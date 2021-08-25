Rec Recorder PRO for Android is now free!

Rec Recorder PRO is a feature-packed voice recorder for Android, and the app is currently available free on the Google Play Store instead of its regular price of $5.99.

TL;DR

Rec Recorder PRO promotion expires in 7 days.

Rec Recorder PRO is rated 4.4 out of 5 stars from 699 reviews and has been downloaded over 100,000 times.

The app does not contain any ads or in-app purchases.

Rec Recorder PRO is a dictaphone or voice recording app like so many other similar titles in the app store. But its minimalist interface hides an extensive array of features and settings, not to mention an interesting "spy" mode to boot.

You can download the Rec Recorder PRO app from the Google Play Store

Why is the Rec Recorder PRO app worth picking up now that it is free?

At first glance, Rec Recorder PRO doesn't look like much. It uses one button to record, one to pause, and that's it! You have full control of the app's interface.

But when you dive into the settings of Rec Recorder PRO, the voice recording app becomes a bit more interesting. For instance, the application allows you to choose the source or input of the recorded audio signal. This may sound silly, but most native voice recorders from various Android smartphone manufacturers do not offer this. For instance, when I want to test the quality of the microphones found in a pair of true wireless earbuds, I can't use the dictaphone application on my OnePlus Nord 2 as it only records sound that comes from the smartphone's microphone.

Rec Recorder PRO also allows you to "skip" silences or pauses in a recording, which can come in handy if you want to reduce editing time. The application also allows you to change the sample rate of your recordings, which can vary between 8 and 48 kHz, which is a sample rate equivalent to CD quality. This allows you to have a more natural-sounding voice instead of a more digital sound.

Rec Recorder PRO offers many audio settings / © NextPit

The app also provides basic controls from the quick access menu, which allows you to begin and pause a recording even when your smartphone screen is locked. I'm personally not a fan of this sort of "spy" features in the first place, but I do acknowledge that they are quite popular.

Rec Recorder PRO is developed by UltronSoft, a developer based in Portugal who has released 6 other apps to his credit. All of them have received ratings between 3.5 and 4 stars. Rec Recorder PRO itself has racked up a 4.4-star rating from 699 reviews and has been downloaded over 100,000 times.

In its privacy policy, the developer states that it "does not collect, store or use any personal information when you visit, download or upgrade our website or products, except for personal information you submit to us when you create a user account, send an error report."

Rec Recorder PRO obviously asks for permission to access your microphone and storage, and a quick trip to the Exodus platform informs us that the app does not contain any kind of trackers in its source code.

What do you think of Rec Recorder PRO? Have you downloaded the application and checked it out? Are you interested in such similar apps? Share your thoughts with me in the comments.