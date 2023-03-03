Score Big Savings: Get Your Hands on Free Android & iOS Apps of the Week!

As we head into the weekend, why not kick things off with some fresh new software on your phone? Our weekly roundup of free apps scours the Google Play Store and Apple App Store, bringing you exclusive deals on paid apps now available for free for a limited time only. Don't miss out on huge savings and download these apps today on your Android or iPhone !

Please keep in mind that although these apps are free at the time of publication, they may revert to their paid status by the time you read this or try to download them. Unfortunately, there is no set timeframe for app promotions on the Google Play Store or Apple App Store, and deals can be removed just as quickly as they were added.

We also want to note that while we curate this list of free apps, we do not test them out like we do with our Top 5 Apps of the Week. Therefore, we recommend that you exercise caution and conduct your own research before downloading any of these apps, as some may contain in-app purchases or hidden costs.

Here's a helpful tip: If you come across an app or game on our list that piques your interest but you don't need it right now, consider installing it and then deleting it from your device. This will save it to your app library, allowing you to install it again in the future when you need it. It's a great way to take full advantage of short-lived promotions.

Android apps on the Google Play Store available for free for a limited time

Android apps for productivity and lifestyle

Teach Your Monster to Read [4.1-stars / $5.99 ]: An award-winning phonetic and reading game for kids aged 3-6, enjoyed by over 30 million worldwide.

An award-winning phonetic and reading game for kids aged 3-6, enjoyed by over 30 million worldwide. Knots 3D [4.8-stars / $5.99 ]: Learn to tie challenging knots quickly with this instructional app.

Learn to tie challenging knots quickly with this instructional app. AuditBricks—Site Auditing [3.7-stars / $4.99 ]: This app simplifies site auditing, allowing you to manage all your work, including safety inspections, defect finding, punch lists, and more, into different projects.

This app simplifies site auditing, allowing you to manage all your work, including safety inspections, defect finding, punch lists, and more, into different projects. Unit Converter (Pega Pro) [4.5-stars / $7.49 ]: Access loads of units and calculators with this unit converter app, which also features a real-time currency converter built-in.

Access loads of units and calculators with this unit converter app, which also features a real-time currency converter built-in. Speed Camera Radar (PRO) [3.2-stars / $2.99 ]: This app helps drivers detect road hazards, including speed cameras, red light cameras, speed bumps, and bad roads, using a Points-of-Interest (POI) database and hazards detected by other users.

This app helps drivers detect road hazards, including speed cameras, red light cameras, speed bumps, and bad roads, using a Points-of-Interest (POI) database and hazards detected by other users. B-hyve Pro [3.1-stars / $9.99 ]: Transform into a landscape irrigation professional with this app, perfect for those struggling to care for their garden.

Android games

Merge City Premium—Home decor [4.0-stars / $4.99 ]: Design and own a large city, but be prepared to rebuild it after a catastrophic event destroys the entire city and leaves it desolate.

Design and own a large city, but be prepared to rebuild it after a catastrophic event destroys the entire city and leaves it desolate. DungeonMon! [3.4-stars / $0.99 ]: What's not to love about killing zombies and leveling up?

What's not to love about killing zombies and leveling up? Speed Math [4.0-stars / $1.49 ]: Think you have what it takes to solve math problems in record time?

Think you have what it takes to solve math problems in record time? Surface Trimino [3.7-stars / $0.99 ]: Can you increase areas of similar color to the target at lightning speed?

Can you increase areas of similar color to the target at lightning speed? Cooking Kawaii [4.4-stars / $1.99 ]: Cook up a storm and keep your customers happy in this exciting game.

iOS apps on the Apple App Store available for free for a limited time

iOS apps for productivity and lifestyle

Fisheye Plus Pro [3.9-stars / $0.99 ]: Transform your iPhone or iPod into a powerful fisheye camera with a special LOMO Fisheye lens.

Transform your iPhone or iPod into a powerful fisheye camera with a special LOMO Fisheye lens. Knots 3D [4.9-stars / $5.99 ]: An instructional app that teaches you how to tie even the most challenging knots quickly.

An instructional app that teaches you how to tie even the most challenging knots quickly. Safety Photo+Video Pro [4.7-stars / $3.99 ]: A password-protection app for private images and videos that allows uploading new media from PC via web browser or iTunes file sharing.

A password-protection app for private images and videos that allows uploading new media from PC via web browser or iTunes file sharing. Mobile Mouse & Keyboard [4.7-stars / $2.99 ]: Take control of your Mac or PC with a wireless mouse and keyboard that's always at your fingertips.

Take control of your Mac or PC with a wireless mouse and keyboard that's always at your fingertips. AirDisk Pro [4.7-stars / $2.99 ]: Store, view, and manage files on your iOS device, including document viewer, PDF reader, music player, image viewer, voice recorder, text editor, file manager, and various file operations.

Store, view, and manage files on your iOS device, including document viewer, PDF reader, music player, image viewer, voice recorder, text editor, file manager, and various file operations. Morphing LED Banner [4.3-stars / $0.99 ]: Turn your smartphone into a portable LED banner.

Turn your smartphone into a portable LED banner. Converter 4U [4.7-stars / $0.99 ]: Perform unit conversions with ease using this app. Say goodbye to confusion and frustration!

iOS games

Super Tank Battle [4.2-stars / $4.99 ]: A modern version of the classic tank battle game, featuring 500 maps, and modern war gameplay with an option to summon allies and clash with the enemy.

A modern version of the classic tank battle game, featuring 500 maps, and modern war gameplay with an option to summon allies and clash with the enemy. yourSudoku [3.8-stars / $4.99 ]: This app provides over 10,000 Sudoku games, including 100+ entry-level games and 1,000+ master-level games.

This app provides over 10,000 Sudoku games, including 100+ entry-level games and 1,000+ master-level games. Match Attack! [4.5-stars / $2.99 ]: Think you can fill the board by making matches at lightning speed? Give it a try.

Think you can fill the board by making matches at lightning speed? Give it a try. Crystal Cove [4.5-stars / $1.99 ]: Clear the board by moving your triangle to make matches!

Clear the board by moving your triangle to make matches! Strange Adventure Pro [4.6-stars / $1.99 ]: Experience a game with a unique blend of genres and artwork that's an acquired taste.

That's all for this Friday! As an avid iOS user, I can't recommend Knots 3D (also available for Android) and the Sudoku game enough. And for kids in the reading phase, Teach Your Monster to Read is an absolute must-have!

