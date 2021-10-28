Free instead of $2.99: Entertain the kids with Peppa Pig Party
Whenever there's a Peppa Pig app promotion, some fellow editors turn up their noses at it. But the fact is that the little piglet is a hit among children. Parents, we know you are desperate to distract the little ones, especially in the middle of remote work, so why not take advantage of the game Peppa Pig: Party Time? The game with a collection of minigames is free for a limited time for Android and iOS.
Peppa's TL;DR (･ั(00)･ั)
- Promotion ends on Sunday (31).
- Game normally costs $2.99.
- Although short, the game has 4.4 star rating on the Play Store.
I admit I also do not understand why the character is so successful, even so, I've noticed how she fascinates my nephews and the children of friends. And with the game being free, it literally costs nothing to download the app to use in case of emergency nanny action.
- Download Peppa Pig: Peppa's Party for Android
- Download Peppa Pig: Peppa's Party for iOS
Peppa Pig: Peppa's Party (or Peppa Pig: Party Time) usually costs $2.99 on the Google Play Store and Apple App Store.
Why is Peppa Pig: Peppa's Party Time worth checking out?
For starters, the game brings the already popular art-style of the cartoon, with simple strokes, equally basic dialogues. When you start the app, you can select between several languages, and then use one of three game profiles (saves).
The game is divided into six, very simple minigames: create and send invitations, assemble gift bags, make the cake and three games: chair dance, pass the gift and pinata.
All minigames include simple audio instructions and gameplay that doesn't require motor coordination or superhuman precision.
Does Peppa Pig respect my privacy?
Despite the mysterious name, the developer Secret Location informs in its privacy policy not only its address in London, as well as the data collected and / or processor by the game (and other apps and pages of the same group). Although the page informs the possibility of collecting personal data such as name, email, geographic data and more, the policy states that they do not do it in areas accessed by children in the game areas or website, except in cases of competitions, satisfaction surveys, newsletters and other individualized communications.
The developer has not updated the app on the App Store to report privacy details within Apple's standards. The Exodus-privacy website, meanwhile, identified a data tracker - the Google Firebase Analytics tool, used for telemetry - in addition to 5 system permissions, none out of the ordinary.
If you're looking for more "serious" games, be sure to check out our suggestions of the best mobile games in the list above. If you have other suggestions for entertaining kids, feel free to share them in the comments below!
