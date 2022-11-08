New Dimensity 9200 SoC promises a good fight against Snapdragon 8 Gen 2

Today, MediaTek announced the Dimensity 9200 mobile chipset with notable improvements in processing speed and graphics performance. It's the new flagship SoC from the Taiwanese firm meant to power upcoming high-end and premium Android smartphones which should start at end of 2022.

TL;DR

MediaTek Dimensity 9200 chip unveiled with new more efficient but faster processor and graphics.

The SoC is the first to arrive with Wi-Fi 7 connectivity.

The Dimensity 9200 is expected to be available on smartphones later this year.

MediaTek's Dimensity 9200 uses the ARMv9 Gen 2 architecture on a 4nm process. The CPU is composed of a main Cortex-X3 core alongside the three Cortex-A715 and four Cortex-A510 cores. MediaTek says the 8-core processor is up to 12 percent faster than the Dimensity 9000 while consuming 25 percent less power.

On the graphics side, the Dimensity 9200 is the first in-house SoC to feature hardware ray tracing through the Arm Immortalis-G715 GPU. MediaTek touts that the new graphic component can provide a 32 percent boost in performance but with reduced power consumption at up to 41 percent.

Features of MediaTek Dimensity 9200 system-on-chip / © MediaTek

Dimensity 9200 connectivity and imaging capabilities

Beyond the cores and efficiency, the MediaTek Dimensity 9200 is also the first chipset to deliver Wi-Fi 7 connectivity despite the technology not being available on consumers' hardware currently. This version is theoretically four times faster than the Wi-Fi 6 or about 6.5Gbps maximum rate on a mobile device.

As regards other advancements, MediaTek is introducing the Imagiq 890 ISP that adds compatibility with RGB sensors in camera phones. In addition, support for faster UFS 4.0 storage, Full HD+ with 240Hz display, and LPDDR5X memory are also added. Lastly, the chipset will support both sub-6Ghz and mmWave 5G bands.

First Dimensity 9200-powered smartphones

It is expected that the first Dimensity 9200-equipped smartphones will be available before the year's end. Possibly, we could see it first from Chinese OEMs like Xiaomi and Oppo. At the same time, Qualcomm is scheduled to announce the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 this month. However, we are yet to find out what could be offered on the table.