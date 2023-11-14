Which iOS and Android Apps and Games are Free This Week?

As we kick off a brand new week, it's time for nextpit's biweekly collection of free apps and games from the Apple App Store and Google Play Store for your iPhone or Android smartphone to be updated. Take a look at our list of applications that are usually paid but currently available for free for a limited time.

We strive to find games that are free of scams or privacy issues, but please note that, unlike our weekly Top 5 Apps selection, we have not individually reviewed these apps. Therefore, some of them may contain advertisements and offer in-app purchases.

Tip: If you come across an interesting app on our list but don't need it now, install it first and delete it afterward. This will cause the app to be saved to your library, allowing you to install it later for free, even after the promotion ends.

Android apps available for free for a limited time

Android apps for productivity and lifestyle

Best U ( $1.99) : Let this app help you feel good about yourself as it delivers reminders and quotes of encouragement daily.

Let this app help you feel good about yourself as it delivers reminders and quotes of encouragement daily. Equalizer Bass Booster Pro ( $1.99) : Enhance the audio experience on your smartphone with this app that claims to offer better bass.

Enhance the audio experience on your smartphone with this app that claims to offer better bass. Touch Lock ( $0.99) : Don't you get irritated each time you touch your phone's screen by accident while watching a movie or listening to music? This app prevents accidental touches.

Android Games

Cooking Quest VIP ( $0.99 ) : You run a food truck business, and it is up to you to make sure you can keep your customers coming back for more with lip-smacking recipes.

: You run a food truck business, and it is up to you to make sure you can keep your customers coming back for more with lip-smacking recipes. Mystic Guardian ( $3.49 ) : An action RPG where your party levels up over time, especially after battle encounters.

: An action RPG where your party levels up over time, especially after battle encounters. Space Shooter: Galaxy Attack ( $0.99 ) : A fun shoot 'em up where you go up against seemingly impossible odds, and yet pull through with incredible reflexes and skill.

: A fun shoot 'em up where you go up against seemingly impossible odds, and yet pull through with incredible reflexes and skill. Monkey Go Happy ( $0.99 ) : This is a puzzle game with over 75 stages to complete that will surely challenge your grey matter.

: This is a puzzle game with over 75 stages to complete that will surely challenge your grey matter. Hero Z ( $1.99 ): It is up to you to remain alive in the midst of a zombie apocalypse in this isometric shooter.

iOS apps available for free for a limited time

iOS apps for productivity and lifestyle

Spring Mini ( $9.99 ): A Twitter client (or should we say X?) for your iPhone that offers a customizable user interface for easier use.

A Twitter client (or should we say X?) for your iPhone that offers a customizable user interface for easier use. PiP - Picture in Picture ( $0.99 ): Watch videos on your iOS device while remaining productive thanks to this picture-in-picture mode.

Watch videos on your iOS device while remaining productive thanks to this picture-in-picture mode. Remote KeyPad and NumPad Pro ( $3.99 ): Transform your iPad or iPhone into a portable keypad or numpad. Perfect for those with less than full-sized keyboards.

Transform your iPad or iPhone into a portable keypad or numpad. Perfect for those with less than full-sized keyboards. FABULUS Reverse Chord Finder ( $3.99 ): Identify, name, reverse, and find guitar chords using this app.

iOS games

DEEMO ( $1.99 ) : A highly acclaimed mobile rhythm game that is full of thrills and spills. Are your reflexes up for it?

: A highly acclaimed mobile rhythm game that is full of thrills and spills. Are your reflexes up for it? 2 Players 1 Device ( $0.99 ): Multiplayer gaming on a single device? Sign me up right here with this title.

Multiplayer gaming on a single device? Sign me up right here with this title. Mage Mania ( $1.99 ): Collect different elements as you explore dungeons, making sure you have the right stuff to defeat dragons.

Collect different elements as you explore dungeons, making sure you have the right stuff to defeat dragons. Universe Pandemic 2 ( $1.99 ) : It is time to let others be on the receiving end of an alien-made pathogen as you set your mind on conquering more than just the Earth...

: It is time to let others be on the receiving end of an alien-made pathogen as you set your mind on conquering more than just the Earth... Legacy 2 - The Ancient Curse ( $2.99 ): A 3D puzzle game that is certainly enthralling to keep you riveted.

We cross our fingers that this week's selection will be entertaining enough for you. Did you come across something interesting or is there an app or game on the Google Play Store or Apple App Store that you think the world should know about? Share your recommendations with us in the comments!