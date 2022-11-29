Galaxy S23 release date leaked: Where and when will it happen?

Samsung now has a launch date for the Galaxy S23 (Ultra). A report from South Korea hinted that this will happen in early February next year. Concurrently, the standard and Plus smartphone models of the Samsung Galaxy S23 have been spotted, confirming some prominent specs.

According to an outlet in Samsung's home turf, the next Galaxy lineup is planned to be unveiled in San Francisco, USA. There is no final date as well as an official Unpacked invitation, but it is expected to happen some time in the first week of February, as cited by a company executive.

Samsung is also reviving the physical event in 2023. This is also the first time that a full physical launch is set to take place after the pandemic disrupted previous events. Both the Galaxy S22 and S21 launches were held virtually and livestreamed for both fans and media.

Samsung Galaxy S23 (Plus) with huge batteries

An FCC listing revealed the key hardware specifications of the Galaxy S23 including battery sizes, cameras, and processor. The Galaxy S23 was listed to have a substantially bigger battery of 3,900 mAh while the plus model receives a 4,700 mAh battery. This makes both 200 mAh higher in capacity than their predecessors.

Samsung Galaxy S23 render with circular camera rings / © Twitter/u/OnLeaks

Apart from the seemingly confirmed Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset, the lineup would also benefit from the new 32MP selfie shooter. Unfortunately, the triple camera module is notably unchanged. Likewise, it is safe to assume Samsung might incorporate improved software algorithms in addition to the newer Snapdragon ISP (Image Signal Processor).

There is no word yet on the pricing of the entire range. Considering the inflation woes all companies are facing currently, we couldn't brush off the idea of an upward revision of the recommended retail price. Will a cost increase reduce the possibility of you making an upgrade to any of the Galaxy S23 models? We'd love to hear your thoughts on this.