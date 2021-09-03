Makes math easier: Save 3,99$ and get Visual Math 4D free NOW!

Visual Math 4D is a graphing calculator application for Android that is currently available for free on the Google Play Store instead of its regular price of $3.99. With the money issue being solved, there's only math itself left to cry about.

This promotion will expire in 3 days

This application does not contain any ads or in-app purchases

Visual Math 4D has a 4.3 star rating on the Google Play Store from 861 reviews and has been downloaded over 100,000 times

Ah, flashbacks of my high school math classes are now returning to haunt me. Visual Math 4D is a graphing calculator app for Android that allows you to visualize and solve your math equations on your smartphone. It supports different types of equations - spherical, parametric, polar, Cartesian, and implicit, which can be visualized and animated in 2D and 3D formats. You can also plot and animate vector fields in 2D and 3D environments.

You can download Visual Math 4D for free from the Google Play Store.

Why is the Visual Math 4D app worth installing?

I didn't understand a single word that I just wrote in the above paragraph. However, I rely on the many positive reviews from users who are far more educated than me and have a far more developed scientific mind to consider Visual Math 4D as an effective graphing calculator in everyday use. The application supports the use of matrices and vectors, trigonometric and hyperbolic functions, statistical functions, logical and binary operations, and a whole lot more.

Visual Math 4D has earned a 4.3-star rating out of 5 on the Google Play Store from 861 reviews, having seen over 100,000 downloads. The app contains no ads or in-app purchases and requires no system permissions to run. You also have peace of mind as there is no account or Internet connection required, either. A quick scan via the Exodus shows us that the app's code contains no trackers.

My brain experiences cramps when I see all these things. / © NextPit

Visual Math 4D is developed by appnova, a Berlin-based independent developer whose real name is Ronny Weidemann. The developer has no other application to his credit except for a free Lite version of Visual Math 4D. He has not written up a privacy policy, either. However, since the application asks you for virtually no data at all, I think he must have considered this to be an unnecessary step.

I can hardly comment on the functionality of the app. One thing that stood out for me is this: the minimalist interface is very clean while the animations are surprisingly smooth (the framerate seems to hover at around 60 FPS). It's a niche app for sure, and I don't see anything to complain about.

What do you think of Visual Math 4D? Have you downloaded the application and checked it out? Are you interested in such discounted or free apps? Share with me in the comments.