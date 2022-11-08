Amazfit unveils Pop 2 smartwatch with big display and Bluetooth calling

Amazfit, which is owned by Zepp, has quietly unveiled the Pop 2 in India. It's the company's new budget smartwatch that comes with Bluetooth calling and a big display, although the pricing and availability are yet to be revealed.

TL;DR

Amazfit introduces the Pop 2 smartwatch with a large AMOLED screen.

It features a microphone for Bluetooth voice calling and AI assistance.

Amazfit didn't reveal the pricing and availability of the Pop 2 yet.

Amazfit's Pop 2 comes with a square form factor more reminiscent of the Apple Watch 8 than Amazfit's GTS 4. The Pop 2 has more rounded metal sides. Instead of having a digital crown, the watch gets a single button made of stainless steel. Although the company didn't reveal all specifications of the Amazfit Pop 2, we can confirm that it will boast IP68 water resistance.

At the center is a 1.78-inch AMOLED touchscreen with HD+ resolution. Amazfit says users have more than 150 plus watch faces to choose from. There are also more than 100 sports modes available paired with health features like continuous heart rate and blood oxygen level tracking. Unfortunately, there was no mention of a built-in GPS sensor on the wearable.

Amazfit Pop 2 charging and sensors on the rear / © Amazfit

Amazfit highlights that the Pop 2 supports Bluetooth voice calling on top of voice assistance. Smartphone integration includes basic notifications and music control, among others. The battery life of the Amazfit Pop 2 is rated to last up to 10 days in moderate usage.

Amazfit Pop 2 price and release date

The Pop 2 has black and gold color options with the latter having a pink strap. Amazfit didn't disclose how much will the Pop 2 cost. Furthermore, the device is listed as coming soon on the Indian website. We are to find out if this will be launched globally including in the US and Europe. If you can't wait for the Pop 2, Amazfit is already selling another cheap watch which is the Bip 3 Pro.