5 Quirky Job Perks You Need to Know About

There is no such thing as a standard job perk any more. Where once you got a cellphone and a company car—if you were lucky—now we’re seeing companies vying with one another for the most creative benefits going. Even the banking sector is going rogue, with Capital One staffers teeing off from the roof of its Virginia HQ .

As employee perks go, it’s one of the most off the wall we’ve seen—or should we say, off the roof?—but it’s definitely not alone, as more and more employers battle to keep their employees happy. With a recent Society of Human Resource Management survey revealing that health and wellbeing top the priority list, what outside-the-box benefits could really take off?

A travel stipend

Flexible – and even unlimited – vacation days are becoming more and more common, but AirBnB goes one further by offering its employees $2,000 each year to stay in an AirBnB listing anywhere in the world. That could mean a weeklong family vacation in a European city, or two nights in a penthouse in Dubai – either way, it’s all part of working at the online marketplace for short-stay home rentals.

On-site bowling

Trust Google to truly one-up, well, everyone, by building a bowling alley in the GooglePlex, its California HQ. The big question is, though: do they provide the shoes, or do you need to BYO?

Two words: Free. Food.

There’s a reason people refer to “the tech 10”: that’s the 10lbs you put on when you start work at one of the many tech companies that offer free – and unlimited – meals and snacks to their employees. You’ll never eat a soggy lunchbox sandwich again!

Vehicle maintenance services

There are just certain things—essential life things—that are no fun, and bringing your car in for a service is one of them. So the fact that Adobe provides this to its employees is no small thing—and might just be enough to keep its employees happily employed.

Pet health insurance

No, that is not a typo—Scripps Health offers employees the opportunity to avail of health insurance. For their pets.

This office from Google looks fancy. But what Do you prefer? A fancy office or benefits that help you in your free time. / © JHVEPhoto / Shutterstock.com

