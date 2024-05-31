As the weekend begins, we are faced with the difficult choice of keeping ourselves entertained with apps. Well, here's a collection of paid apps that are now available for free on the Apple App Store and Google Play Store. This is because certain developers offer their paid apps for free for a limited time only. You might want to act quickly because these free offers will not last forever.

We always suggest apps and games that prioritize your privacy and won't cost you an arm and a leg. However, unlike our Top 5 Apps of the Week selection, we have not reviewed these apps one by one. Therefore, some listed apps may contain ads and offer in-app purchases.

Tip: If you come across an app that you'd like to have but don't need right now, download and install it first. It would be considered as "bought" and it will be available in your app library forever—even if you uninstall it from your smartphone right after.

Android apps and games that are free for a limited time

Android apps for productivity and lifestyle

Sleep Sounds Offline - Calming ( $14.99 ): If you find it difficult to fall asleep, how about using this app to help you knock off without any extra assistance?

): If you find it difficult to fall asleep, how about using this app to help you knock off without any extra assistance? Amortization Loan Calculator 2 ( $14.99 ): Want to get a new mortgage on your house? How about looking out for a new property? Figure out how much you need to pay with this app.

): Want to get a new mortgage on your house? How about looking out for a new property? Figure out how much you need to pay with this app. Resume Builder - CV Template ( $4.99 ): Are you looking for a new job? Make sure your resume's in tip-top condition with this app.

Free Android games

Rogue Hearts ( $0.99 ): A rogue-like dungeon crawler that is sure to keep you engrossed as you explore new areas and grow more powerful.

): A rogue-like dungeon crawler that is sure to keep you engrossed as you explore new areas and grow more powerful. Word Connect ( $2.99 ). A crossword puzzle to keep you occupied through your commute and those boring social moments.

). A crossword puzzle to keep you occupied through your commute and those boring social moments. Ding Dong XL ( $0.99 ): Move back and forth between the top and bottom of your screen while avoiding obstacles to remain alive.

): Move back and forth between the top and bottom of your screen while avoiding obstacles to remain alive. Burning Fortress 2 ( $0.99 ): Fend off wave after wave of enemies in this unique tower defense game.

): Fend off wave after wave of enemies in this unique tower defense game. Word Tower - Premium Puzzle ( $2.99 ): An addictive word search game that is sure to set your brain juices flowing.

iOS apps that are free for a short time

iOS apps for productivity and lifestyle

Scrivener Companion - Scrivo 3 ( $3.99 ): A writing and editing tool that touts to generate ideas for you to help you get started off on the right (digital) page.

): A writing and editing tool that touts to generate ideas for you to help you get started off on the right (digital) page. NotifiNote ( $0.99 ): Store your notes as a notification, how much simpler can it get?

): Store your notes as a notification, how much simpler can it get? RGB Keyboard ( $1.99 ): Get that RGB keyboard look on your iPhone with this app.

): Get that RGB keyboard look on your iPhone with this app. Calculator Advanced ( $0.99 ): Ditch the physical scientific calculator as this app does it all.

): Ditch the physical scientific calculator as this app does it all. Pearl: Meaningful Reminders ( $0.99 ): Life is more than just money, but experiences. Why not have these positive experiences pop up randomly to remind you of how blessed you actually are?

Free games for the iPhone and iPad

Äcka - puzzle game ( $2.99 ): A puzzle game without the pressure of a timer egging you on, you can take your own sweet time to solve these brain teasers.

): A puzzle game without the pressure of a timer egging you on, you can take your own sweet time to solve these brain teasers. Light'Em Up ( $0.99 ): Fiddle with lightbulbs in this puzzle game with the goal of lighting them up, without the risk of electrocution!

): Fiddle with lightbulbs in this puzzle game with the goal of lighting them up, without the risk of electrocution! Rotaeno ( $2.99 ): Do you think you have what it takes to master this rotation-control rhythm game? The graphics are a blast!

): Do you think you have what it takes to master this rotation-control rhythm game? The graphics are a blast! Poosh XL ( $4.99 ): A one-button arcade score chaser that requires you to get your timing right.

): A one-button arcade score chaser that requires you to get your timing right. Rogue Hearts ( $0.99 ): A rogue-like dungeon crawler where pure brawn is not enough as you'll need to strategize your approach when handling enemies.

Before you download one of the apps mentioned, we recommend that you check the details of the app in the Play Store or App Store. This is important because some of these free apps may have their own special features or disadvantages.

In-app purchases and advertising: Don't be surprised!

Be careful with both free and paid apps, as they can hide in-app purchases and advertising. This is particularly significant when downloading games for children. To avoid unexpected problems, please follow the advice below:

App permissions: Read the small print!

In the world of apps, there are a few cunning ones that employ clever tactics to make money by gathering and distributing your personal information. But fear not, we have some valuable advice to help you safeguard your precious data. Our first recommendation is to be selective with the permissions you grant to apps. Why should a basic alarm clock request access to your camera or contacts? And why would a flashlight app need to know your exact whereabouts? By only giving the necessary permissions, you can shield your personal information from prying eyes.

So go ahead and enjoy the world of free app downloads on your Android or iOS device, knowing that your data is secure.

We hope our selection of these apps and games for the weekend is right up your alley! Is there an app you would like to share with us? Please let us know in the comments.