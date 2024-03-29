Hot topics

Google's Gemini Chatbot To Grace Android Tablets Next

Google's Gemini rollout to smartphones was extremely limited, with only a few devices supporting it. In addition, the AI chatbot is unavailable in any Android tablets to date, even with Google's very own Pixel Tablet (review). However, you might not need to wait for too long as clues have shown the possibility of Gemini arriving on tablets soon.

Google's chatbot is arriving on its tablets

As discovered by 9to5Google concerning details about the latest Google Search app version, multiple lines mentioning Gemini applications in a tablet were spotted. A few of those conditions included Gemini handling tasks and accessing permissions and data from apps as well as operating simultaneously with Google Assistant.

When Gemini is the digital assistant on this tablet, hosted by the Google app, it can access certain system permissions and data, like dialer, call and message logs, and contacts (to help you keep in touch), installed apps like Clock (to control alarms and timers), and screen content (to help you act on it).

Gemini is still learning, so Google Assistant may help with some tasks. Some capabilities from Assistant may not be supported.

Similar to Gemini AI in smartphones, not all processes will be handled by the AI since some basics such as creating routines and handling translations are managed by the AI Assistant. As such, Gemini will be able to generate images from texts, create essays, compose emails, set up alarms, and more.

Interestingly, both the AI chatbot and voice assistant can be triggered by a simple “Hey Google” command or other wake-up phrases that have been set up from Voice Match in settings. Subsequently, the most recent active tool from the two will be assigned.

Google Pixel Tablet
Google's Pixel Tablet initiates smart display mode when docked on the charging speaker station. / © nextpit

What we can make from those is how Google could be close to releasing the Gemini version for tablets. As for its availability, the Pixel Tablet will most likely be the first to feature Gemini in an Android-powered tablet. With its capable hardware and chipset, the Galaxy Tab S9 and Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra (review) are also the next candidates in tow considering they already run Galaxy AI which has been added in the One UI 6.1 update.

While it remains speculative, it also appears Google is gradually phasing out Assistant from Android devices and making Gemini the default assistant and chatbot replacement. However, we just don't know for how long Assistant will exist side-by-side with Gemini.

Do you think Google will eventually replace Assistant with Gemini in Android? Have you tried the AI chatbot in your phone? We're eager to hear your experience in the comments.

Source: 9to5Google

I still remember how amazed I was when I first got hold of the Nokia 3210 back when I was a kid, and it was during that time I developed my love for technology, particularly for mobile phones. I started sharing my knowledge through writing in different blogs and forums back in Nokia Nseries era. I even make videos before where I put different phones side-by-side. Today, I'm still an avid enthusiast of smartphones, but my interests have evolved into smart devices and electric vehicles.

