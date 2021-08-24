Free apps for iOS & Android: Get these Pro versions for free!
This weekend NextPit has once again put together a package with Android and iOS apps for you. As usual, these are actually paid downloads that are only free for a short time.
This list is updated weekly with at least two editions - on Tuesday and Friday. Between the publication time and the moment you view this article, some of the apps may have already reverted to paid status. Google Play Store app promotions are pretty easy to predict, but it's more complicated with those on the Apple App Store since Apple doesn't specify just how long the discount will remain valid.
- The best free Android apps you can get right now
- Best totally free Android games: no ads, no in-app purchases
Here's a tip: If you find an interesting app but can't really use it right now? Install the app anyway, then delete it from your device. That way, the app will become part of your app library and you can install it again for free when you need it. This is a good way not to miss out on a short-lived promo.
Free Apps and Mobile Games for Android
Free Apps in the Google Play Store
- Recorder PRO (NO ADS) (
$5.99): With this app you can record voice with high quality in mp3, ogg, waw, flac, mp4 and opus formats. Moreover, it offers support for live audio spectrum analyzer, encoding with adjustable sample rate (8-48 kHz) and background recording. Need more? Well, it's free for the next 7 days.
- Tiko Freezer Manager (
R 1.49): With this app, you can store, control and remove items from your fridge. Who said you'd need a smart fridge for that?
- Precise: Minimal Icon Pack (
$5.00): The subject now is customization, this icon pack includes over 2,800 hand-drawn icons and offers support for over 20 launchers. Each icon here offers three size variants and gradients.
- Brightness Manager (
$0.99) [ends in 24 hours]:: Tool with which you can separately adjust the brightness for individual apps. According to some reviews, it also drains the smartphone battery a bit.
- Dark Screen Filter (
$0.99) [ends in 24 hours]:: One of the apps that filters blue light to save your eyes. Extensive, well rated and - logically - free right now!
Free games for Android
- Seven Mysteries (
$2.99): A horror RPG and supernatural events, whose script depends on choices and friendships. The sequel contains 7 chapters with diverse endings. A critical point here is that the anime is only available in English, Vietnamese and simplified Chinese. The good thing is that the game can be played offline.
- Crazy Calculator - Calculator Game (
$1.49): A common calculator, with several mathematical puzzles, with which you interact through operator buttons for addition, subtraction, multiplication and more. The best of this game is that all levels are available offline.
- GoBlox: Premium (
$2.49): A "hyper-casual" 3D game according to the developers. The idea is to move blocks over each other with the touch of a finger. The app has no ads and can be played with just one hand.
- Timen Runner (
$2.49): A game with steampunk elements in which you play as Timen, a little man who lives in the world of clocks and their mechanisms. The task here is simple: score maximum points in a very short time. Have fun!
- Dungeon Shooter : The Forgotten Temple (
$1.49): An indie FPS game, with some features of RPG games. You are a shooter (a) who ventures into tombs and dungeons, challenge unknown creatures in search of treasure. In-game interaction elements include pets, artifacts, runes, weapons and other artifacts.
- Grow Zombie VIP - Merge Zombies (
$1.79): What to say about this game? "Create and develop your zombies to conquer the world. I believe that's enough!
- VR Pirates Ahoy - Underwater Shipwrecks Voyage (
$1.99): How about exploring what's left of ancient pirate ships in the depths of the sea in a Virtual Reality (VR) game? Here's an invitation to meet the famous pirate Blackbeard! The developers promise realistic 3D models and high-quality graphics.
- Manguni Squad (
$0.99): Featuring main character Toar, this first-person shooter immerses you in the cultural world of Indonesia as you become part of an Interpol team.
- Trick Art Dungeon VIP (
$1.99): Adventure game that, according to the developer, blurs the lines between reality and fantasy. Should definitely give it a try, right?
- Survival Island: EVO 2 PRO (
$0.99): You have no clue how you ended up on this island, but now you need to learn how to get around. So first build a hut and explore the island.
Free iOS Apps & Games
Free apps for iOS
- Scanner Lens (
$9.99): the goal of Scanner Lens is to create sharp JPG/PDF/TXT images with just one touch! By downloading this app, you'll get unlimited daily scanning, unlimited e-signatures saving, HD quality, markup function, auto-capture and more.tagging function, automatic capture and border detection, convert documents to PDF or PNG and more. The app has 4.8 stars out of 93 reviews.
- MovieSpirit - Movie Maker Pro (
$9.99): with MovieSpirit you can combine videos, photos, music, text and drawing, edit them together and add different special effects. In other words, you can create amazing movies. The paid version offers the functions for unlimited time and the donwload is free.
- HDR Portrait (
$2.99): how about putting more art into your portraits? This app uses artificial intelligence and neural networks to detect faces in photos and separate them from the background. The detected faces are processed with HDR effects. If your iPhone has dual cameras and TrueDepth sensors, this app will have good results;
- Morning Alarm Clock with Music (
$4.99): want to wake up every morning with your favorite music playing on Spotify? With the vast library of one of the world's largest music streaming services, your mornings can become more enjoyable. No internet connection required here (DND mode allowed).
- Seterra Geography (
$1.99): We already recommended this app above for Android. This geography trainer is also free for iOS right now!
- LocalCast for Chromecast (
$7.99): Streams media for example from your iOS device, Google Drive, NAS to Chromecast, AppleTV or even your smart TV.
- Music Player ▸ MP3 Player (
$2.99): Very slickly designed music player with offline feature. Smooth 5-star rating with 231 reviewers after all.
- MealBoard - Meal Planner (
$3.99): With this menu planner you can plan your meals by importing recipes from other sites. You can also use it to manage your shopping lists and share menus.
- Emoji Camera - Unique Filters (
$0.99): "Unique filters" might be a bit of a mouthful. Nonetheless, the app lets you spruce up your photos with beautifully hammy emoji-style filters.
- Wallpapers of Top TikTokers (
$9.99): Download wallpapers of your favorite TikTokers. Yes, it's a troll but at 10 for this app, I could not help but include it.
- Houdini Playlists (
$2.99): An application that lets you transfer, synchronize, and share your playlists between different music apps. I haven't tested it, but the concept looks pretty promising.
- SNMP & SSH Terminal (
$4.99): This week's starter for iOS is the #1 development tool! So go ahead and download it!
- Lilium Income (
$1.99): A finance app that shines with Siri support!
Free games for iOS
- Psycholonials (
$9.99): An island off the coast of New England, supernatural forces, two influencers and a daring social media project. The story is very contemporary, and the developers are working on a chapter release basis. When you buy the app, you have access to all chapters without additional charges. And guess what: the game is free.
- She Sees Red (
$2.99): This is a live-action interactive plot, in which your decisions will flesh out the story. The game can last 30-35 minutes, but the interactive movie can run up to 90 minutes. You play as a detective who investigates a killer in a nightclub. Audio is available in Russian and English only.
- My Very Hungry Caterpillar AR (
$3.99): This is an augmented reality game for kids where you take care of a Tamagotchi-style pet.
- Z Room (
$0.99):Another shooting game set in an apocalyptic zombie universe. The 3D game offers three modes: AR, Stand and Survival. The graphics look quite original at first glance and, in addition to the iPhone, the game is also available for the Apple Watch!
- Block vs Block II (
$2.99): Blocks that fall from the top and have to be placed by you at the bottom? Okay, there's probably no innovation award for this Tetris clone. Still, it's worth a look for free.
- Card Thief (
$2.99): A great tactical puzzle game that I loved on Android, where it also was picked as one of our top mobile games of 2021.
- Tales of the Neon Sea (
$4.99): An investigative game that is played in a cyberpunk universe with a very nice pixel art look. I'll check it out on my iPad tonight.
- Card Crawl (
$5.49): Card Crawl is a dungeon crawler that was inspired by solitaire. The game takes the freemium route, with a one-time in-app purchase of $5.49 for you to unlock the entire game. Hence, it's not really free, but at least it's an opportunity to check the game out for free before deciding whether to buy it or not.
- Maze Machina (
$1.99): Similar principle, a paid game that became premium. Maze Machina is a turn-based puzzle game where you play a little hero who has been trapped by the evil Automatron in his ever-changing mechanical maze. The art direction looks very nice.
- Tusker's Number Adventure (
$2.99): According to the developer, this game is NOT meant for kids! So if you are over 18 years old, you can download it on your smartphone. This wacky mobile game simulates breakdowns and crashes.
So, what did you think of this first edition of free Pro apps of the week? Did you find more interesting apps or discounted games on Google Play Store and Apple App Store? Don't hesitate to share your suggestions in the comments below.
No comments