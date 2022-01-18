iOS 16: Everything we already know about it and more

From the things we know by heart every year: iOS 16 is on its way! If iOS 15 focused on optimizing areas like Artificial Intelligence (AI), well-being, and a more open ecosystem, in 2022 the hopes are for more visual changes in Apple's mobile software. With that in mind, here is an overview of what to expect of iOS 16 new features in the months ahead.

The next iOS version is expected to be introduced at WWDC in June, and although the rumors around iOS 16 are only a few at the moment, we already have some interesting reports based on the next iPhone generation, the Apple Glasses, and a very nice video-concept.

Jump to:

iOS 16 rumored features

Design changes in the status bar

With the rumors around the new iPhone series coming to the market without a notch, the iOS UI will have some room for creativity. According to some sources, Apple will drop the rectangular notch on the iPhone 14 Pro and bring the punch-hole notch to its iconic phones for the first time.

A small hole for the front-facing camera means also more space for changes to the layout of the top of the iPhone, maybe even bringing the most expected battery percentage to the status bar.

In the iPhone 13 Pro, Apple already did some workarounds in the rectangular notch, which is expected to be replaced with a punch-hole in the iPhone 14 Pro / © NextPit

Emergency Satellite Features

One of the most intriguing rumors related to the iPhone 13 series was to come with a satellite communication system. Do you remember it? As we all know, that didn't happen, so the industry rumors now are that Apple is planning to bring the satellite-based emergency feature to the iPhone 14 lineup.

It's uncertain if this could be mentioned as a future iOS 16 feature since the ability to use a satellite communication system will probably rely on bespoke hardware, but some tech outlets are considering this possibility. With that, iPhones would be able to send emergency messages (or more) when there is no cellular coverage.

New VR/AR integrations

We are all very excited about the Apple Glass, mostly because the company has been working on this project for a while now. But even more special than that, Apple already showed some nice and innovative approaches with Virtual and Augment Reality features integrated into iOS.

It's true that we still don't know if the Apple Glass will see the light in 2022, but Tim Cook certainly has some plans on building a bigger and better ecosystem of VR/AR apps and games. And since the iPhones will probably support some integration with the smart glasses, we expect new features in the operating system to support it.

In 2022, we can expect some more VR and AR integration on iOS / © NextPit

Interactive Widgets

Since iOS 14, widgets have been playing a more important role in the operating system UI. With iOS 15, Apple introduced a great number of new widgets for popular Apple apps and services. And now, with iOS 16 the expectations go beyond design and functional shortcuts, the iOS widgets should also be smarter with more interactive options.

For instance, currently, the Apple Music Widget displays the album image, the name of the music, and the artist, but you can not really browse between tracks or switch quickly between albums. In short, it only works as a shortcut to the Music app. With interactive Widgets, you would be able to do more actions without leaving the home screen.

Widgets are about to get smarter on iOS 16? / © NextPit

A new UI experience: from Always-on display to Split Screen

It's been a while since Apple revamp the iOS experience. Last year, Google decided to bring a new concept to Android 12 and introduced Material You, a more colorful and shape diverse user interface, so many fans believe that's time for Apple to shake some UI around.

In this matter, a concept that got more than one million views on YouTube looks like gathering all the fans are asking for quite some time now. Features like an Always-on display, Split Screen, and a redesigned control center were collected in the video concept below.