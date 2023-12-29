Final Free Mobile Games & Apps For Android And iOS In 2023!

You and your friends argue over who received the best smartphone in the world for Christmas, with each one championing their own handset. Now that you have some extra money to spare, why not check out apps for your Android smartphone or iPhone? These apps are normally paid but have been made free for a limited time only. Perfect to spend the savings made from not buying a new smartphone after receiving one as a Christmas gift, eh?

You will come across this list of app selections twice a week at nextpit every Tuesday and Saturday. If you are not on the lookout for app bargains today but prefer to do so regularly, why not return as often as possible?

Unlike our Top 5 Apps of the Week, we don't review all these apps individually. However, we do our best to ensure these apps are not microtransaction hells and carry a minimum rating of 3.5 stars in the Google Play Store or Apple App Store.

Another important point to note: Many of these promotions are only valid for a few hours or days. By the time you finish reading this article, one of the free apps may no longer be free. Please let us know and we will remove the app from the article.

Another hot tip: If you come across an exciting app but don't need it right now, download and install it anyway. This way, you have "bought" it once for free and it will be available in your app library forever—even if you delete it from your smartphone after that.

Android apps that are free for a short time

Android apps for productivity and lifestyle

KX Music Player Pro ($2.99): Want to play your personal collection of MP3s and other audio file formats? This app does it all.

3D Earth Pro ($14.99): A weather forecast app that not only tells what the weather is like, it also does so with breathtaking beauty.

Volume Booster - Loudspeaker ($2.99): Some say that this is a gimmick, others think it actually works. Why not try it out for yourself?

Sleep BeReal ($14.99): Have trouble falling asleep? You can use this app and hopefully, it will play the right sounds to send you to dreamland as soon as possible.

Android games

Surface Trimino ($0.99): Increase the areas of similar color up to the target in this game which will certainly require you to do a whole lot of thinking.

Hero Z ($1.99): A top-down, isometric 3rd person game where you control your character to navigate different obstacles in a zombie-infested country.

Shadow Knight: Ninja Fighting ($0.99): A side-scrolling adventure game that will see you hack and slash your way through each level. Of course, your character will also become stronger and more powerful along the way.

Shadow of Death: Dark Knight ($3.99): With 4 different heroes to choose from, which will be your pick to free the land from the tyranny of evil in this action-adventure game? Each hero has their own strengths and weaknesses.

Truth or Dare Pro ($0.99): The holiday season comes with drinking games, and spice up those drinking sessions with a game of Truth or Dare.

iOS apps that are free for a short time

iOS apps for productivity and lifestyle

HibiDo Pro ($2.99): A calendar, note organizer, and task management app that will certainly let you kick off the new year with a bang.

AirDisk Pro ($2.99): An app that turns your iPhone into a wireless flash drive, now how about that?

Word Watch ($1.99): Gotta love the pun on this app name! It is basically an Apple Watch app that contains a thesaurus.

PXL - mosaic art ($4.99): Give old photos a new life with this app that will turn your favorite digital memories into a different type of artwork.

Stream Music Player ($1.99): Ever wanted to enjoy a seamless listening, managing, and syncing cloud music experience? This app does it all, letting you create a personal streaming service with cloud storage options such as Box, Dropbox, Google Drive, OneDrive, and Yandex.

iOS games

Drop Flop! ($0.99): A game of reflexes, you need to time your taps to ensure the ball is dropped at the right speed to be caught!

Dungeon Survival ($0.99): Each level in this rogue-like RPG is procedurally generated, which means no two games are the same every time you play it!

cat&line ($1.99): Draw a line and make sure the cat has room to roam forward, otherwise it would be game over! A mindless, if engaging, game.

PlunderChess ($0.99): Chess with a twist on the traditional rules. Your piece will gain the capabilities of the piece you capture...

King of Defense Premium ($4.99): A tower defense game with fun graphics and engaging gameplay to keep you occupied for hours.

That's all, folks! For 2023 at least. We hope you enjoy your new year celebrations and we will be back in 2024 with more recommendations for free apps and mobile games! Which among these have you installed? Do you have any other recommendations for the nextpit community? We look forward to your input in the comments.