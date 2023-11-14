Hot topics

Samsung's Galaxy XCover 7 Gets a Suitcase Armor in First Render

NextPit Samsung Galaxy XCover 6 Pro
© nextpit
Jade Bryan
Jade Bryan

Apart from the best Android smartphones, Samsung has also been making ultra-rugged devices through its Galaxy XCover lineup. In the middle of last year, it launched the Galaxy XCover 6 Pro (review) and has not been refreshed until now. However, it appears the new entry to the range–or sort of successor–might be around the corner as the alleged picture of the Galaxy XCover 7 is shared.

Samsung Galaxy XCover 7 design and a missing Pro branding

As the name implies though, the device is missing the Pro moniker (via Android Headlines), which might suggest of slightly muted internal and external features from the Galaxy XCover 6 Pro. This is also seen in the back of the Galaxy XCover 7 having one less primary camera, which could likely drop the 8 MP ultrawide snapper while keeping the same 50 MP shooter.

But from the other looks of it, the Galaxy XCover 7 is sporting a new rear panel with a suitcase design combined with side bumps, making a tougher stance compared to the Galaxy XCover 6 Pro. There is still the programmable button tucked on the left side and the power and volume rocker on the right side.

Samsung Galaxy XCover 7
Alleged render of the Samsung Galaxy XCover 7 rugged smartphone with a new suitcase design. / © Android Headlines

At the front, it is noticeable the Galaxy XCover 7 uses a familiar notched display. Plus, the top and bottom bezels do appear thick and prominent as with the Galaxy XCover 6 Pro. Presumably, the two might be sharing a 6.6-inch IPS LCD screen with full-HD resolution and 120 Hz refresh rate.

Samsung Galaxy XCover 7 possible specs and protections

Beyond the design, however, not much else is confirmed about the Galaxy XCover 7. It is safe to say that the MIL-STD-810H military certification is retained alongside the IP68 dust and water resistance. In addition, the drop-to-concrete protection could also be included as one of the rugged features of the upcoming phone.

It's unclear if the internal hardware is helmed by the same Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G SoC or a new in-house Exynos chip from Samsung. Neither there are details about the battery capacity and memory configuration of the device. But with the Galaxy XCover 7's existence already uncovered, we may not need to wait long to confirm all of these including its price and availability.

In terms of look, what do you think of the Samsung Galaxy XCover 7? Do you prefer it over the current ruggedized Galaxy XCover Pro 6? Share with us your answers in the comment section.

Source: Android Headlines

