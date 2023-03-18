Top 5 Android and iOS Apps of the Week

Another week has zipped by just like that. Fans of Dr. Who will be pleased to know that there is a new Dr. Who game available, if you are able to live with the ads and in-app purchase options. There is nothing quite like the nostalgia factor to fuel a new generation of Dr. Who fans. It does not matter what plans you have for the weekend, we do hope that these apps are able to enrich your smartphone usage. Do join us as we explore the top Android and iOS apps that you can try installing this week!

Do be aware that this article is different from our "Free Apps of the Week" edition which is published twice every week. In fact, we are more involved in this compilation because we not only read about these apps, but also thoroughly check them out by downloading and installing them individually. Each app is closely examined to ensure it doesn't have any unnecessary in-app purchases or sneaky data collection practices that risk our privacy.

This article is published on a weekly basis, so you can always check our previous "Top 5 Apps" stories to see if there's anything you may have missed. This week, we've included a touching game set in a devastated world that you won't want to miss. Without further ado, here are our top picks for the week!

Moodistory (Android and iOS)

Our health consists of far more than just the physical, there are also emotional and mental aspects to consider. Moods do play an important role in how we navigate through life each day, and I found Moodistory to be a low-effort mood tracker that boasts a unique and beautiful design that is easy to use, all the while respecting our privacy.

With Moodistory, creating journal entries is a breeze, taking less than five seconds! You don't even have to write a single word, which makes it perfect for those who find it hard to express themselves. The integrated mood calendar helps you easily spot mood patterns, allowing you to track your emotional ups and downs.

By delving deeper, you can analyze mood swings and uncover triggers for positivity while raising mental health awareness. Plus, with over 180 events/activities across 10 categories, you'll have plenty of ways to describe your feelings!

Price: Free / Advertising: None / In-app purchases: Yes / Account: Not required

The perfect app to help you keep track of your moods so that you can avoid Hulk-out triggers in the future. / © NextPit

Download Moodistory from the Google Play Store and Apple App Store.

Memix (Android & iOS)

It is easy to say that memes have long become popular culture among the masses. I am quite sure that you would have come across a video meme that you want to send to your friends with a killer line, but also would love to change the text on it in a jiffy, right?

Using Memix is a snap. All you need to do is to enter the right text, and the video meme will go ahead to feature whatever you have written down. From there, you can share it with the rest of your family and friends from a range of messaging apps. This would most definitely place you in the running to be a meme lord among your chat groups.

With loads of templates to pick from, selecting the right meme for a particular situation is a snap. You can always check them out via the different categories, and the user interface makes it a snap to navigate. However, do be mindful that there is some lag at times. At least this app is free from ads and is also free!

Price: Free / Advertising: None / In-app purchases: None / Account: Not required

Claim your rightful place as the resident meme lord with Memix. / © NextPit

Download Memix from the Google Play Store and the Apple App Store.

Momentory (Android)

While some of us indulge in journaling as a place just to drop our thoughts, here is an app that makes the process far more cerebral and mindful. In fact, Momentory even made me feel better after I was done with it. After all, this app centers around expressing gratitude, releasing worry, and doing an adequate amount of self-reflection on a daily basis.

The soothing animated background in this app gently ebbs as you type your thoughts, and you can even add emojis for a fun touch. Try writing down at least three things you're grateful for daily or weekly to boost positivity. This streamlined journaling experience doesn't overwhelm you with questions, allowing you to unload your worries easily. With no cloud storage, your entries stay private on your device. Want to let go of stress? Set a 'worry time' to delay concerns until a specific time of day!

Price: Free / Advertising: None / In-app purchases: Yes / Account: Not required

Journal with an objective in mind. / © NextPit

Download Momentory from the Google Play Store.

Kiwi - Music with Friends (Android & iOS)

You know that among your entire social group, you have the best taste in music, although there is no unanimous decision on that conclusion. Why not prove it to them using this app known as Kiwi? This is an app that allows you to share whatever you are listening to on Spotify or a compatible music streaming app with your friends.

Get ready for a fun surprise each day as a notification pops up, prompting you to share your most recently played songs with your friends. Stay updated on each other's current earworms and exchange thoughts on your musical tastes. Rate their tunes and have them rate yours! Plus, all the songs shared by your friends will conveniently appear on a widget on your device.

Price: Free / Advertising: None / In-app purchases: None / Account: Yes

/Did you know that listening to music can be a social experience? / © NextPit

Download Kiwi - Music with Friends from the Google Play Store and Apple App Store.

Dr Who: Lost In Time (Android & iOS)

Fans of the affable character, Dr Who, will definitely find Dr Who: Lost in Time worth their, er, time. This is an idle game that showcases characters from the popular TV show, requiring you to gather resources so that you can use them to upgrade things across different iconic locations that fans will be familiar with.

Basically, time travel is involved in this game as you intend to save the timeline of events. What's new? That seems to be the bread and butter for Dr Who anyways. You get to go back in time by reliving past stories, and the nostalgia is strong in this one. Do not expect to see anything groundbreaking in this game, but it is a nice walk down memory lane.

It is always nice to have Kerblam Boxes shipped to you upon completion of a task, where you can then enjoy your rewards. Also, be prepared to strap up and jump into the TARDIS at any given moment so that you can fast travel to the next Adventure!