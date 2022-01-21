Free apps for Android & iOS: These Pro versions are currently free

As we do every week, NextPit brings you a selection of great deals on mobile apps and games for iOS and Android that are usually paid but are temporarily free on the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store.

This list is updated weekly, with at least two weekly editions, on Tuesday and Friday. Between the publication and the time you view this article, some apps may have become paid again. Google Play Store's limited-time deals on apps are fairly easy to predict, but it's more complicated with App Store deals, since Apple doesn't specify how long the discount is valid.

Quick tip: Have you found an interesting app, but you can't really use it at the moment? Install the app anyway, then delete it from your device. This way, the app will become part of your app library, and you can install it again for free when you need it. A good way not to miss out on a short-lived promotion.

Android apps temporarily free on the Google Play Store

Free apps for Android

Free games for Android

College Days - Winter Break ( $ 0.99 ): Get to experience college life during a winter break in this choice game. In this game you have to make important decisions that will change your character's life and if you are good you may even get into a relationship with your favorite characters!

): Get to experience college life during a winter break in this choice game. In this game you have to make important decisions that will change your character's life and if you are good you may even get into a relationship with your favorite characters! Cytus II ( $ 1.99 ): A music rhythm game like osu! with excellent reviews and crazy action on the beats of famous composers from around the world with over 100+ songs! Be the best DJ in the city and follow one of the most popular rhythm game series out there.

): A music rhythm game like osu! with excellent reviews and crazy action on the beats of famous composers from around the world with over 100+ songs! Be the best DJ in the city and follow one of the most popular rhythm game series out there. Oil Rush: 3D naval strategy ( $ 1.99 ): A naval real time strategy that takes you into a maritime struggle for oil. It reminds a lot of games like Command and Conquer with a 10-hour campaign and features intuitive controls and beautiful 3D graphics.

): A naval real time strategy that takes you into a maritime struggle for oil. It reminds a lot of games like Command and Conquer with a 10-hour campaign and features intuitive controls and beautiful 3D graphics. Freelancer Simulator 2: Premium Edition ( $ 0.99 ): Start your own software development company in this fun management game. Upgrade your freelancer, present your products and find investors!

): Start your own software development company in this fun management game. Upgrade your freelancer, present your products and find investors! Dungeon Corporation S: An auto-farming RPG game! ( $ 1.49 ): A simple idler game where you get to destroy dungeons and automatically level up your character! You will barely have to touch the screen.

): A simple idler game where you get to destroy dungeons and automatically level up your character! You will barely have to touch the screen. NABOKI ($ 0.99 ): Relieve your stress and forget your anxieties with this minimal puzzle game that has an almost excellent score of 4.7! It features abstract graphics, calming music and intuitive puzzles! No tutorials, no text, no score, no stress!

Temporarily free iOS apps on the Apple App Store

Free apps for iOS

PDF Max Pro ( $ 4.99 ) : A convenient PDF editor that allows you to quickly mark up text, fill PDF forms, create voice memos and notes!

) : A convenient PDF editor that allows you to quickly mark up text, fill PDF forms, create voice memos and notes! StockOrbit ( $ 3.99 ): For the investors among you, StockOrbit offers some quick analysis tools to help you grow your portfolio with watchlists, visualizations and predictions as well as live breakdowns of the stocks order book in market hours!

): For the investors among you, StockOrbit offers some quick analysis tools to help you grow your portfolio with watchlists, visualizations and predictions as well as live breakdowns of the stocks order book in market hours! Depello ( $ 1.99 ): Depello allows you to make color splash images with just a couple of taps! Depello saves you from the hustle of manually selecting the objects you want colored in your B&W images.

): Depello allows you to make color splash images with just a couple of taps! Depello saves you from the hustle of manually selecting the objects you want colored in your B&W images. Reposter+ For Tik Fame ( $ 0.99 ): Out of ideas for your next TikTok? This app shows you the latest trending hashtags so that you can create content that blows up immediately!

): Out of ideas for your next TikTok? This app shows you the latest trending hashtags so that you can create content that blows up immediately! PieChart Maker ($ 0.99 ): Make pie charts in real time and export them alongside quickly customizable legends and colors.

Free games for iOS

Puzzle Pelago ( $ 2.99 ): A puzzler with simulation elements, solve the production chain problems to provide the islands with the necessary goods!

): A puzzler with simulation elements, solve the production chain problems to provide the islands with the necessary goods! myDream Universe ( $ 12.99 ): A sandbox physics simulation game that allows you to create your very own solar systems. With different kinds of stars, planets and other celestial bodies, this app will demonstrate how the universe works!

): A sandbox physics simulation game that allows you to create your very own solar systems. With different kinds of stars, planets and other celestial bodies, this app will demonstrate how the universe works! Math for Kids! 1st grade ( $ 2.99 ): A simple math game that helps your children learn everything they need for the 1st grade of school! It's simple UI means that they can even practice by themselves.

): A simple math game that helps your children learn everything they need for the 1st grade of school! It's simple UI means that they can even practice by themselves. Wordlito ( $ 1.99 ): A hidden word game that requires you to break codes to discover the right letters in 6 tries! You can customize the difficulty or even set UK spelling to further your vocabulary.

): A hidden word game that requires you to break codes to discover the right letters in 6 tries! You can customize the difficulty or even set UK spelling to further your vocabulary. Pancak3r ($ 1.99 ): A tower building timing game. Instead of houses, you stack pancakes! Keep on stacking, press the button at the right time and make the tallest pancake tower in existence, but be careful even slight mistakes will make it difficult the higher you go!

What do you think of our selection this week? Did you find more interesting apps or games on the Google Play Store or Apple App Store? Don't hesitate to share your good deals in the comments.