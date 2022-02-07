The Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 5G dropped to its lowest price ever!

Looking for your next Samsung device? If you want a flagship smartphone but are not willing to shell out a four-digit sum, then I have good news. The Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 5G is now available at its lowest price ever.

TL;DR

The Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 5G is discounted on Amazon by 20%

With an original price of $699 , the $499.99 that the device sells for now, is the best price we have seen.

, the $499.99 that the device sells for now, is the best price we have seen. Its main highlights are a 120Hz AMOLED display and a Snapdragon 865 processor.

With the upcoming launch of the new Samsung Galaxy S22 series just a breath away, we bring you a sweet Samsung smartphone deal! This time, the Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 5G is selling for its lowest price ever: only $499.99 on the Amazon store.

If you are looking into buying a new Samsung smartphone then you have plenty of choices. The Samsung Galaxy A52 is still around, and the Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 5G also launched just a few weeks ago. But unfortunately, their pricing can't compete with this deal. The Samsung Galaxy A52 can be found for about $500, and while the new S21 FE 5G is already discounted, at $599.99 it is still considerably more expensive than its predecessor.

Buy the Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 5G for $499.99

Buy the Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 5G

Is the Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 5G relevant in 2022?

The Galaxy S20 FE still has the "old" camera design. In current Galaxy S phones, the camera hump connects to the upper left corner of the devices. / © NextPit

If you want to answer this question, then we need to take a quick look at the abilities of the Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 5G. In short, my opinion is that yes, the Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 5G remains an attractive choice in early 2022 with a decently fast SoC, a great display, and a series of premium features from the S line.

It is a better choice than the A52s 5G, especially for people who value a great camera complemented by a bright HDR10+ display and a fast SoC for gaming. Now, if that information is not enough, I recommend you read the detailed 2021 review. We gave the device 4/5 stars!

More information Product Samsung Galaxy S20 FE Picture Good 120Hz AMOLED display

Snapdragon 865 SoC is still fast in 2022

Good battery life

Good quality plastic finish

IP68 certification

3x optical zoom Bad Not so fast charging

No headphone jack

30x zoom is just a marketing gimmick Rating Go to review

The Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 5G was launched in September 2020, so you can expect the device to run the latest Android version up until around Android 14. This may be enough for someone to cough the extra $100 and get the delayed Samsung Galaxy S21 FE, but this price hike is definitely sharp and the S21 FE does not offer a substantial upgrade in my opinion to justify the price. Also with the extra $100 you could get yourself a nice set of accessories for your device.

The Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 5G is more than relevant in 2022 with an Octa-core SM8250 Snapdragon 865 by Qualcomm accompanied with 6GB of RAM. Storage is also decent at 128GB, but unlike the newer S21 FE, it is expandable with a microSD card. I will include a link here for a nice storage expansion deal by SanDisk.

SanDisk Ultra Micro SDXC UHS-I 400GB for $39.99

In terms of display, the Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 5G is very competitive, boasting a 120Hz AMOLED always-on display with HDR10+, which brings it ahead of the similarly priced A52. Additionally, you get wireless charging support, reverse charging, and a powerful constellation of cameras that includes an 8MP f/2.4 telephoto lens with optical image stabilization. The A52 simply can't compete at this price.

What do you think of this deal? Do you own a Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 5G and enjoy using it in 2022? Let me know in the comments!