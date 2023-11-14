Apple's MacBook Air 15 M2 is Unbelievably $250 Less Right Now

If you're hoping to snag the Apple MacBook Air M2 in 15-inch or 13-inch size at a discount, there is now an ongoing sale that put the thin and light MacBook laptops down to their best prices. Across major retailers, up to $250 price reduction (19 percent) is offered for the MacBook Air M2.

For the newer 15-inch MacBook Air M2 in 8 GB variant, Amazon now has it for $1049, which is the best recorded price we've seen. The deal is also $50 cheaper compared to the offer from Best Buy.

And if you prefer Apple's smaller 13-inch MacBook Air M2, it is on sale as well. Both Best Buy and B&H Photo have presently listed the base model at $949, down $150 from its usual price of $1099.

Why the Apple MacBook Air M2 is popular among students and casual users

The 15-inch MacBook Air M2 (review) is relatively a newer model than the 13-inch. It was launched a few months ago and features a larger trackpad, appropriate for the wider screen estate. We gave it a solid 4.5/5 stars with the dent only coming from the miniscule 35 watts MagSafe charging, though this can be remedied by opting for an adapter with bigger wattage.

Anything from the screen size though, both models are identical in internal hardware, lightweight build, and even the display output quality and brightness. Similar to the 13-inch, the 15-inch MacBook Air is made from a premium and sleek aluminum alloy chassis and has a Touch ID for security and verification.

The Apple MacBook Air M2 15'' with a large trackpad and wide edges. / © nextpit

Battery life on the MacBook Air M2 is rated for 18 hours, and we found this to be comparable in real-life usage, particularly on the 15-inch model that we tested. But with modest combined usage, there are juices left enough for a few hours of screen time on the second day.

Are you looking to buy a laptop this upcoming Black Friday? Is the new 15-inch MacBook Air in your wish list? Share with us your plans in the comments.