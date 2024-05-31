Hot topics

Galaxy Z Fold 6's New Boxy Look is Put Side-by-Side to the Fold 5

nextpit Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 External Display
© nextpit
Jade Bryan
Jade Bryan

Samsung is set to launch the Galaxy Z Fold 6 around in July according to many forecasts. That makes it over a month away, so it is not surprising that the leaks about the foldable smartphone are coming out non-stop. Following the purported partial shot of the Galaxy Z Fold 6, now a new leak is out that even depicts the entire front of the device.

The reliable source and leaker, Ice Universe, has published a new image that shows last year's Galaxy Z Fold 5 (review) besides the Galaxy Z Fold 6. It's hard to tell if we're looking at the actual devices or some kind of dummy units. However, the immediate differences between the two foldables are easy to spot.

Galaxy Z Fold 6 gets a new shape

Primarily, the Galaxy Z Fold 6 has a boxier and more symmetrical form and cover display than the D-shaped Galaxy Z Fold 5. The right corners are less round while the left side has very sharp corners comparable to the Galaxy S24 Ultra. The right side also looks to almost cover the hinge section as opposed to the exposed component in the predecessor.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 side by side to Galaxy Z Fold 6
Galaxy Z Fold 6's new design is compared to the Galaxy Z Fold 5 (left) / © Twitter/u/IceUniverse

In addition, the bezels around the cover display, which is tipped to feature a larger 6.3-inch OLED panel in a 22:9 aspect ratio look more uniform. Overall, the changes resulted in a wider and more conventional form for the Galaxy Z Fold 6.

While the inner screen is not showcased, other reports indicate we will also see changes. The main folding screen was said to feature a thicker UTG (ultra-thin glass) panel that would reduce the display crease. Furthermore, it should sport a new aspect ratio to align with the new footprint.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6
Samsung's Galaxy Z Fold 6 leaked photo confirming the new camera rings and boxier figure. / © Twitter/u/AnthonyGalox

A separate leak has also surfaced that revealed the redesigned camera rings in the Galaxy Z Fold 6. At the same time, it also confirms the flat back panel and sharper form of the handset. It's unclear if the shown camera is an upgraded component, though.

Nonetheless, it seems we're looking at the standard Galaxy Z Fold 6 and not the other rumored Ultra model. The most recent forecasts suggest the more premium model will be launched in 2025 alongside the Galaxy S25 series.

What do you think of the supposed updated design and form of the Galaxy Z Fold 6? Is it better than the Galaxy Z Fold 5? Let's discuss your answers.

Source: Ice Universe on X, Anthony Galox on X

Jade Bryan

Jade Bryan
Junior Editor

I still remember how amazed I was when I first got hold of the Nokia 3210 back when I was a kid, and it was during that time I developed my love for technology, particularly for mobile phones. I started sharing my knowledge through writing in different blogs and forums back in Nokia Nseries era. I even make videos before where I put different phones side-by-side. Today, I'm still an avid enthusiast of smartphones, but my interests have evolved into smart devices and electric vehicles.

