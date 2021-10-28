Free instead of $2.99: Entertain the kids with Peppa Pig Party

Whenever there's a Peppa Pig app promotion, some fellow editors turn up their noses at it. But the fact is that the little piglet is a hit among children. Parents, we know you are desperate to distract the little ones, especially in the middle of remote work, so why not take advantage of the game Peppa Pig: Party Time? The game with a collection of minigames is free for a limited time for Android and iOS.

Peppa's TL;DR (･ั(00)･ั)

Promotion ends on Sunday (31).

Game normally costs $2.99.

Although short, the game has 4.4 star rating on the Play Store.

I admit I also do not understand why the character is so successful, even so, I've noticed how she fascinates my nephews and the children of friends. And with the game being free, it literally costs nothing to download the app to use in case of emergency nanny action.

Peppa Pig: Peppa's Party (or Peppa Pig: Party Time) usually costs $2.99 on the Google Play Store and Apple App Store.

Why is Peppa Pig: Peppa's Party Time worth checking out?

For starters, the game brings the already popular art-style of the cartoon, with simple strokes, equally basic dialogues. When you start the app, you can select between several languages, and then use one of three game profiles (saves).

The game is divided into six, very simple minigames: create and send invitations, assemble gift bags, make the cake and three games: chair dance, pass the gift and pinata.