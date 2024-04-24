Which phone has the best camera? In our big camera blind test, we pitted five of the latest top smartphones against each other and the nextpit community voted for a winner with 22,000 votes. The big surprise: the winner was not the iPhone 15 Pro or the new Galaxy S24 Ultra - quite the opposite. Apple and Samsung came in last place.

Even the Google Pixel 8 Pro, which won our camera blind test last fall by a wide margin, only made it to third place this time. This left both Chinese smartphones in first and second place, respectively. Anyone who took part in last week's camera blind test would know this: Gold and silver went to Honor and Xiaomi.

How did the camera blind test work?

Just a reminder for those who are unfamiliar with our metrics: In our camera blind tests, we presented 14 scenes we photographed using five different smartphones. Without knowing which smartphone took which photo, you then selected your favorite for each scene.

Incidentally, we always used standard settings and photographed each scenario three times with each smartphone to rule out any potential random outliers. We also made sure that all five photos were taken within about one minute to guarantee the most consistent conditions possible.

Also interesting: The best smartphones of 2024

In the evaluation, we primarily rated each photo using a points system. The smartphone with the most votes in a scene gets five points, second place gets four points, and so on. In the event of a tie, both smartphones will receive the same number of points, with the next podium position dropped.

We also calculated the result for you using two other ways: Once is based on the total votes cast, and the other is based on the average percentage points achieved per scene. However, this does not change the rankings.

Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra, Apple iPhone 15 Pro, Google Pixel 8 Pro, Xiaomi 14 Ultra, or Honor Magic 6 Pro: Which smartphone has the best camera? / © nextpit

Best smartphone camera: Winners of the camera blind test

Here they are now, as presented via the results of the camera blind test:

The Honor Magic 6 Pro actually made it to the top by a clear margin with more than twice as many votes as the Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra. The gap between it and the runner-up, the Xiaomi 14 Ultra, is even rather stark. It looks like Honor's exotic concept with the large 180 MP image sensor behind the 2.5x zoom lens is working!

Affiliate offer Honor Magic 6 Pro

A little note before we get started: The camera blind test was also carried out on our domains nextpit.fr and nextpit.de—we tallied all the votes for the final result.

Scene 1: Daylight, ultra-wide angle

Things are still looking good for Apple in the first scene: the iPhone 15 Pro collected a total of 42 percent of all votes. The remaining smartphones all received between 11 and 20 percent, with the Honor Magic 6 Pro coming in second place with 20 percent.

Image 1A: Honor Magic 6 Pro – 412 votes – rank 2 © nextpit Image 1B: Google Pixel 8 Pro – 299 votes – rank 3 © nextpit Image 1C: Apple iPhone 15 Pro – 862 votes – rank 1 © nextpit Image 1D: Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra – 253 votes – rank 4 © nextpit Image 1E: Xiaomi 14 Ultra – 217 votes – rank 5 © nextpit

Scene 2: Daylight, main camera (1x)

The second scene has two winners, splitting 80 percent of the votes between them. 45 percent went to the Honor Magic 6 Pro with 35 percent to the Pixel 8 Pro, followed by Xiaomi, Samsung, and finally, Apple.

Image 2A: Apple iPhone 15 Pro – 54 votes – rank 5 © nextpit Image 2B: Honor Magic 6 Pro – 896 votes – rank 1 © nextpit Image 2C: Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra – 160 votes – rank 4 © nextpit Image 2D: Google Pixel 8 Pro – 691 votes – rank 2 © nextpit Image 2E: Xiaomi 14 Ultra – 190 votes – rank 3 © nextpit

Scene 3: Daylight, main camera (2x)

The winner here is the Xiaomi 14 Ultra, having amassed a good third of all votes cast. The Pixel 8 Pro and the iPhone 15 Pro were well behind with 23 and 21 percent, respectively, while Honor and Samsung only have 11 and 9 percent, respectively.

Image 3A: Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra – 163 votes – rank 5 © nextpit Image 3B: Apple iPhone 15 Pro – 399 votes – rank 3 © nextpit Image 3C: Google Pixel 8 Pro – 424 votes – rank 2 © nextpit Image 3D: Xiaomi 14 Ultra – 671 votes – rank 1 © nextpit Image 3E: Honor Magic 6 Pro – 198 votes – rank 4 © nextpit

Scene 4: Daylight, telephoto camera (3x)

The fourth round also went to the Xiaomi 14 Ultra with 31 percent of the votes. Silver and bronze went to Samsung and Apple with 24 and 20 percentage points, respectively. Honor came in fourth with 16 points, while the Pixel 8 Pro took last place.

Image 4A: Google Pixel 8 Pro – 163 votes – rank 5 © nextpit Image 4B: Xiaomi 14 Ultra – 576 votes – rank 1 © nextpit Image 4C: Honor Magic 6 Pro – 296 votes – rank 4 © nextpit Image 4D: Apple iPhone 15 Pro – 359 votes – rank 3 © nextpit Image 4E: Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra – 444 votes – rank 2 © nextpit

Affiliate offer Xiaomi 14 Ultra

Scene 5: Daylight, telephoto camera (5x)

In the fifth scene, the Honor Magic 6 Pro collected the most votes with 28 percent, finishing just ahead of the Galaxy S24 Ultra with 27 percent. The Xiaomi 14 Ultra came in third with 22 percent.

Image 5A: Xiaomi 14 Ultra – 356 votes – rank 3 © nextpit Image 5B: Google Pixel 8 Pro – 94 votes – rank 5 © nextpit Image 5C: Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra – 438 votes – rank 2 © nextpit Image 5D: Honor Magic 6 Pro – 460 votes – rank 1 © nextpit Image 5E: Apple iPhone 15 Pro – 263 votes – rank 4 © nextpit

Scene 6: Daylight, telephoto camera (15x)

This scenario had an obvious winner: The Honor Magic 6 Pro collected a whopping 70 percent of all the votes! With 13 and 10 points respectively, Samsung and Apple remained in 2nd and 3rd place.

Image 6A: Google Pixel 8 Pro – 23 votes – rank 5 © nextpit Image 6B: Apple iPhone 15 Pro – 155 votes – rank 3 © nextpit Image 6C: Xiaomi 14 Ultra – 111 votes – rank 4 © nextpit Image 6D: Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra – 212 votes – rank 2 © nextpit Image 6E: Honor Magic 6 Pro – 1126 votes – rank 1 © nextpit

Scene 7: Daylight, Portrait (3x)

As clear as the previous scene's result was, votes for the portrait photo were evenly distributed. All five smartphones scored between 15 and 25 percent. The first two places went to Apple and Google, with the Magic 6 Pro in third place.

Image 7A: Apple iPhone 15 Pro – 394 votes – rank 1 © nextpit Image 7B: Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra – 233 votes – rank 5 © nextpit Image 7C: Google Pixel 8 Pro – 349 votes – rank 2 © nextpit Image 7D: Honor Magic 6 Pro – 302 votes – rank 3 © nextpit Image 7E: Xiaomi 14 Ultra – 280 votes – rank 4 © nextpit

Scene 8: Dawn, main camera (1x)

The backlit scene at dawn has a clear winner with a stalemate between the next two handsets. The Honor Magic 6 Pro collected 39 percent of the votes, with Xiaomi and Apple sharing second place with 19 percent each.

Image 8A: Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra – 156 votes – rank 4 © nextpit Image 8B: Xiaomi 14 Ultra – 266 votes – rank 2 © nextpit Image 8C: Apple iPhone 15 Pro – 272 votes – rank 2 © nextpit Image 8D: Google Pixel 8 Pro – 154 votes – rank 4 © nextpit Image 8E: Honor Magic 6 Pro – 561 votes – rank 1 © nextpit

Scene 9: Indoor shot, main camera (1x)

The ninth scene once again showed a clear winner: Honor came in first at 33 percent. Second and third place went to Google and Apple with 21 and 18 percent respectively.

Image 9A: Xiaomi 14 Ultra – 149 votes – rank 5 © nextpit Image 9B: Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra – 232 votes – rank 4 © nextpit Image 9C: Honor Magic 6 Pro – 449 votes – rank 1 © nextpit Image 9D: Apple iPhone 15 Pro – 237 votes – rank 3 © nextpit Image 9E: Google Pixel 8 Pro – 285 votes – rank 2 © nextpit

Scene 10: Night & artificial light, ultra-wide angle

Honor's relentless march to victory continued here with the Magic 6 Pro taking first place, raking in 37 percent of the votes. The Xiaomi 14 Ultra kept up with the pace at 26 percent, followed by Google, Samsung, and Apple with 16, 12, and 9 percentage points respectively.

Image 10A: Google Pixel 8 Pro – 210 votes – rank 3 © nextpit Image 10B: Honor Magic 6 Pro – 477 votes – rank 1 © nextpit Image 10C: Xiaomi 14 Ultra – 340 votes – rank 2 © nextpit Image 10D: Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra – 162 votes – rank 4 © nextpit Image 10E: Apple iPhone 15 Pro – 120 votes – rank 5 © nextpit

Scene 11: Night & artificial light, main camera (1x)

In the eleventh scene, another smartphone finally made it to first place. 29 percent of the votes going to Google, while Xiaomi and Apple shared second place with 20 percent each.

Image 11A: Xiaomi 14 Ultra – 264 votes – rank 2 © nextpit Image 11B: Honor Magic 6 Pro – 215 votes – rank 4 © nextpit Image 11C: Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra – 192 votes – rank 5 © nextpit Image 11D: Apple iPhone 15 Pro – 255 votes – rank 2 © nextpit Image 11E: Google Pixel 8 Pro – 379 votes – rank 1 © nextpit

Scene 12: Night & artificial light, main camera (2x)

Honor struck back by regaining first place with 36 percent of the votes for the twelfth scene. It was followed by the Pixel 8 Pro with 22 percent, while Apple and Xiaomi were tied with 14 percent each.

Image 12A: Honor Magic 6 Pro – 372 votes – rank 1 © nextpit Image 12B: Google Pixel 8 Pro – 207 votes – rank 4 © nextpit Image 12C: Apple iPhone 15 Pro – 209 votes – rank 4 © nextpit Image 12D: Xiaomi 14 Ultra – 300 votes – rank 2 © nextpit Image 12E: Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra – 228 votes – rank 3 © nextpit

Scene 13: Night & artificial light, telephoto camera (3x)

You've almost made it! In scene 13, the glass filled with oatmeal provided a lot of detail, where the only light source hailing from an LED spotlight in the opposite corner of the kitchen. Which smartphone captured the best colors and contrast here?

Image 13A: Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra – 173 votes – rank 5 © nextpit Image 13B: Xiaomi 14 Ultra – 184 votes – rank 3 © nextpit Image 13C: Google Pixel 8 Pro – 289 votes – rank 2 © nextpit Image 13D: Honor Magic 6 Pro – 464 votes – rank 1 © nextpit Image 13E: Apple iPhone 15 Pro – 188 votes – rank 3 © nextpit

Scene 14: Night & artificial light, telephoto camera (10x)

Finally, the telephoto camera is put to the test in the last scene, with the Xiaomi 14 Ultra coming out on top as it scooped 60 percent of the votes! Second and third place went to the Pixel 8 Pro with 21% and the Magic 6 Pro with 12%.

Image 14A: Google Pixel 8 Pro – 268 votes – rank 2 © nextpit Image 14B: Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra – 68 votes – rank 4 © nextpit Image 14C: Xiaomi 14 Ultra – 785 votes – rank 1 © nextpit Image 14D: Apple iPhone 15 Pro – 26 votes – rank 5 © nextpit Image 14E: Honor Magic 6 Pro – 162 votes – rank 3 © nextpit

Affiliate offer Honor Magic 6 Pro

You can view the final results at a glance below:

What do you think of the results? Do you think the Honor Magic 6 Pro is currently the best camera smartphone, or is there a better camera phone? I look forward to your opinion in the comments!