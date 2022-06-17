Amazfit Band 7 fitness tracker, GTS 4 and GTR 4 smartwatches launching soon

Zepp, the company behind Amazfit, has been busy refreshing its smartwatch and fitness band lineup recently with the introduction of Amazfit T-Rex 2 and Amazfit Bip 3/3Pro . Seemingly, a new smart fitness tracker , possibly under the Amazfit Band 7 or 7 Pro series, is launching soon as a new FCC document and source code have been uncovered.

TL;DR

Zepp could launch Amazfit Band 7 with the same design as Redmi Smart Band Pro.

The Amazfit Band 7 is expected to feature a larger battery.

Amazfit GTS 4, GTR 4, and GTS 4 mini are also expected to arrive in September.

According to the French website Logger, the upcoming fitness band has three variants with codenames Bari, Bari NFC, and Bari W. To be exact, the devices features each a larger 232 mAh battery and a 1.47-inch AMOLED screen with 194x368 pixels resolution. Particularly, last year's Xiaomi Redmi Smart Band Pro has the same display size and specs, which leads to Zepp likely using the same build for its upcoming smart band.

Obviously, there will be an NFC model and another GPS-equipped model similar to the rumored versions of Xiaomi Mi Band 7 based on the documentation. But as for how these variants will differ in terms of features, it is yet to be found out.

It is not yet final if indeed the tracker series will be called Amazfit Band 7 since the naming scheme of Zepp for its smart band series is quite confusing after they unveiled both the Amazfit Band 5 and Band 6 in the same year. What we ultimately know is that a smart band series with a rectangular display and more than 14 days of battery life is due for an imminent launch.

Amazfit GTS 4, GTR 4, and GTS 4 Mini coming this year

A previous FCC filing has also been spotted alleging that the Amazfit GTS 4 and GTR 4 will be launching later this year along with the GTS Mini 4. There is no mention of features for these smartwatches except for the GTS Mini 4 having a bigger 270 mAh battery compared to the GTS Mini 2 (skipping the GTS Mini 3).

Zepp is likely to unwrap its new smartwatch and fitness band lineups in September during IFA 2022 in Berlin. So, are you holding your next smartwatch or fitness band upgrade until this September? Hit us up with your thoughts.