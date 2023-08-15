New week, new free Google Play Store and Apple App Store apps

Have you ever caught yourself mindlessly scrolling through your phone, accomplishing nothing productive? Whether it's browsing through news, social media, or exploring the vast array of apps on the Google Play Store or Apple App Store, it's easy to get lost and unsure of which ones to actually install. We understand the drawbacks of this habit, but we also appreciate the excitement that comes with discovering a free app that is actually useful. That's why, here at Nextpit, we've taken the time to search through both the Apple App Store and Google Play Store to find free apps that are typically not offered for free.

It's important to note that the iOS and Android apps we mention here are currently available for free, but only for a limited time. We have no control over when this offer will end. Therefore, it's crucial to seize the opportunity and download/install any app that captures your attention as soon as possible, before it reverts back to being a paid app.

We also ensured that these free apps in our list are rated 3.5 stars or higher. Unlike our Top 5 Apps of the Week, we do not run any in-depth reviews of the listed apps.

Tip: If you come across an interesting app that is listed here but don't need it just yet, we would recommend you install it before deleting it. By doing so, you will save the app in your library and install it later without having to pay for it, even after the promotion has ended.

Android apps available for free for a limited time

Android apps for productivity and lifestyle

Reminder Pro ( $2.99 ) : Our smartphones are supposed to help us be more efficient, so why not take advantage of this app so that you can remember stuff?

: Our smartphones are supposed to help us be more efficient, so why not take advantage of this app so that you can remember stuff? Home Workouts No Equipment Pro ( $1.49) : You might have a thousand and one excuses not to work out at home, but this app ensures you can get a well-balanced workout even without any expensive gym equipment!

Android Games

Evertale ( $0.99 ) : A fantasy game with monsters to kill and places to explore. A Pokemon clone of sorts, with extremely lovely graphics!

: A fantasy game with monsters to kill and places to explore. A Pokemon clone of sorts, with extremely lovely graphics! The Hearts PRO ( $1.99 ) : A puzzle game that will certainly stretch your brain power. There are 6 different game modes to choose from to keep you occupied for hours on end.

: A puzzle game that will certainly stretch your brain power. There are 6 different game modes to choose from to keep you occupied for hours on end. Stickman Warriors Super Heroes ( $0.49 ) : A beat'em up that will test your skill to the maximum. Do you have the type of reflexes required to win?

: A beat'em up that will test your skill to the maximum. Do you have the type of reflexes required to win? Space Shooter Galaxy Attack ( $0.99 ): It is up to you again to save the galaxy from an alien invasion force. Do you have what it takes?

It is up to you again to save the galaxy from an alien invasion force. Do you have what it takes? Timing Hero PV ( $2.99 ): An interesting RPG that pays homage to the pixelated graphics from the 8-bit era, where you explore the world and start growing in power as you level up.

iOS apps available for free for a limited time

iOS apps for productivity and lifestyle

Memorize IELTS Vocabulary ( $4.99 ): If you are running out of time and need an app to help push you over the line in memorizing IELTS vocabulary, this might just be it!

If you are running out of time and need an app to help push you over the line in memorizing IELTS vocabulary, this might just be it! Casual Dieting ( $0.99 ): Want to start keeping track of all that you eat? This log book makes everything look so cute, and it should spur you on!

Want to start keeping track of all that you eat? This log book makes everything look so cute, and it should spur you on! Household Account Book ( $0.99 ): Balancing your monthly expenditure can be quite a chore, but what happens when you have an app that encourages you to do so with lovely graphics? It would be an encouragement for sure!

Balancing your monthly expenditure can be quite a chore, but what happens when you have an app that encourages you to do so with lovely graphics? It would be an encouragement for sure! Pocket Chops ( $1.99 ): Practice makes perfect, and with 2,300 practice rudiments for the aspiring drummer, you're spoilt for choice!

Practice makes perfect, and with 2,300 practice rudiments for the aspiring drummer, you're spoilt for choice! Locker Pro ( $15.99 ): Here's where you can store all your passwords with peace of mind, at least it is an alternative if you are feeling paranoid.

iOS games

Geography Duel ( $2.99 ): Hello, nerd! Want to show the world just how good your geographical knowledge is? This game will find you out!

Hello, nerd! Want to show the world just how good your geographical knowledge is? This game will find you out! Drop Flop! ( $0.99 ) : Just how fast do you think your reflexes are? Find out in this screen-tapping game!

: Just how fast do you think your reflexes are? Find out in this screen-tapping game! Hexio ( $1.99 ): A mind-numbing minimalist puzzle game with 96 levels to help keep your brain on its toes.

A mind-numbing minimalist puzzle game with 96 levels to help keep your brain on its toes. Doge Flyer ( $0.99 ): Now here's a game that pays homage to the endless runner genre, where you are a Shiba Inu flying around in a rocket, avoiding obstacles to stay alive. Unlike a cat, you do not have nine lives...

Now here's a game that pays homage to the endless runner genre, where you are a Shiba Inu flying around in a rocket, avoiding obstacles to stay alive. Unlike a cat, you do not have nine lives... Cartoon Craft ( $1.99 ): It is a fierce battle between orcs and humans, which faction will you take in this RTS to emerge victorious?

With that, we have come to the end of our list. We hope you enjoyed our list of free iOS and Android apps to help you kickstart the week. Were there any interesting apps or games in the Google Play Store or Apple App Store that you fancy but did not see here? Feel free to share your recommendations in the comments.