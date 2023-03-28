Best Galaxy Wearables to Pair With the Galaxy S23 are Up to 18% Off Today

If you're looking to pair your Galaxy phone with a smartwatch or noise-cancelling headphones for the best experience, there are no better options than the latest Galaxy Watch 5 and Galaxy Buds 2 Pro . Both are hugely discounted on Amazon, with the LTE-ready watch retails for as low as $269 and the premium buds dropped to $197.

Samsung's Galaxy Watch 5 with 4G support usually costs $329 for the 40 mm case size. But this current deal slashes its price back to $269 or just a shy from the lowest value we've recorded. And that's a whopping $60 savings. If you're going to the bigger 44 mm option, the same discount is offered that puts the watch down to $299 from its original price of $359.

The Galaxy Buds 2 Pro true wireless earbuds that were launched at the end of last year return to sub-$200. These in-ears originally cost at $229, but Samsung is lowering the black colorway to $197, which is a 14 percent off.

Keep reading this article to understand the several reasons why the Galaxy Watch 5 and the Galaxy Buds 2 Pro are great deals for those searching for gadgets to use with the Galaxy S23 and Galaxy S22 series.

Why the Galaxy Watch 5 is a good deal

Samsung knows its stuff when it comes to smartwatches. It fitted the Galaxy Watch 5 with tougher glass and aluminum armor while retaining the classical form factor. This results in a more durable build that ensure long-term usage.

For good reason, a larger battery is equipped under the hood. Thus, the Galaxy Watch 5 and Watch 5 Pro we reviewed are proven to have better battery life than their predecessors. Samsung is also retaining the vital health and monitoring features such as the blood pressure monitoring and on-demand ECG.

The Galaxy Watch 5 Pro allows you to monitor your blood pressure at any time in your day. / © NextPit

One of the advantages of pairing the Galaxy S23 with the Galaxy Watch 5 is that you can use the latter to remote control the camera phone. That's an extra flexibility you won't find from non-Galaxy smartwatches. As for the connectivity, the 4G LTE enables you to leave your smartphone at home and only bring the watch when doing exercises outside.

Why to choose the Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 Pro

The Galaxy Buds 2 Pro has a slick finish, and it has a discreet and compact form. They get to fit very well in the ears and there are options to swap the ear tips for better grip. The buds are also water-resistant, letting you use them outside in the sun or rain. What's even surprising is the great battery life despite the lightweight build.

The Galaxy Buds 2 Pro case is very compact / © NextPit

As for the sound, you can't go wrong with this device as mentioned in our review of the Galaxy Buds 2 Pro. These output superb quality on top of effective ANC (active noise cancellation) and high-res Bluetooth codecs. You can further benefit from the extensive controls and customizations if you have a Galaxy smartphone to boot.

Until then, we want to know if you're intending to pick up any of the Samsung wearables mentioned above? Would you like to see more Galaxy deals similar in the future? Please let us know.