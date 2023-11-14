Hot topics

Apple's MacBook Air 15 M2 is Unbelievably $250 Less Right Now

2 min read 2 min No comments 0
nextpit MacBook Air 15
© nextpit
Jade Bryan
Jade Bryan Junior Editor

If you're hoping to snag the Apple MacBook Air M2 in 15-inch or 13-inch size at a discount, there is now an ongoing sale that put the thin and light MacBook laptops down to their best prices. Across major retailers, up to $250 price reduction (19 percent) is offered for the MacBook Air M2.

For the newer 15-inch MacBook Air M2 in 8 GB variant, Amazon now has it for $1049, which is the best recorded price we've seen. The deal is also $50 cheaper compared to the offer from Best Buy.

And if you prefer Apple's smaller 13-inch MacBook Air M2, it is on sale as well. Both Best Buy and B&H Photo have presently listed the base model at $949, down $150 from its usual price of $1099.

Why the Apple MacBook Air M2 is popular among students and casual users

The 15-inch MacBook Air M2 (review) is relatively a newer model than the 13-inch. It was launched a few months ago and features a larger trackpad, appropriate for the wider screen estate. We gave it a solid 4.5/5 stars with the dent only coming from the miniscule 35 watts MagSafe charging, though this can be remedied by opting for an adapter with bigger wattage.

Anything from the screen size though, both models are identical in internal hardware, lightweight build, and even the display output quality and brightness. Similar to the 13-inch, the 15-inch MacBook Air is made from a premium and sleek aluminum alloy chassis and has a Touch ID for security and verification.

MacBook Air M2
The Apple MacBook Air M2 15'' with a large trackpad and wide edges. / © nextpit

Battery life on the MacBook Air M2 is rated for 18 hours, and we found this to be comparable in real-life usage, particularly on the 15-inch model that we tested. But with modest combined usage, there are juices left enough for a few hours of screen time on the second day.

Are you looking to buy a laptop this upcoming Black Friday? Is the new 15-inch MacBook Air in your wish list? Share with us your plans in the comments.

The best smartphone cameras to buy in 2023

  Editor's Choice The Best Android Alternative The Best Camera iPhone The Best Camera Under $1,000 The Best Camera Under $600 The Best Camera Under $400 The Best Camera Foldable
Product
Google Pixel 8 Pro
Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra
Apple iPhone 15 Pro Max
Google Pixel 8
Google Pixel 7
Google Pixel 6a
OnePlus Open
Image Google Pixel 8 Pro Product Image Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra Product Image Apple iPhone 15 Pro Max Product Image Google Pixel 8 Product Image Google Pixel 7 Product Image Google Pixel 6a Product Image OnePlus Open Product Image
Review
Review: Google Pixel 8 Pro
Review: Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra
Review: Apple iPhone 15 Pro Max
Review: Google Pixel 8
Review: Google Pixel 7
Review: Google Pixel 6a
Review: OnePlus Open
Offer*
nextpit receives a commission for purchases made via the marked links. This has no influence on the editorial content and there are no costs for you. You can find out more about how we make money on our transparency page.
Go to comment (0)
Jade Bryan

Jade Bryan
Junior Editor

I still remember how amazed I was when I first got hold of the Nokia 3210 back when I was a kid, and it was during that time I developed my love for technology, particularly for mobile phones. I started sharing my knowledge through writing in different blogs and forums back in Nokia Nseries era. I even make videos before where I put different phones side-by-side. Today, I'm still an avid enthusiast of smartphones, but my interests have evolved into smart devices and electric vehicles.

View all articles
Liked this article? Share now!
Recommended articles
Latest articles
Next article
No comments
Write new comment:
All changes will be saved. No drafts are saved when editing
Write new comment:
All changes will be saved. No drafts are saved when editing