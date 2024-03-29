Get These Free iOS and Android Apps on your Phone Today!

Why spend money on something when you can obtain it for free? When it comes to apps, there are numerous options available on iOS and Android. Typically, the better apps come with a price, but occasionally developers may generously offer their paid apps for free.

However, it can be difficult to determine when these free apps will return to being paid. Therefore, if you come across an app that you believe you will enjoy, we strongly recommend installing it before it reverts to being paid. This list is updated twice a week and does not include any apps that were previously featured.

While we make efforts to ensure that these apps are not designed to compromise your privacy or deceive you, it is important to note that some of them may have a higher number of advertisements and in-app purchases compared to what you typically encounter. We do not provide detailed reviews for these apps, but we do guarantee that they have a minimum rating of 3.5 stars. Do be aware that we have another Top 5 Apps of the Week article which is published once a week.

Tip: If you think there is an app you would like to use in the future but do not need it already, you can download and install it first before uninstalling it. Said app will be considered as "purchased" and available in your app library forever.

Android apps that are free for a short time

Android apps for productivity and lifestyle

Learn Card Counting ($4.99): Use this app to learn some parlor tricks the next time you sit down for a round of cards.

Home Workouts No Equipment Pro ($1.49): Want to get that body buffed but do not have the right equipment? Why not use this app instead?

Single Origin 2 ($0.99): Want to master the art of brewing the perfect cuppa coffee? Let this app help!

500X Game Booster and GFX Pro ($0.49): This app claims to provide a boost to your phone's gaming performance, and I think it works better on entry-level to mid-range handsets.

Free Android games

Demon Hunter Premium ($0.99): A side-scrolling action adventure game that sees you hack and slash your way to glory, indulging in epic boss fights as well.

Slime Legends Survivor ($0.19): Each level brings new challenges as you try to kill an oversized enemy within an enclosed arena.

Klocki ($1.49): Most puzzle games are frustrating and have a sense of urgency to them. Not this! This puzzler lets you solve it on your own sweet time with calming music to boot.

Glidey ($0.99): This puzzle game requires you to guide the ball from one end of the puzzle to the other end by rearranging the elements within.

Block Blast ($1.49): It might look like a Tetris clone, but it offers a different type of gameplay. You need to match blocks of the same colors to clear a line, giving a new depth and dimension to the game genre.

iOS apps that are free for a short time

iOS apps for productivity and lifestyle

C.H.A.D. ($0.99): They say a picture speaks a thousand words. Might as well spruce up your messaging with stickers via this app!

App Secret ($1.99): This app protects your data by making sure no prying eyes gain access to all your important information by relying on an array of lock options.

Calendar Widget ($0.99): Customize your home screen with a great-looking calendar.

Face Story Pro - Morph Face ($2.99): This app is purely for laughs, letting you morph your face into something or someone else's!

Voice Recorder Professional ($3.99): Need a voice recording app that also makes it easy to organize all your voice recordings? This app fits the bill perfectly.

Free games for the iPhone and iPad

Rain Drop Catcher ($0.99): Every drop of life-giving water counts in this game. Is your reflexes fast enough?

Block Drop Dash ($0.99): What happens when you have falling bricks? Why, you arrange them to form lines that will then clear!

IQ Test: Fun Intelligence Quiz ($1.99): Think you are the smartest person around? Why not try this game on for size?

Guess the Spot ($0.99): Familiarize yourself with different places worldwide by correctly guessing the place shown.

My City: Boat Adventures ($3.99): Just like a real-life cruise, minus the crazy expenses and delicious food. Go fishing, search for treasures, and enjoy the cruise adventure!

Before you download any of the mentioned apps, we recommend you review the app's details on the Play Store or App Store. This is important because some of these free apps may have their own unique features or drawbacks.

In-App purchases and ads: Don't be surprised!

Be cautious with both free and paid apps, as they may disguise in-app purchases and advertisements. This is particularly important when downloading games for children. To prevent any unexpected issues, please consider the following advice:

App permissions: Read the fine print!

Certain applications use a clever approach to make money by collecting and exchanging your personal information. To protect your personal data, it is recommended that you only grant necessary permissions for applications to function. For example, a simple alarm clock app does not need access to your camera or contacts. Similarly, a flashlight app does not require your location.

Hopefully, these suggestions will assist you in safely enjoying free app downloads on Android and iOS devices.

Here we come to the end of our list for the week. If you have other interesting Google Play Store or Apple App Store offerings that you would like the world to know, share them with us in the comments!