Free apps for Android & iOS: these Pro versions are temporarily free!

If you can't stand looking at the same apps and games on your mobile anymore, we offer a list full of options this Tuesday. We have specially curated apps and games for both Android phones and iPhones that are available for free for a limited time only! Let us show you how you can get your hands on these precious app downloads without having to empty your bank account.

This is because the Google Play Store and Apple's App Store offer discounts and promotions on a regular basis where you can obtain paid apps for free for a limited time only.

We have rounded up these free apps and listed them for you, unlike our list of the five best apps of the week, we will not install all the apps listed below. However, do proceed with some degree of caution because some of these might require microtransactions to help you go further in the game.

What are NextPit's highlights in this list? Sorry Android users, but the two apps on the list I downloaded are free for iPhone only. I went back in time with the game Minesweeper for iOS and as I often use my email cloud as a reminder service, Note To Self is already installed on my iPhone.

Tip: Do you want to keep the free app for the future—but don't need it right now? Just download and install it once, and uninstall it if you need the space. This way, it will still be added to and kept in your list of purchased apps, and you can download it again in the future for free once you need it.

Free apps for your Android phone

These apps are free in the Google Play Store

ProCam X (HD Camera Pro) ( $4.99 ): The ProCam X brings many professional functions of a professional camera to smartphones. Among other things, you can display overexposed areas or use a virtual horizon, a histogram or switch to manual focus.

): The ProCam X brings many professional functions of a professional camera to smartphones. Among other things, you can display overexposed areas or use a virtual horizon, a histogram or switch to manual focus. Alfacast X Screen Mirror ( $4.99 ) : Experience brilliant 4K Ultra HD video quality in an extended version of Alfacast. Share and split your live video screen stream to many devices simultaneously. The app allows you to broadcast and watch any content from desktop securely!

: Experience brilliant 4K Ultra HD video quality in an extended version of Alfacast. Share and split your live video screen stream to many devices simultaneously. The app allows you to broadcast and watch any content from desktop securely! 150X Duplicate Remover Pro ( $0.49 ): If you are using up your phone's memory or your cloud service with duplicate documents, try out this app that promises to remove duplicate files!

): If you are using up your phone's memory or your cloud service with duplicate documents, try out this app that promises to remove duplicate files! SkanApp ( $19.99 ): Want to scan plenty of books or documents with your phone? The SkanApp makes perfect sense. Just place your smartphone in a tripod like construction (or the Skanstick) and enjoy the benefits of hands-free scanning.

): Want to scan plenty of books or documents with your phone? The SkanApp makes perfect sense. Just place your smartphone in a tripod like construction (or the Skanstick) and enjoy the benefits of hands-free scanning. Sleep Faster, Meditation Pro ( $8.49 ): Find trouble falling asleep? Perhaps white noise or other background sounds can help you out, and this app does just that by offering familiar, soothing sounds like the pattering rain, gushing waterfalls, the breaking of waves along the shore, and the bubbling brook flowing down. You won't lose any sleep installing this app since it is free for now!

These mobile games are free in the Google Play Store

WindWings: Space Shooter ( $1.99 ): A soldier who is lost in time, this space shooter will allow you to choose from two different aircrafts that are well suited to different situations. It is a careful test of your reflexes as you zap your way to save the world from aliens.

): A soldier who is lost in time, this space shooter will allow you to choose from two different aircrafts that are well suited to different situations. It is a careful test of your reflexes as you zap your way to save the world from aliens. King of Defense Premium ( $1.99 ): In this tower defense game, you'll once again be up against monsters that want to get in your pants.

): In this tower defense game, you'll once again be up against monsters that want to get in your pants. Special Elite force Mission ( $7.99 ): Play as a secret commando and serve your country by eliminating enemies in this shooting game.

): Play as a secret commando and serve your country by eliminating enemies in this shooting game. Traffic Jam Cars Puzzle Legend ( $3.99 ): The title sounds promising, but basically we're dealing with a simple, albeit well-rated match-3 game.

): The title sounds promising, but basically we're dealing with a simple, albeit well-rated match-3 game. Kamikazee Dice Score Card ( $1.19 ): A curious scorekeeping app that allows you to connect with other players around the same table and make sure you have access to every gamer's score.

): A curious scorekeeping app that allows you to connect with other players around the same table and make sure you have access to every gamer's score. Word Chess PRO ( $1.99 ): How can a word game be considered 'relaxing'? Find out with Word Chess PRO, where you are tasked with finding as many English words as possible with each board of words. There are five different game modes and over half a million words to choose from.

): How can a word game be considered 'relaxing'? Find out with Word Chess PRO, where you are tasked with finding as many English words as possible with each board of words. There are five different game modes and over half a million words to choose from. Despotism 3k ( $3.99 ): The scenario of humanity being enslaved by an AI can be a scary one, but if you are on the right side of the conflict, then it is always better! A throwback to the Matrix, humans are now exploited by you, the machines, to extract power while you expand your empire!

Free apps for your iPhone

These apps are free for iOS

MuseCam - Photo Editor ( $9.99 ): This photo editing app is aimed more at real photographers who can handle manual settings—and less at those who just want to quickly slap a few filters on the picture.

): This photo editing app is aimed more at real photographers who can handle manual settings—and less at those who just want to quickly slap a few filters on the picture. Note To Self: quick self-email ( $2.99 ): If you are the type of person that likes to use email to store information, then this is the perfect app for you. The good news is that the app developer doesn't use any third party servers to send your emails.

): If you are the type of person that likes to use email to store information, then this is the perfect app for you. The good news is that the app developer doesn't use any third party servers to send your emails. iPlayText: Listen to Any Text ( $2.99 ): With this app you can podcast your favorite websites. Let iPlayText to read a web page out loud and give your eyes a rest. Not interested? You can also use Google Assistant for this job.

): With this app you can podcast your favorite websites. Let iPlayText to read a web page out loud and give your eyes a rest. Not interested? You can also use Google Assistant for this job. Steve Roach Immersion II ( $2.99 ): For those who enjoy immersive sounds to stay focused or simply relax, this app navigates through the universe of Steve Roach (Essentials playlist Apple Music) and allows you to create different mix combinations from Roach's source loops.

): For those who enjoy immersive sounds to stay focused or simply relax, this app navigates through the universe of Steve Roach (Essentials playlist Apple Music) and allows you to create different mix combinations from Roach's source loops. Super ToDo's ( $4.99 ): Are you a constant procrastinator simply because you do not know how you are able to get started in life with a list of tasks? Super ToDo's comes in as a powerful way to organize all the tasks in your life, where it synchronizes with iCloud so you won't have an excuse that you do not know what is next on your list.

): Are you a constant procrastinator simply because you do not know how you are able to get started in life with a list of tasks? Super ToDo's comes in as a powerful way to organize all the tasks in your life, where it synchronizes with iCloud so you won't have an excuse that you do not know what is next on your list. Stellarium Mobile ( $13.99 ): Ever wondered just how small you are in the entire universe? Be assured of the fact that you and I are insignificant in the larger scheme of things with Stellarium Mobile as this planetarium app that shows exactly what you see when you look up at the stars on a clear night.

These mobile games are free for iOS

Jumpy Wheels ( $0.99 ): Paint the wheels and avoid the obstacles by tapping the screen.

): Paint the wheels and avoid the obstacles by tapping the screen. Shock Clock Arcade ( $2.99 ): A simple game, but one that can guarantee a good time of joy. Jump from clock to clock and compete with yourself in this arcade with three difficulty modes.

): A simple game, but one that can guarantee a good time of joy. Jump from clock to clock and compete with yourself in this arcade with three difficulty modes. Minesweeper ( $2.99 ): Perhaps one of the games with the most precarious user interface of this list, but who cares? If you are also a nostalgic fan of the Minesweeper game from Windows 3.1 released in 1992 this game is pure seduction! And it's free for a limited time.

): Perhaps one of the games with the most precarious user interface of this list, but who cares? If you are also a nostalgic fan of the Minesweeper game from Windows 3.1 released in 1992 this game is pure seduction! And it's free for a limited time. 2048 - AI Solver ( $0.99 ): A mind-numbingly difficult puzzle game that has been making rounds for a few years on the internet. Now you can play it right on your phone. If you get stuck, you try the Uno reverse card to machine learning: The AI will provide solutions for you and you can learn from watching how it tackles the problems.

): A mind-numbingly difficult puzzle game that has been making rounds for a few years on the internet. Now you can play it right on your phone. If you get stuck, you try the Uno reverse card to machine learning: The AI will provide solutions for you and you can learn from watching how it tackles the problems. Vive le Roi 3 ( $4.99 ): This puzzle and anticipation game does not rely on chance or timing. Think your way through by solving mini puzzles, selecting the right ladder on each floor in order to save the king's head from being separated from his shoulders in time.

): This puzzle and anticipation game does not rely on chance or timing. Think your way through by solving mini puzzles, selecting the right ladder on each floor in order to save the king's head from being separated from his shoulders in time. The Woman from the Window Game ( $0.99 ): Want to be (un)pleasantly surprised? You are all alone, and finding your way around, you will certainly find different surprises—in a nasty way! Try to stay alive!

): Want to be (un)pleasantly surprised? You are all alone, and finding your way around, you will certainly find different surprises—in a nasty way! Try to stay alive! No Paint ( $1.99 ): Now this is an interesting app by its own right. The premise is simple: Press "Paint" if you like what you see or "No" if you don't! Slide your finger over to the painting to "Nudge" and tap the painting to pause, title, and save. Mindless yet a time-killer.

We hope that our efforts have not been in vain, that you would have found some interesting new apps. Have you spotted a paid app in the list? Then we would be happy for you to drop a hint to us in the comments!