing from Threema. However, native support for up to four devices is said to be on the way for WhatsApp, while Threema also wants to include this feature in the future.

In terms of platform support, both messengers are quite well positioned. However, since Threema does not have a desktop application and probably the $1.99 asking price might deter some people, the pendulum swings in favor of WhatsApp here.

Functions

At one point, WhatsApp was a pioneer and trailblazer when it comes to instant messaging features. But that was back when the service was competing against SMS and stole its thunder. Today, we have a bunch of messengers like Signal and Telegram that have offered many a trick that this popular instant messenger lacks sorely.

Of course, all of the basics can be found in WhatsApp's feature set, and there's always something new being worked on lately. If we were to take a look at the chat view of WhatsApp and Threema, we won't see that many differences. Of course, you can send text and voice messages, initiate calls and video calls, share contacts and locations and send media or other files with both.

As I mentioned above, Threema lags behind in the degree of personalization. Fun memes in the form of GIFs aren't available here for privacy reasons, nor are stickers.

Thumbs up for the "Thumbs up" function at Threema / © NextPit

But Threema has a trick or two up its sleeve that you won't find on WhatsApp: You can create polls in the chat and respond with "thumbs up" or "thumbs down" to individual postings. WhatsApp does not have these two features, but they will soon introduce reactions that you are familiar with as a Facebook user, among others.

Disappearing messages are also available on WhatsApp, although it is not yet very well implemented. You can send media so that they can only be viewed once. Separately, you can set messages to be automatically deleted after seven days. Here, WhatsApp offers more time options. Threema does not have an automatic deletion function, you only have the option to delete everything that is older than a week, a month, and all the way up to two years in the storage settings.

You can delete everything that is older than three months on Threema / © NextPit

You can send files up to 100 MB in size on WhatsApp, while Threema offers a maximum limit of 50 MB. While we're on the subject of numbers: Both platforms allow you to create group chats with up to 256 people.

Voice messages and calls

Speaking of groups: With WhatsApp, there is also the possibility to chat in a video call with up to eight people, and these group calls are unfortunately not yet available on Threema.