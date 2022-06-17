Samsung Wallet rolls out for digital IDs, car keys and crypto

Samsung has joined Google and Apple in launching its own digital wallet platform. The new Samsung Wallet for mobile is launching in more countries and will start to cater digital IDs, loyalty cards, car and smart door keys. It's even possible to track your cryptocurrencies.

The new Samsung Wallet will be integrated within the current Samsung Pay service and Samsung Pass. Like with Google Wallet, Samsung users will have an alternative for storing loyalty and membership cards on their Samsung Galaxy devices. According to the manufacturer, support for digital identification cards such as driver's licenses and school IDs is also planned.

For security concerns, the digital wallet relies on Samsung's Knox protection. Samsung also says that only the users will have direct access to the sensitive information stored in their smartphone.

Google also has its own Wallet app for storing cards, tickets, membership cards and more. / © Google

Samsung Wallet for digital car keys and boarding pass storage

In addition, Samsung Wallet will also feature digital automobile keys compatible with select models of BMW made after July 2020 along with Genesis GV60 and G90 models launched in late 2021. Lastly, Hyundai Palisade models introduced after May 2022 will also work with Samsung Wallet.

Currently, only Korean Air flights allow boarding passes to be stored in Samsung Wallet. There is no mention when this feature is coming to other airlines or markets.

Is Samsung Wallet available in your country?

Previously only available in South Korea, Samsung Wallet will arrive in France, Germany, Italy, Spain, the UK, and the US starting this June 17. It will be replacing your Samsung Pay or Pass feature depending on your region.

Do you think digital wallets such as Apple Wallet and Samsung Wallet are secure to be used? Let us know your thoughts.