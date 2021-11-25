Free instead of $2.49: Edit photo metadata with this Android app

Our free app of the day is Graphie, a photo app for Android that allows you to view and edit the EXIF data of your images. The Graphie app is temporarily free on the Google Play Store instead of $2.49.

TL;DR

No expiration date for the promo is specified on the Play Store.

The application is rated only 3 stars on the Play Store.

Graphie contains no ads or in-app purchases.

Graphie is a photo app for Android that specifically allows you to view and edit the metadata of your photos. It's handy for seeing some technical information but also the geolocation of your shots and many other things.

No note-taking app this week. / © NextPit

Why is the free Graphie app worth it?

Personally, I sometimes get confused in my photo gallery when testing a smartphone. Was this nighttime photo taken with or without night mode? But even outside of work, I sometimes wonder when or where I took that great photo.

With Graphie, you can view the EXIF information of your photos. This EXIF data or EXchangeable Image File is a set of information related to each photo and presented in a standardized format. This data is automatically generated by the photo application of your smartphone (or camera) when the picture is taken. It is then stored in the image file for JPG, TIFF and RAW formats.

Graphie allows you to easily edit the most popular EXIF tags of all images manually (entering the data for the changes each time) or by using pre-collected settings. You can see precisely the aperture, ISO level, focal length etc... The app also offers the ability to extract the dominant colors from a shot and search for the location from which it was captured.

The app is strangely rated only 3 out of 5 stars on the Play Store from 66 reviews but it has only been downloaded over 1000 times which may explain this. Some of the more negative reviews include the fact that the app doesn't always recognize all photos on some smartphones or that it doesn't always take into account photos from external storage (microSD).

Does the free application Graphie respect your personal data?

Graphie is developed by an independent developer (no, really?) based in Ukraine whose profile on the Play Store is Pavel Rekun who assures that his apps are "ad-free and crap-free".

In his privacy policy, the developer assures that his application does not collect any confidential data on its users. The only data collected would be those used for debugging that you can submit via the bug reporting forms.

"We do not collect personal information such as email addresses, your name, address, etc. In addition, Firebase counts the number of active users and how often they use the application. No other information is collected."

What do you think of Graphie and do you find apps like this interesting? Let me know in the comments!