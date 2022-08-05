Free apps for Android & iOS: These Pro versions are currently free

Once again this week, apps and games for both Android phones and iPhones are available to download for free for a limited time only. We will share with you how you can get your hands on these precious downloads.

If you've been following NextPit for a while, you will know what to expect here in this article: The Google Play Store and Apple's App Store regularly offer discounts and promotions where you can obtain paid content for free for a limited time only. We collate these downloads and list them for you, but unlike our list of the five best apps of the week, we will not purposely try the apps out. Hence, be a little bit careful before you fall into a money pit as some apps may still include microtransactions.

Tip: Do you want to secure a free app for the future? If so, download it once and uninstall it if necessary. This way, it will be added to your list of purchased apps and you can download it again in the future once you need it.

Free apps for your Android phone

These apps are free in the Google Play Store

Binary Calculator Pro ( $0 .99 ): This is a free mathematical calculator, which is able to add, subtract, multiply and divide numbers in binary format (computers 'speak' this way!). Any number can be represented by any sequence of bits (binary digits), they are commonly written using the symbols 0 and 1.

): This is a free mathematical calculator, which is able to add, subtract, multiply and divide numbers in binary format (computers 'speak' this way!). Any number can be represented by any sequence of bits (binary digits), they are commonly written using the symbols 0 and 1. Network Cell Info & WiFi ( $1.99 ) : Network Cell Info is an extensive mobile network and Wi-Fi monitoring app with measurement and diagnostic tools (5G, LTE+, LTE, CDMA, WCDMA, GSM). Network Cell Info can help troubleshoot your reception and connectivity problems while keeping you in the know about your local cell carrier radio frequency landscape.

: Network Cell Info is an extensive mobile network and Wi-Fi monitoring app with measurement and diagnostic tools (5G, LTE+, LTE, CDMA, WCDMA, GSM). Network Cell Info can help troubleshoot your reception and connectivity problems while keeping you in the know about your local cell carrier radio frequency landscape. Speed View GPS Pro ( $0.99 ): Speed View GPS can track your speed, distance, time, location, and also your start time, elapsed time, average speed, maximum speed, and altitude among others. You can even switch between your car speedometer and bike cyclometer, with mph, knots and km/h modes to choose from.

These games are free in the Google Play Store

Stone of Souls HD ( $0.9 9 ): Action horror with RPG elements where mysterious corridors and dungeons, a lot of sinister monsters and quests await you. It is time to play the role of a hero and rid the world of this great evil!

): Action horror with RPG elements where mysterious corridors and dungeons, a lot of sinister monsters and quests await you. It is time to play the role of a hero and rid the world of this great evil! Stickman Master: Shadow Fight ( $1.99 ): Be the legend ninja master shadow warrior and enjoy an incredible fighting adventure in this title as you go around collecting powerful weapons, fantastic armor, hacking and slashing your way to victory.

): Be the legend ninja master shadow warrior and enjoy an incredible fighting adventure in this title as you go around collecting powerful weapons, fantastic armor, hacking and slashing your way to victory. WindWings: Space Shooter ( $1.99 ): A soldier who is lost in time, this space shooter will allow you to choose from two different aircrafts that are well suited to different situations. It is a careful test of your reflexes as you zap your way to save the world from aliens.

A soldier who is lost in time, this space shooter will allow you to choose from two different aircrafts that are well suited to different situations. It is a careful test of your reflexes as you zap your way to save the world from aliens. Moto Bike Racer Pro Fighter 3D ( $7 .99 ) : Perform bike stunts while you shoot down other gangsters. This is like the child of Motocross Maniacs and Road Rash.

: Perform bike stunts while you shoot down other gangsters. This is like the child of Motocross Maniacs and Road Rash. Modern US Sniper Shooter 3D ( $2.49) : There is a myriad missions in this 3D FPS game, where you are able to choose from advanced sniper weapons in various combat situations.

: There is a myriad missions in this 3D FPS game, where you are able to choose from advanced sniper weapons in various combat situations. Defense Zone 2 HD ( $2.99 ): This is a classic Tower Defense title which feature a host of new and engaging levels with stunning and impressive graphics. There is a wide range of weapons to choose from with brand new opponents, so choose your tactics wisely.

): This is a classic Tower Defense title which feature a host of new and engaging levels with stunning and impressive graphics. There is a wide range of weapons to choose from with brand new opponents, so choose your tactics wisely. Data Defense ( $4.9 9 ): Play the Tower Defense genre in a totally different way with this game that is set in cyberspace. Protect servers from being infected by a slew of oncoming glitches, bugs and viruses as you use each server's particular layout to your advantage, installing defense programs in strategic locations to defend the server in the fastest time possible.

): Play the Tower Defense genre in a totally different way with this game that is set in cyberspace. Protect servers from being infected by a slew of oncoming glitches, bugs and viruses as you use each server's particular layout to your advantage, installing defense programs in strategic locations to defend the server in the fastest time possible. Burning Fortress 2 ( $1 .00 ): A very simple tower defense game where you pit your wits and armies against the AI. It is so easy, even little children can play it!

Free apps for your iPhone

These apps are free for iOS

Juice Watch ( $4.99 ): Monitor your iPhone's remaining battery life on your Apple Watch, which certainly makes it easier and more convenient to check it out at a glance.

): Monitor your iPhone's remaining battery life on your Apple Watch, which certainly makes it easier and more convenient to check it out at a glance. Sandbox Planet ( $11.99 ): Simulate the solar system on your phone, where you can actually construct your own planet!

): Simulate the solar system on your phone, where you can actually construct your own planet! Safety Note+ Pro ( $2.99 ): Used the most advanced security system to protect your notes, to-do lists, and reminders. Use biometric technology to unlock app with TouchID or FaceID support, and if anyone attempts to make an intrusion, it will capture the photo of said intruders durng the intrusion attempt.

): Used the most advanced security system to protect your notes, to-do lists, and reminders. Use biometric technology to unlock app with TouchID or FaceID support, and if anyone attempts to make an intrusion, it will capture the photo of said intruders durng the intrusion attempt. Seismometer - Earthquake Alarm ( $0.99 ): This is a potential lifesaver as the app is an earthquake meter & alarm that is always in your pocket, alerting you of an earthquake when it happens.

These games are free for iOS

Scary Mortuary Assistant Game ( $0.99 ): You are now in the hospital alone with the dead, and you have to do what is required of you to survive as the dead sometimes do not remain...dead.

): You are now in the hospital alone with the dead, and you have to do what is required of you to survive as the dead sometimes do not remain...dead. Everybody's RPG ( $0.99 ): Relive the old-school vibes of pixelated RPG gaming in an endless idle RPG style

): Relive the old-school vibes of pixelated RPG gaming in an endless idle RPG style Car Driving Sim ( $0.99 ): This is a realistic open-world multiplayer car game that offers different aspects such as parking, racing, and even full car tuning! Add your virtual reality avatar to the game and meet real people in the online mode!

): This is a realistic open-world multiplayer car game that offers different aspects such as parking, racing, and even full car tuning! Add your virtual reality avatar to the game and meet real people in the online mode! Slo Mo Boy ( $2.99 ): This is an epic slow-motion game as you guide your character through different obstacles in classic slow motion action!

): This is an epic slow-motion game as you guide your character through different obstacles in classic slow motion action! Cosmic Frontline AR ( $2.99 ): Touted to be one of the most visually stunning AR strategy games yet, you can ascend to the stars, colonize new worlds and conquer enemy planets as you prepare your massive spaceship fleet to engage in the largest battle the galaxy has ever seen.

Don't worry if there was nothing that stood out in particular for you today (and hey, I'm sure there was something that piqued your interest!). If you find an app that is no longer available for free, do leave us a comment. Thank you!