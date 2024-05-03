Are you looking forward to your weekend? Perhaps you have a fantastic and fun party planned or you simply want a nice and peaceful weekend to decompress. Either way, you will be using your phone, so check out our edition of free apps of the week for the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store. We selected games and applications that are usually priced but are available for free for a limited time. Without further ado, let's begin!

We always try to list games and apps that do not compromise your privacy or are money pits but, unlike our Top 5 Apps of the Week selection, we have not reviewed these apps individually. In other words, some of the listed apps might feature several ads and in-app purchases.

Tip: If you come across an app that you'd like to have but don't need right now, download and install it first. It would be considered as "bought" and it will be available in your app library forever—even if you uninstall it from your smartphone right after.

Android apps and games that are free for a limited time

Android apps for productivity and lifestyle

Planimeter ( $1.99 ): Want to measure a particular area? Use this app and get the job done! Bear in mind it provides a very good estimate, but it is still an estimate.

): Want to measure a particular area? Use this app and get the job done! Bear in mind it provides a very good estimate, but it is still an estimate. Home Workouts No Equipment Pro ( $1.49 ): Want to burn those calories and get into shape? This app helps you do it all at home!

Free Android games

Bulbs ( $0.99 ): A digital version of the classic Simon game. How good is your memory?

): A digital version of the classic Simon game. How good is your memory? Dungeon Corp. S ( $1.49 ): While the setting is in an office, you go around dispatching dangerous enemies that are far larger and meaner than you.

): While the setting is in an office, you go around dispatching dangerous enemies that are far larger and meaner than you. Mr. Balcan Idle ( $9.99 ): Another idle game set in a fantasy setting where you go on a rampage, killing enemies, looting, and growing ever more powerful.

): Another idle game set in a fantasy setting where you go on a rampage, killing enemies, looting, and growing ever more powerful. Live or Die Survival Pro ( $0.49 ): It is the end of the world as zombies descend upon humanity. Do you have your wits to keep you alive?

): It is the end of the world as zombies descend upon humanity. Do you have your wits to keep you alive? Star Wars Pinball 7 ( $1.99 ): Pinball set in a Star Wars universe. 'Nuff said.

Affiliate offer Google Pixel 8

iOS apps that are free for a short time

iOS apps for productivity and lifestyle

Nota - Music Tool ( $2.99 ): A chords and scales browser that might help you improve your musical skills.

): A chords and scales browser that might help you improve your musical skills. It's Almost Time ( $0.49 ): Need a countdown timer for events? You won't go wrong with this app.

): Need a countdown timer for events? You won't go wrong with this app. Video Voice Changer Pro ( $0.99 ): Want to change your voice for different videos? This app gets the job done.

): Want to change your voice for different videos? This app gets the job done. Meditate - Meditation Timer ( $3.99 ): The world is stressful enough as it is, so make sure you get some meditation in. This app can help you control your time.

Free games for the iPhone and iPad

Word Winds ( $0.29 ): A relaxing word game that helps you chill instead of getting all stressed up.

): A relaxing word game that helps you chill instead of getting all stressed up. Cyber Protocol ( $1.99 ): Put on your glasses and hoodie. This puzzle game takes on a modern-day hacker flavor that will have you on the edge of your seat!

): Put on your glasses and hoodie. This puzzle game takes on a modern-day hacker flavor that will have you on the edge of your seat! Rogue Cards ( $1.99 ): This cute mix of puzzle, card, and classical rogue-like title will see situations change with each new card draw, requiring you to plumb the depths of your brain to solve the situation.

): This cute mix of puzzle, card, and classical rogue-like title will see situations change with each new card draw, requiring you to plumb the depths of your brain to solve the situation. Dark Tower ( $1.99 ): I'm sure you'll be hooked on this classic logic-style RPG, where you climb floor after floor while vanquishing creatures of the night.

): I'm sure you'll be hooked on this classic logic-style RPG, where you climb floor after floor while vanquishing creatures of the night. Jorel's Brother ( $2.99 ): Forever known as Jorel's brother, you need to step out of the shadow of your older sibling.

Affiliate offer Apple iPhone 14

Before you download one of the apps mentioned, we recommend that you check the details of the app in the Play Store or App Store. This is important because some of these free apps may have their own special features or disadvantages.

In-app purchases and advertising: Don't be surprised!

Be careful with both free and paid apps, as they can hide in-app purchases and advertising. This is particularly significant when downloading games for children. To avoid unexpected problems, please follow the advice below:

App permissions: Read the small print!

Some apps use clever tactics to generate revenue by collecting and sharing your personal data. To protect your personal data, it is advisable to only grant the permissions required for the app to function. For example, a simple alarm clock app does not need access to your camera or your contacts. Similarly, a flashlight app does not need your location.

We hope these recommendations will help you to safely enjoy free app downloads on Android and iOS devices.

That's all we have for now for this weekend. Were there any interesting apps or games on the Google Play Store or Apple App Store that you would like to share? Let us know in the comments!