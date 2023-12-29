End the Year by Buying the Beats Studio Pro Headphones at 49% Off

While 2024 is almost upon us, there are still plenty of chances to do some last-minute headphones shopping. Some best-selling ANC over-ears are on sale. These include the Beats Studio Pro (2023) from Apple which fell to $179 on Amazon right now.

Ultimately, the deal saves you 49 percent or $170 less the headphones' original price. It's also shy from the all-time price at $169 we saw back on Black Friday. More importantly, you can pick the pair in all the colorways introduced, such as the popular black or blue.

Affiliate offer Beats Studio Pro (2023)

Why you should not miss the Beats Studio Pro (2023) with this offer

The Beats Studio Pro were introduced in July 2023. The ANC wireless headphones are a long-overdue refresh from the Beats Studio 3. Hence, there are plenty of notable upgrades in tow, especially in audio quality and functionality. Even so, they are a worthwhile investment now that they're on discount.

Apple has little changed the design and form of the headphones. However, the Beats Studio Pro come with new ultra plush cushions that are great for long listening sessions. The pair ships with responsive and multifunction touch controls on the cans' surface as well as a nifty one-touch pairing for Android devices and iPhones.

Beats Studio Pro 2023 colors / © Beats

In terms of sound, though, the Beats' Studio Pro are pure level-up from their predecessors. Apple gave the headphones with new custom 40 mm drivers, delivering up to 80 percent improvement in sound fidelity from the Studio 3. Additionally, lossless audio is now supported through USB-C, while wireless mode is improved by the adoption of Class-1 Bluetooth.

Likewise, the Studio Pro boast a more effective noise-cancelling function paired with transparency mode. There is spatial audio with head-tracking support as well. Lastly, they got a solid battery life of 40 hours between charges with the ANC off. A fast charging is also available, with a 10-minute plugged translating to 4 hours of playback.

Do you plan buying the Studio Pro (2023) with this discount? Let us know your answers and perhaps hit us with your suggestions if you want to see more headphones offers.