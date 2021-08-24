Free apps for iOS & Android: Get these Pro versions for free!

This weekend NextPit has once again put together a package with Android and iOS apps for you. As usual, these are actually paid downloads that are only free for a short time.

This list is updated weekly with at least two editions - on Tuesday and Friday. Between the publication time and the moment you view this article, some of the apps may have already reverted to paid status. Google Play Store app promotions are pretty easy to predict, but it's more complicated with those on the Apple App Store since Apple doesn't specify just how long the discount will remain valid.

Here's a tip: If you find an interesting app but can't really use it right now? Install the app anyway, then delete it from your device. That way, the app will become part of your app library and you can install it again for free when you need it. This is a good way not to miss out on a short-lived promo.

Free Apps and Mobile Games for Android

Free Apps in the Google Play Store

Recorder PRO (NO ADS) ( $5.99 ): With this app you can record voice with high quality in mp3, ogg, waw, flac, mp4 and opus formats. Moreover, it offers support for live audio spectrum analyzer, encoding with adjustable sample rate (8-48 kHz) and background recording. Need more? Well, it's free for the next 7 days.

): With this app you can record voice with high quality in mp3, ogg, waw, flac, mp4 and opus formats. Moreover, it offers support for live audio spectrum analyzer, encoding with adjustable sample rate (8-48 kHz) and background recording. Need more? Well, it's free for the next 7 days. Tiko Freezer Manager ( R 1.49 ): With this app, you can store, control and remove items from your fridge. Who said you'd need a smart fridge for that?

): With this app, you can store, control and remove items from your fridge. Who said you'd need a smart fridge for that? Precise: Minimal Icon Pack ( $5.00 ): The subject now is customization, this icon pack includes over 2,800 hand-drawn icons and offers support for over 20 launchers. Each icon here offers three size variants and gradients.

): The subject now is customization, this icon pack includes over 2,800 hand-drawn icons and offers support for over 20 launchers. Each icon here offers three size variants and gradients. Brightness Manager ( $0.99 ) [ends in 24 hours]:: Tool with which you can separately adjust the brightness for individual apps. According to some reviews, it also drains the smartphone battery a bit.

) [ends in 24 hours]:: Tool with which you can separately adjust the brightness for individual apps. According to some reviews, it also drains the smartphone battery a bit. Dark Screen Filter ( $0.99 ) [ends in 24 hours]:: One of the apps that filters blue light to save your eyes. Extensive, well rated and - logically - free right now!

Free games for Android

Free iOS Apps & Games

Free apps for iOS

Free games for iOS

Psycholonials ( $9.99 ): An island off the coast of New England, supernatural forces, two influencers and a daring social media project. The story is very contemporary, and the developers are working on a chapter release basis. When you buy the app, you have access to all chapters without additional charges. And guess what: the game is free.

): An island off the coast of New England, supernatural forces, two influencers and a daring social media project. The story is very contemporary, and the developers are working on a chapter release basis. When you buy the app, you have access to all chapters without additional charges. And guess what: the game is free. She Sees Red ( $2.99 ): This is a live-action interactive plot, in which your decisions will flesh out the story. The game can last 30-35 minutes, but the interactive movie can run up to 90 minutes. You play as a detective who investigates a killer in a nightclub. Audio is available in Russian and English only.

): This is a live-action interactive plot, in which your decisions will flesh out the story. The game can last 30-35 minutes, but the interactive movie can run up to 90 minutes. You play as a detective who investigates a killer in a nightclub. Audio is available in Russian and English only. My Very Hungry Caterpillar AR ( $3.99 ): This is an augmented reality game for kids where you take care of a Tamagotchi-style pet.

): This is an augmented reality game for kids where you take care of a Tamagotchi-style pet. Z Room ( $0.99 ):Another shooting game set in an apocalyptic zombie universe. The 3D game offers three modes: AR, Stand and Survival. The graphics look quite original at first glance and, in addition to the iPhone, the game is also available for the Apple Watch!

):Another shooting game set in an apocalyptic zombie universe. The 3D game offers three modes: AR, Stand and Survival. The graphics look quite original at first glance and, in addition to the iPhone, the game is also available for the Apple Watch! Block vs Block II ( $2.99 ): Blocks that fall from the top and have to be placed by you at the bottom? Okay, there's probably no innovation award for this Tetris clone. Still, it's worth a look for free.

): Blocks that fall from the top and have to be placed by you at the bottom? Okay, there's probably no innovation award for this Tetris clone. Still, it's worth a look for free. Card Thief ( $2.99 ): A great tactical puzzle game that I loved on Android, where it also was picked as one of our top mobile games of 2021.

): A great tactical puzzle game that I loved on Android, where it also was picked as one of our top mobile games of 2021. Tales of the Neon Sea ( $4.99 ): An investigative game that is played in a cyberpunk universe with a very nice pixel art look. I'll check it out on my iPad tonight.

): An investigative game that is played in a cyberpunk universe with a very nice pixel art look. I'll check it out on my iPad tonight. Card Crawl ( $5.49 ): Card Crawl is a dungeon crawler that was inspired by solitaire. The game takes the freemium route, with a one-time in-app purchase of $5.49 for you to unlock the entire game. Hence, it's not really free, but at least it's an opportunity to check the game out for free before deciding whether to buy it or not.

): Card Crawl is a dungeon crawler that was inspired by solitaire. The game takes the freemium route, with a one-time in-app purchase of $5.49 for you to unlock the entire game. Hence, it's not really free, but at least it's an opportunity to check the game out for free before deciding whether to buy it or not. Maze Machina ( $1.99 ): Similar principle, a paid game that became premium. Maze Machina is a turn-based puzzle game where you play a little hero who has been trapped by the evil Automatron in his ever-changing mechanical maze. The art direction looks very nice.

): Similar principle, a paid game that became premium. Maze Machina is a turn-based puzzle game where you play a little hero who has been trapped by the evil Automatron in his ever-changing mechanical maze. The art direction looks very nice. Tusker's Number Adventure ( $2.99 ): According to the developer, this game is NOT meant for kids! So if you are over 18 years old, you can download it on your smartphone. This wacky mobile game simulates breakdowns and crashes.

So, what did you think of this first edition of free Pro apps of the week? Did you find more interesting apps or discounted games on Google Play Store and Apple App Store? Don't hesitate to share your suggestions in the comments below.