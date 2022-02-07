Famous Leaker: iPhone SE 2022 launches next month

As we all know, Apple is quite cryptic when it comes to information. However, the tech world has numerous leakers. One of them is Mark Gurman, who speculated a possible date for Apple's spring event in his current newsletter. There we should see not only the iPhone SE 3 but also many other novelties.

TL;DR

The next Apple event should occur as early as the beginning of March.

The exact date is not sure yet, but March 8 is a possible candidate.

Presentation of the iPhone SE 3 and new iPad Air models are considered certain.

Get out the red pencil and a calendar and mark the 10th calendar week. According to Bloomberg leaker Mark Gurman, Apple's spring event is supposed to take place that week. Until now, it wasn't really clear whether the event would happen in March or April. According to Gurman, however, this should now be clear. The Apple event could take place already on Tuesday, March 8 - or at least sometime around March 8.

Apple Inc. is targeting a date on or near March 8 to unveil a new low-cost iPhone and an updated iPad, according to people with knowledge of the matter, kicking off a potentially record-setting year for product launches. - Mark Gurman, Bloomberg

The spring event in Cupertino is known to showcase new technology. This year, we should probably look forward to the upcoming iPhone SE 3 and new iPad Air models equipped with an A15 chip and 5G. Furthermore, Gurman talks about Apple's upcoming product line. Later this year, we can expect a high-end iMac mini with an M1 Pro or M1 Max chipset. However, it is not yet clear whether the high-end device will be presented in March.

The design of the iPhone SE 3 should hardly differ from the predecessor! / © AndroidPIT

According to Gurman, in addition to the upcoming iPhone 14 and the three Apple Watches, we should also expect a revamped MacBook Air and an improved low-end MacBook mini later this year. The Apple event is likely to be an online-only event again this year. At least it won't have to be postponed, as was the case in 2021.

If you don't want to miss any more news about the iPhone SE 3, take a look at our overview page. We will collect all leaks and rumors for you until the official launch!

