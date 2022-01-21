Deal: Roomba 694 robot vacuum cleaner is 35% off on Amazon

Amazon is currently offering a deal on iRobot's Roomba 694 robot vacuum cleaner. The award-winning robovac is currently 35% off on the eTailer, costing only $179.

The Roomba offers all the expected features from a robovac like scheduling, different power settings, navigation sensors to automatically scan the environment and find dirtier areas in the room.

Probably the best-known brand for robot vacuum cleaners, iRobot offers lots of different models in the Roomba line. The 694 is the one of the most cost-effective ones, especially on today's Amazon deal.

The 694 model is compatible with both Google Assistant and Alexa, making it easy to adjust the cleaning schedule set by the device. It also suggests cleaning more frequently during high pollen days or when the pet is shedding fur.

And of course, after cleaning - for which the manufacturer advertises up to 90 minutes of run time - the Roomba 694 automatically goes back to its base to recharge.

Are you interested in robot vacuum cleaners? Did you like this deal? Let us know in the comments!