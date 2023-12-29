Galaxy S24's Cheaper Prices Could Spell Trouble for Samsung's Rivals

As 2023 comes to a close, it appears that leaks about the Galaxy S24 continue to swirl more widely. After we learned the full specs of the trio, two new reports from separate sources shed more light on the pricing strategy of Samsung, at least in the majority of Europe. Right now, it's unclear whether this will dictate the prices in other regions, including the US.

Firstly, Galaxy Club is citing its sources that the vanilla Galaxy S24 and Galaxy S24+ will be cheaper than their predecessors. Both the base models of the two are said to be €50 cheaper. Particularly, the smaller Galaxy S24 is retailing for €899 ($995) while the Plus at €1,149 ($1,270).

If the tide is on our side, this is great news for fans, especially that there are rumors of the Galaxy S24 and Galaxy S24+ getting bigger starting storage and RAM in some markets. However, keep in mind that prices in other European countries may vary.

Alleged official marketing images of the Samsung Galaxy S24 / © Android Headlines

As for the top-end Galaxy S24 Ultra, the outlet suggests it will be a tad pricier and going to command a price tag of €1,449 ($1600). Notably, this is a €50 increase from the Galaxy S23 Ultra. But again, the higher cost could be offset by a larger memory setup. It is said before the upcoming premium smartphone will sport a 12 GB RAM and 256 GB internal storage configuration in its base.

Alleged real-life photos of the Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra / © X/u/DavidMa05368498

There is no word whether the European pricing indicates the cost of the Galaxy S24 outside the region though. Earlier this month, a South Korean publication reported that the Galaxy S24's prices are unchanged from the Galaxy S23. It was assumed that this was for the US, in which it puts the Galaxy S24 at $799, the Galaxy S24+ for $999, and the Galaxy S24 Ultra for $1199 – all of these before taxes.

With what is shaping up, the Galaxy S24 may undercut many of the alternatives from its competitors. For example, the Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro (review) have become more expensive than the Pixel 7 duo. The same case for Apple's iPhone 15 Pro Max (review), although it is now offering double the storage.

Fortunately, we don't need to wait longer to confirm these prices. Samsung is expected to announce the Galaxy S24 on January 17 in San Jose, California, and that would be around three weeks from now.

What are your thoughts on the alleged prices of the Galaxy S24? Tell us in the comments.