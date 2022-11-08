On a tight budget? Get these paid apps for free!

Every single week, NextPit scours the Internet to search for a selection of good deals for mobile apps and games for iOS and Android that normally costs something, but are available for free on a temporary basis on the Apple App Store and Google Play Store.

This list of free apps is updated weekly with at least two weekly editions. Between the time of publication and the moment you read this article, it is possible that some applications have become paid again. Google Play Store promos on apps are fairly easy to predict, but it's more complicated with App Store promos, since Apple doesn't specify just how long the discount is valid for.

Quick tip: Whenever you stumble upon an interesting app but have no real use for it just yet, why not just install the app? After doing so, just delete it from your device. This way, the app will become part of your app library and you can install it again for free when you need it. This is a justifiably reliable method to take full advantage of a short-lived promotion.

Temporarily free Android apps on the Google Play Store

Android productivity/lifestyle apps that are temporarily free on the Google Play Store

Number to Word Converter Offline ( $0.99 ) : This is the perfect app for you to have whenever you want to convert numbers into words, without having to go through the tedious typing process.

: This is the perfect app for you to have whenever you want to convert numbers into words, without having to go through the tedious typing process. TouchNap ( $0.99 ) : This is far more than an alarm clock. In fact, it claims to be able to wake you up right before you enter deep sleep so that you can reap the maximum benefit from your nap.

: This is far more than an alarm clock. In fact, it claims to be able to wake you up right before you enter deep sleep so that you can reap the maximum benefit from your nap. MDScan + OCR ( $2.99 ) : Scan and transform typed documents into actual words with this single app on your smartphone. Logic dictates that this is one of the better apps out there to gain an edge in productivity.

: Scan and transform typed documents into actual words with this single app on your smartphone. Logic dictates that this is one of the better apps out there to gain an edge in productivity. Sleep Faster, Meditation Pro ($8.49 ) : Listen to white sounds so that you can enter into your natural sleep patterns and rhythms as soon as possible.

: Listen to white sounds so that you can enter into your natural sleep patterns and rhythms as soon as possible. Notes ($5.49 ): Yet another notes app that lets you get everything in order so that you do not forget anything.

Android mobile games that are temporarily free on the Google Play Store

Stone of Souls HD ($0.99) : This action horror game comes with RPG elements, where you need to hunt down the Stone of Souls in order to save the world (what else?)

: This action horror game comes with RPG elements, where you need to hunt down the Stone of Souls in order to save the world (what else?) Dead Bunker 4: Apocalypse ($0.99) : You are one of the survivors in a zombie apocalypse, and this first-person shooter will require you to rely on your wits to get around.

: You are one of the survivors in a zombie apocalypse, and this first-person shooter will require you to rely on your wits to get around. The Dollar Game ($0.99) : This is a unique little mathematical game that requires you to share money with just about everybody so that nobody ends up broke. I wonder if this is the start of a scheming mind...

: This is a unique little mathematical game that requires you to share money with just about everybody so that nobody ends up broke. I wonder if this is the start of a scheming mind... The Enchanted World ($3.99) : This is an adventure game that requires you to traverse through different areas in the game world in order to search for a fourth book, at your Uncle Henry's behest.

: This is an adventure game that requires you to traverse through different areas in the game world in order to search for a fourth book, at your Uncle Henry's behest. Word Tower Pro ($1.49) : Just how good is your vocabulary? Do you have enough words to keep on going so that your tower does not collapse?

: Just how good is your vocabulary? Do you have enough words to keep on going so that your tower does not collapse? Block Blast ($1.49) : You will need to match blocks of the same colors vertically in order to clear the lines. It certainly pays homage to Tetris with the graphical style!

: You will need to match blocks of the same colors vertically in order to clear the lines. It certainly pays homage to Tetris with the graphical style! Defense Zone 3 Ultra HD ($2.99) : This is a revamped and updated tower defense game that many loved, featuring new weapons, landscapes, and full of options! In other words, each new game session is even more dynamic and amazing.

Temporarily free iOS apps in the Apple App Store

These productivity/lifestyle iOS apps are temporarily free in the Apple App Store

Mobile Doc Scanner ( $4.99 ): Scan all that you want on your mobile device, where you can then save it to a preferred format before sharing it.

Scan all that you want on your mobile device, where you can then save it to a preferred format before sharing it. SynthMaster One ($19.99) : Transform your iPhone or iPad into a powerful music synthesizer with many different instrument samples, presets, and much more.

: Transform your iPhone or iPad into a powerful music synthesizer with many different instrument samples, presets, and much more. Altimeter & Precision ($0.99) : Get simple, straightforward information on your current altitude and GPS coordinates on your iPhone screen.

: Get simple, straightforward information on your current altitude and GPS coordinates on your iPhone screen. PropFun Pro ($0.99) : Do you spend plenty of time on your social media and love posting photos and videos? Why not spruce things up a bit with this cool app that lets you add props?

The iOS games are temporarily free on the Apple App Store

Achi ($0.99) : This challenging and satisfying logic board game introduces unique experiences to the classic Tic-Tac-Toe gameplay.

: This challenging and satisfying logic board game introduces unique experiences to the classic Tic-Tac-Toe gameplay. Furball Over The Front ($0.99) : Roll back the years in this WW1 shooter sim game, where big guns are used to shoot your enemies on the ground and out of the sky.

: Roll back the years in this WW1 shooter sim game, where big guns are used to shoot your enemies on the ground and out of the sky. Endless Archery ($1.99): Explore the entire in-game world through archery. Let loose your arrows in the direction that you want to go, and progress!

Explore the entire in-game world through archery. Let loose your arrows in the direction that you want to go, and progress! Flappy Brain - Min Game ($0.99) : You get Flappy Bird graphical elements, but in order to bring your little winged friend forward, you will need to solve math puzzles instead!

: You get Flappy Bird graphical elements, but in order to bring your little winged friend forward, you will need to solve math puzzles instead! Shock Clock Arcade ($0.99) : Time is very precious in this game as you jump from clock to clock, doing so as many times as possible.

: Time is very precious in this game as you jump from clock to clock, doing so as many times as possible. Moto Race Pro ($1.99) : Remember Motocross Maniacs on 8-bit machines? Well, this is the far more refined version with graphics that you never thought you'd see four decades back.

: Remember Motocross Maniacs on 8-bit machines? Well, this is the far more refined version with graphics that you never thought you'd see four decades back. Busy Lumberjack ($1.99) : Help the lumberjack cut down all the trees in the vicinity and return to his truck in this unique puzzler. The environment be damned!

: Help the lumberjack cut down all the trees in the vicinity and return to his truck in this unique puzzler. The environment be damned! Hazmat Hijinks ($1.99) : Free Hanford’s pet fox in this game where you require multicolored hazmat suits for protection as you traverse chemical spills, walk through radiation, and battle the Cleaners in your quest to rescue the kidnapped fox!

What do you think of our selection this week? Did you find other interesting applications or games on the Google Play Store or the Apple App Store? Feel free to share your goodies in the comments.