Oppo Find X3 lite vs. Samsung Galaxy A52 5G: Battle of the midrangers

This year, both the Samsung Galaxy A52 5G and the Oppo Find X3 Lite were introduced within a few days. We take a look at these two mid-range smartphones and reveal which one makes the better impression in a direct comparison.

Both Samsung and Oppo are smartphone heavyweights that can perfectly serve every segment from entry-level to high-end. With the Oppo Find X3 Lite unveiled on March 11 and the Galaxy A52 5G just a few days older, the manufacturers also offer great alternatives for the mid-range.

Just a few days ago, Ben took another look at the Oppo Find X3 Lite in our camera review. That was reason enough for us to put this smartphone up against the A52 5G in a direct comparison. Who knows, maybe this article will provide you with the missing information so that you can decide on one of the two models before Black Friday.

Keep in mind that the Oppo Find X3 Lite is not officially available in the US. You will be able to import it though, for example through vendors from the UK offering the phone on the Amazon Marketplace.

Galaxy A52 5G and Oppo Find X3 Lite in direct comparison Product Samsung Galaxy A52 5G Oppo Find X3 Lite Image Display 6.5-inch, Super AMOLED, FHD+, 120Hz 6.43 inches, 2,400 x 1,080 pixels (410 ppi), 90 Hz OLED FHD+ Performance Snapdragon 750G Snapdragon 765G Memory 6 or 8 GB / 128 or 256 GB, memory expandable 8 GB / 128 GB, memory not expandable Camera Main: 64 MP with f/1.8 and OIS Ultra wide: 12 MP with f/2.2 Depth: 5 MP with f/2.4 Macro: 5 MP with f/2.4 Main: 64 MP, f/1.7, PDAF, CDAF, without OIS Ultra wide: 8 MP with f/2.22 MP Macro: 2 MP with f/2.4 Black and white camera: 2 MP with f/2.4 Selfie camera 32 MP without AF 32 MP, f/2.4 Connectivity 5G, Wi-Fi 5, Bluetooth 5.0, NFC 5G, LTE, Wi-Fi 5 (802.11ac), 802.11a/b/g/n/, Bluetooth 5.1, NFC Software Android 11 with One UI Android 11 with ColorOS 11.1 Dimensions and weight 75.1 x 159.9 x 8.4 mm, 189 grams 159.1 x 73.4 x 7.9 mm, 172-180 grams Battery 4,500 mAh, Quick-Charging with 25 watts 4,300 mAh, Quick-Charging with 65 Watt Advantages Very chic 120 hertz AMOLED display

Good battery life

Good main camera

IP certification

Nice finish

4 years of security updates 90 Hz AMOLED display

Fast Charging with 65 W

5G

Convincing Quad Cam

Android 11

3.5 mm jack Cons Non-mainstream cameras are not so convincing

SoC quickly reaches its limits

Fast charging technology behind the competition

No telephoto camera

Cruel vibration motor No wireless charging

No memory expansion

Single speaker Review To the review To the review To the offer* Check price N/A

Models and prices

You can get the Oppo in exactly one variant with 8 GB RAM and 128 GB storage – but unfortunately not officially in the US. Above, we have already linked you to the currently cheapest price. Currently, the Find X3 Lite is priced from 309 Euros (about $345), while the smartphone was launched at 449 Euros (about $502). You get two variants of the Galaxy A52 5G: One also with 6 GB of RAM and 128 GB of storage, and one as with 8 / 256 GB.

Design and display

Samsung flexes its muscles when it comes to the display. The 6.5-inch AMOLED display resolves with FHD+ resolution and offers a refresh rate of 120 Hertz, which is truly not a given in this price range. Oppo's device is only slightly smaller with a diagonal screen size of 6.43 inches, also offers an OLED panel with FHD+ resolution, but can only hold repetitive images at 90 hertz. In both cases, we are dealing with above-average displays with a small punch hole notch. Thanks to the smoother screen, I see Samsung ahead by a nose.

Samsung's displays are also in a class of their own in the mid-range price segment / © NextPit

Another point for Samsung: The IP certification! Here, the Koreans send the A52 5G with IP67 into the race, with Oppo it is only an IP52 certification. Oppo at least has one variant – the model in silver – which comes with a glass back. The other colors of the Find X3 Lite and all versions of the A52 5G rely on plastic instead.

Looking around the devices, we find that both have found room for a 3.5mm jack. Samsung offers stereo speakers, Oppo only mono. There's also a point for Samsung when it comes to storage, as it's expandable via microSD card, while on the Find X3 Lite you'll have to live with what's on board out of the box.

Hardware and performance

Depending on which model you choose from Samsung, you'll either get the Snapdragon 750G (A52 5G) or even the Snapdragon 778G (A52s). Oppo holds its own with the Snapdragon 765G. I was very happy with the performance of the Oppo Find X3 Lite in the test. It was a bit jerky in demanding games, but the performance was generally beyond doubt and absolutely sufficient for the mid-range and the demands of most users.

In the linked article, in which we inform you about the best mid-range SoCs, you can read that Qualcomm is not always completely consistent with its nomenclature. For example, the 765 Snapdragon SoCs don't quite perform at the same level as the Snapdragon 750G. For our comparison, that means Oppo can't quite keep up with Samsung here, whether you're using the A52 5G or the A52s. All in all, you won't have to worry about performance not living up to expectations with both the A52 5G and the Find X3 Lite.

Cameras

Two mid-range smartphones, both with quad-cam arrays, a 64MP main camera, and two rather negligible cams that pretty much stink compared to the main camera and ultra-wide-angle sensor. During the day, both make a really good impression, whereby only the Samsung phone features optical image stabilization.

The Find X3 Lite is capable of taking great snapshots / © NextPit

As for the rest of the sensors, perhaps we'd rather keep quiet about them. Some modes, such as "Single Take", are convincing but night photos are decent at best. In general, Samsung doesn't pull any trees out of the ground here and annoyed us in the camera test by withholding the telephoto lens from the A52, which was given to the big brother Galaxy A72.

The camera section looks wild, but out of four cameras on the A52 5G, you basically only need two. / © NextPit

So what can Oppo do? We recently did a camera test here and Ben found quite praising words in terms of lighting and coloration. Again, the cam delivers really great results during the day, but performs much weaker at night. And yes, the camera sensors 3 and 4, in this case a macro shooter and a black and white sensor, are at best there to give the marketing the chance to advertise a quad-cam.

This is how the Oppo Find X3 Lite's camera module presents itself / © NextPit

The bottom line is that you get the camera you'd expect in this price range in both models, but no more. Neither of the rivals can clearly stand out from the other here.

Battery and Quick-Charging

Let's start with a cold shower in this category: Both smartphones do not support wireless charging. I find this a great pity and would be something I would like to see in the successors of these two phones. Samsung packs a battery with a capacity of 4,500 mAh, Oppo gives you 4,300 mAh.

In testing, we had no trouble at all getting through the day on one battery charge on either device. However, Oppo has another ace up its sleeve with its SuperVOOC technology with 65 Watts Quick Charging. You can fully charge the smartphone in just 40 minutes.

Samsung's charging is more relaxed. 25 watts is the highest it can get. If you buy an A52s, you will get the appropriate adapter included. You can also charge the A52 5G with up to 25 watts, but the included charger only allows 15 watts. So, a point victory for the Chinese manufacturer.

Software and updates

Finally, let's talk about the software for a moment. Sure, we find Android 11 on both phones. Samsung with the "flavor" One UI, Oppo puts the in-house ColorOS on top of Google's operating system. As you know, Samsung has made it a point to deliver three major Android updates for many of its smartphones, as well as security updates for four years. The A52 5G also benefits from this, so it's only a matter of time before Android 12 hits the smartphone.

Oppo is still a little shyer in its update policy than the competitor from Korea. Here it is up to three years of updates for the devices of the Find X3 series, but also on the Find X3 Lite Android 12 will still find itself.

Which software is better? I don't want to judge, because both ColorOS and One UI have a lot of fans and it's a matter of taste what you're happier with. However, the update policy makes Samsung look a bit better.

Conclusion

Phew, hopefully, you don't want a cold either/or decision from me at the end. That won't work, because you'll get a good deal on both devices for this price. Samsung has a few advantages, but most of them are only very slight. You get the better display, the better IP certification, longer software updates, and stronger SoCs.

Oppo's Find X3 Lite is only slightly behind in all disciplines, is on par with the cam, and scores with the fast-charging battery. Thus, I cannot take this purchase decision away from you, but I would personally prefer the Samsung smartphone. This is especially true if you can get the A52s for a good price, as is currently the case during Black Week.

Please let us know in the comments if you share my opinion or if you have a clear favorite. Because maybe it's actually the price that makes you decide between these two mid-range phones.

This article is part of a cooperation with the manufacturer Oppo. The topic has been agreed upon with the manufacturer, but this has no effect on the content and our results.