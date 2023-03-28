Free Android and iOS Apps of the week

Let us kick off this brand new week by rounding up a list of apps on the Google Play Store and Apple App Store that are available for a limited time only. This page will let you discover exclusive deals for paid apps that will not cost you a single cent. Don't miss out on potentially huge savings and download these apps today on your Android or iPhone !

Do take note that these apps are free at the time of publishing, but we do not have any idea on when these offers will expire so they might end up as paid status by the time you read this article or try to download them. This is rather unfortunate because there is no set timeframe for app promotions on the Google Play Store or Apple App Store, and deals can be removed just as quickly as they were added.

We also want to note that while we curate this list of free apps, we do not test them out as we do with our Top 5 Apps of the Week. Therefore, we recommend that you exercise caution and conduct your own research before downloading any of these apps, as some may contain in-app purchases or hidden costs.

Here's a helpful recommendation: If you come across an app or game on our list that piques your interest but you don't need it right now, consider installing it and then deleting it from your device. This will save it to your app library, allowing you to install it again in the future when you need it. It's a great way to take full advantage of short-lived promotions.

Android apps on the Google Play Store available for free for a limited time

Android apps for productivity and lifestyle

Pro MP3 Player QAMP [4.5-stars / $1.19 ]: Another versatile MP3 player just in case you want to spruce up your options.

Another versatile MP3 player just in case you want to spruce up your options. Flashcards Club [3.9-stars / $3.99 ]: Create flashcards on the move with this app for easy teaching and learning.

Create flashcards on the move with this app for easy teaching and learning. 500X Game Booster Pro [4.2-stars / $0.49 ]: Do you think your smartphone has what it takes to work to its maximum? Perhaps this app will be able to help you push out every single drop of performance.

Android games

iOS apps on the Apple App Store available for free for a limited time

iOS apps for productivity and lifestyle

ComicBook! [4.8-stars / $2.99 ]: Want to create your own brand of comics using an AI app? This gets the job done!

Want to create your own brand of comics using an AI app? This gets the job done! Cut for Stories [4.6-stars / $1.99 ]: Love Instagram? This app comes with its fair share of filters that will help you create some stunning stories.

Love Instagram? This app comes with its fair share of filters that will help you create some stunning stories. SMS Filter for Doge [4.5-stars / $0.99 ]: Filter and categorize text messages using several criteria like Mobile number, Sender title, and Content keyword so that you view nothing but the desired and useful messages only.

Filter and categorize text messages using several criteria like Mobile number, Sender title, and Content keyword so that you view nothing but the desired and useful messages only. Contacts Manager [5.0-stars / $0.99 ]: Here is an alternative app for you to sort out your contacts if the standard issue address book is not good enough for your needs.

iOS games

Neo Monsters [4.7-stars / $0.99 ]: A Pokémon clone that can be relatively entertaining as well, garnering some pretty sweet reviews along the way as you seek to collect 'em all!

A Pokémon clone that can be relatively entertaining as well, garnering some pretty sweet reviews along the way as you seek to collect 'em all! Plant with Care [4.7-stars / $1.99 ]: You have a garden with very fertile soil. It is up to you now to grow the best vegetables in town so that you have the right ingredients for your meals!

You have a garden with very fertile soil. It is up to you now to grow the best vegetables in town so that you have the right ingredients for your meals! iA Iconic [4.6-stars / $4.99 ]: The classic arcade shooter now in a new format that relies on your laser to kill whatever invading critters that come your way.

The classic arcade shooter now in a new format that relies on your laser to kill whatever invading critters that come your way. Peppa Pig: Fun Fair [3.9-stars / $3.99 ]: With Peppa Pig and friends visiting the theme park, it will be a day that is full of fun for your little ones!

With Peppa Pig and friends visiting the theme park, it will be a day that is full of fun for your little ones! Sliding Puzzle Board Game [4.7-stars / $0.99 ]: A classic sliding puzzle game that requires you to put all the numbers in place, except that you can't cheat by physically removing these sliders!

That's all we have for you at the start of this week! Have a wonderful weekend with these apps. Just in case you are looking for some online games to satiate your gaming appetite without requiring an Internet connection, check out our linked story below.

We'd love to hear your thoughts on our selection for the start of this week. Have you come across any other interesting apps or games on the Google Play Store or Apple App Store? We look forward to hearing your recommendations in the comments!