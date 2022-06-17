Hurry up! AppLock PRO for Android is free for a limited time

On my daily jaunt in search of free Android or iOS apps to recommend, I came across AppLock PRO. This Android app which is currently free instead of $2.49 will allow you to prevent prying eyes from accessing your apps. Check out this handy little app that will improve the privacy on your Android smartphone.

TL;DR

The AppLock PRO application is temporarily free instead of $2.49.

The application has a 4.6-star rating with over 2,000 reviews.

It contains no ads or in-app purchases.

If I had discovered AppLock PRO a few years ago, I could have avoided ruining my sister's surprise birthday party when she came across a video showing the preparations by accessing my gallery by mistake. This application allows you to block access to applications installed on your smartphone using a fingerprint, password, or lock pattern.

You will be able to use AppLock PRO to lock any of your applications such as WhatsApp, Facebook, SMS, or even your Photo Gallery.

Why is this free application worth it?

Privacy is becoming more and more important these days and apart from protecting your data from internet threats, it can be a good idea to protect yourself from the people around you. With AppLock PRO, you can prevent unwanted people from accessing your applications without your consent

The application features a simple and user-friendly graphical interface and you can lock an unlimited number of applications, whether they are social networking applications, instant messaging, contacts, settings, or other types of applications of your choice.

AppLock PRO also includes special features such as the ability to hide the unlocking pattern for added security, an Intruder Selfie which allows you to snap a picture of intruders, Privacy Guard which allows you to hide your personal photos and videos by locking the gallery, and the camera application or PIN Lock that allows you to display the keyboard's digits randomly.

The interface of the AppLock Pro application. / © NextPit

In addition, the app allows you to customize the theme by choosing your own favorite color or image for the unlock screen as well as replace the app lock icon. You will also be able to replace the application icon itself with a calculator icon to fool those busybodies.

Does this free application respect your personal data?

On the Google Play Store, the developer "Apps360 Team" does not provide any information about how the app collects, shares, and handles your data. AppLock PRO still seems to be well monitored by its developers as the last update was in February 2022.

Checking on the Exodus privacy platform shows that the app contains 2 trackers and requires 14 permissions. This may seem like a lot, but there is nothing suspicious and the permissions required fit the purpose of the application.

Finally, note that the application does not contain any advertising or in-app purchases.

What do you think of our free application of the day? Have you installed AppLock PRO on your smartphone?