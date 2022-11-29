Free apps for Android & iOS: Get these 23 paid versions for free!

It is a thankless task each week at NextPit to hunt for free app deals on the Google Play Store and Apple App Store. Of course, these apps are normally paid apps, but for one reason or another, they have been made available for free on a temporary basis. Who does not like free stuff after all?

This list of free apps will be updated twice every single week. Of course, the usual caveat applies: these apps are available for free at the time of publishing, but by the time you read this article or actually check out the listed apps, they might have reverted to their paid status. While Google Play Store promos on apps are relatively easy to search for, things get more complicated where the Apple App Store promotions are concerned since Apple never discloses just how long the discount is valid for.

Here is a quick tip: Whenever you discover an interesting app or game in our list but have no use for it just yet (or you somehow are rather tight on space on your smartphone), you can go ahead and install the app. Upon doing so, you can delete the newly installed app from your device as it would already have become part of your app library. This allows you to install it in the future as and when required. This is a reliable method to take full advantage of a short-lived promotion.

Temporary free Android apps on the Google Play Store

Android productivity/lifestyle apps that are temporarily free on the Google Play Store

Stark Dumbbell ( $4.99 ) : No, this has nothing to do with Iron Man, but rather, an app that helps you with dumbbell exercises.

: No, this has nothing to do with Iron Man, but rather, an app that helps you with dumbbell exercises. Pro MP3 Player - Qamp ( $1.19 ) : An MP3 player that really kicks the llama's ass...not!

: An MP3 player that really kicks the llama's ass...not! QR/Barcode Scanner Pro ( $2.49 ) : A nifty app that scans both QR codes and barcodes...just in case you want to ditch your regular one for something different.

: A nifty app that scans both QR codes and barcodes...just in case you want to ditch your regular one for something different. Snipback ($2.99 ): This app records the highlights of any surrounding sound, audio, music or voice, letting you access them as notes.

Android mobile games that are temporarily free on the Google Play Store

Grow Spaceship ($1.99) : A shoot 'em up that sees you go up against hordes of enemies, but you aren't left defenseless all by yourself, either.

: A shoot 'em up that sees you go up against hordes of enemies, but you aren't left defenseless all by yourself, either. Dungeon Shooter: Dark Temple ($2.49) : A FPS that lets you go up against the forces of darkness...

: A FPS that lets you go up against the forces of darkness... LeagueMon VIP ($1.99) : How will your group of monsters fare against others? Do your best to level them up!

: How will your group of monsters fare against others? Do your best to level them up! Hero's 2nd Memory ($0.99) : A Link-like clone who goes around exploring dungeons, killing all in sight while looting treasure. What's there not to love?

: A Link-like clone who goes around exploring dungeons, killing all in sight while looting treasure. What's there not to love? Cooking Quest ($0.99) : Think you have it in you to be a world-class chef? Then this game will test your mettle on whether you are made of the right stuff in serving demanding customers!

: Think you have it in you to be a world-class chef? Then this game will test your mettle on whether you are made of the right stuff in serving demanding customers! Neo Monsters ($0.99) : A Pokemon clone that doesn't really leave much to the imagination...

: A Pokemon clone that doesn't really leave much to the imagination... Paranormal Territory ($0.49) : You are exploring a home that seems to have more than its fair share of denizens from the underworld...

Temporarily free iOS apps in the Apple App Store

These productivity/lifestyle iOS apps are temporarily free in the Apple App Store

Image Size ( $0.99 ): This app is useful to resize and compress multiple photos simultaneously, helping save storage space on your device.

This app is useful to resize and compress multiple photos simultaneously, helping save storage space on your device. ClonErase Camera ($1.99) : An app that lets you make magic in your photos, letting the same person appear in multiple places in the same photo!

: An app that lets you make magic in your photos, letting the same person appear in multiple places in the same photo! Word Watch ($3.99) : This Keyword Research Tool has its own integrated thesaurus dictionary, letting you narrow down on the right keywords.

: This Keyword Research Tool has its own integrated thesaurus dictionary, letting you narrow down on the right keywords. Windy White Noise Sleep Sounds ($1.99) : Having trouble sleeping? Perhaps this app might help by playing the right sounds!

The iOS games are temporarily free on the Apple App Store

Dwarf Journey ($2.99) : Dwarves are well known for their love of all things that glitter and gold...let's see how he navigates through this labyrinth and emerge unscathed (and rich!).

: Dwarves are well known for their love of all things that glitter and gold...let's see how he navigates through this labyrinth and emerge unscathed (and rich!). Poker Pop ($2.99) : Here is how you can play poker...solo!

: Here is how you can play poker...solo! Peppa Pig: Golden Boots ($3.99): Let your little ones enjoy the world of Peppa Pig through different activities that are sure to keep them glued to the screen!

Let your little ones enjoy the world of Peppa Pig through different activities that are sure to keep them glued to the screen! Wild West Shooting Games 2021 ($9.99) : This third person shooter sees you brandish a rifle, as you keep enemies at bay with your sharpshooting skills.

: This third person shooter sees you brandish a rifle, as you keep enemies at bay with your sharpshooting skills. Paintiles ($2.99) : Paint tiles and let the colors match so that you can clear the board and advance to the next level.

: Paint tiles and let the colors match so that you can clear the board and advance to the next level. Monster Stunts ($1.99) : Monster trucks performing monster stunts? What else do you want?

: Monster trucks performing monster stunts? What else do you want? Top Bike Best Motorcycle Stunt ($1.99) : Remember Motorcross Maniacs? Well, you can play a far better-looking version of this game on your iOS device today!

: Remember Motorcross Maniacs? Well, you can play a far better-looking version of this game on your iOS device today! PixelMaze ($0.99) : This is a puzzler that requires you to solve them creatively in order to advance to the next level.

What do you think of our selection this week? Did you find other interesting applications or games on the Google Play Store or the Apple App Store? Feel free to share your goodies in the comments.