Samsung has now started to roll out the One UI 6.1 update to older flagship Galaxy smartphones and tablets following the first release for the Galaxy S23 and Galaxy Z Flip 5 in March. The firmware, which is based on Android 14 , brings several enhancements along a slew of AI features that debuted in the Galaxy S24 .

As seen in Samsung's community channel, numerous users in South Korea have been notified of the update. Those devices include the Galaxy S21 series and Galaxy S22 series as well as the company's Galaxy Z Flip 3, Galaxy Z Flip 4, Galaxy Z Fold 3, and Galaxy Z Fold 4 foldable devices. Some users also reported the update have hit the Galaxy Tab S8 range.

Samsung Galaxy models slated to receive One UI 6.1 next

Samsung Galaxy S21

Samsung Galaxy S21+

Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3

Samsung Galaxy S22

Samsung Galaxy S22+

Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4

Samsung Galaxy Tab S8

Samsung Galaxy Tab S8+

Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra

Based on the current situation, the availability of the update is limited to the South Korean variants of these devices. However, Samsung have said before that the global roll-out of the firmware is estimated to arrive by the end of May. What could this mean? The update could be released earlier than scheduled.

What's new in this One UI 6.1 update?

One UI 6.1 brings with it several AI features. However, the availability of these vary per device, with older models like the Galaxy S21 and Galaxy Z Flip 3 only receiving Circle to Search.

On the other hand, the 2022 flagships such as the Galaxy S22, Galaxy Z Flip 4, and Galaxy Z Fold 4 will enjoy more AI tricks with the update. This includes live translation, summarization for notes, voice-to-text transcription, wallpaper generation, and more.

Affiliate offer Samsung Galaxy S24

Do you rock to any of these Samsung Galaxy devices? Have you received the update? Share your experience with us in the comments.